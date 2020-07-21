Study at Home
Search

Hindu College (DU) Cut-off 2020: Courses, admission, fees, facilities | DU Admission 2020

Hindu college (DU) has announced the first cut-off 2019 for the aspirants seeking admission in the various courses. Find out the admission process, course fee, and facilities available on the campus of Hindu college.

Jul 21, 2020 16:55 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Hindu College (DU) Cut-off 2019
Hindu College (DU) Cut-off 2019

Delhi University is expected to announce its first cut-off in August 2020 for admission to merit-based courses. Aspirants are advised to register at the official website of DU till 31st July 2020. The cutoff for the Hindu college will also be announced once the comprehensive DU 2020 cut-off is released for the aspirants. This year, due to the spread of COVID19, there has been a delay in the admission process. Last year, the cut-off for admission to Hindu college was declared on 28th June 2019. In this article you will find out complete details about the Hindu college cutoff for top courses and all the other cut-off followed thereafter.

Until the fresh cut-off for 2020 is announced aspirants can take a look at the stats of previous year to gauge the expected DU cut-off for 2020.  

Hindu College Cut-off (2019)

and with this Hindu college has given a target of 99% to the arts students seeking admission in B.A. (Hons.) Political Science. The first cut-off for the B.A. programme has raised the bar and has reached to 97.75% from 97% last year. This year, the college has released four formats for the B.A. programme aspirants i.e. B.A Programme (History + Political Science), B.A Programme (English + Economics), B.A Programme (Hindi + Philosophy), and, B.A Programme (Sanskrit + Political Science). Depending upon the subjects that one wishes to study in the B.A. programme, students can apply for the course accordingly. Apart from the courses, a new category called EWS has also been added to the cut-off as per the mandate of the university to support the students coming from the economically weaker sections of the country.  

Take a sneak peek into the cut-off 2019 DU for popular courses offered by Hindu college.

Hindu College 1st cut-off 2019: Popular Courses

Check the first cut-off 2019 for the popular courses at Hindu Colleges.

S.No.

Courses

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

EWS

Kashmiri Migrants

1

B.A Programme

97.75

96.75

94

94

94

97

95

(History + Political Science)

2

B.A Programme

97.5

96.5

93.75

93.75

93.75

96.75

94.75

(English + Economics)

3

B.A Programme

93.5

92.5

89.75

89.75

89.75

92.75

90.75

(Hindi + Philosophy)

4

B.A Programme

97.25

96.25

93.5

93.5

93.5

96.5

94.5

(Sanskrit + Political Science)

5

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

98.5

96.5

93.5

92

92

98

92

6

B.A. (Hons.) English

97.75

96.75

92.75

92.75

95

97.25

95

8

B.A. (Hons.) History

98

96.75

95

95

95

97.25

95

9

B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

92.5

88.5

86.5

87.5

82.5

91

86.5

10

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

99

97.5

96

96

96

98.5

96

13

B.Com (Hons.)

98.25

96.25

93

88.5

91.5

96.75

88

14

B.Sc (Hons.) Botany

96

94

92

92

90

95

93

15

B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry

97.33

96.33

92

85

83

96.33

89

16

B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics

97.75

96.75

96

94

92

97.25

94

Hindu College 2nd cut-off 2019 - Awaited

To be available on July 4

DU Admissions 2018-19

You can compare the previous five year cut-offs of Hindu college and also read about other important factors such as Admission process, facilities available on the campus and the fee structure of various courses offered at Hindu college.

Here are the previous year cut-offs of Hindu College. Students can check and compare the  cut-off score for the

First Cut-Off List of Hindu College

The first cut-off of Hindu college saw tough competition among the students seeking admission in the courses such as B.Com, B. Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics, and B.A. (Hons.) English, among other courses.

S. No.

Course

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrant

1

B.A. Programme

97

96

94

93

93

96

2

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

98

96

91.25

90.25

90.25

96

3

B.A. (Hons.) English

98.00

96.50

94.50

94.75

95.00

96.00

4

B.Com (Hons.)

97.50

95.25

92.00

86.50

85.50

87.75

5

B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

93.25

91.50

89.50

89.50

89.25

91.50

6

B. Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

97.00

96.00

94.00

92.50

92.50

95.00

7

B. Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

97.00

95.33

90.00

85.00

82.00

87.00

Second Cut-Off List of Hindu College

For most of the courses, the second cut-off was not released. This is because the seats were full after the first cut-off was released. Especially for the B.A. programme, B.A. (Hons.) Economics, and B. Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry.

S. No.

Course

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrant

1

B.A. Programme

Closed*

Closed*

Closed*

Closed*

Closed*

94.00

2

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

97.75

95.75

Closed*

Closed*

Closed*

92.00

3

B.A. (Hons.) English

97.50

96.25

94.25

94.00

94.75

95.50

4

B.Com (Hons.)

97.25

94.75

90.50

82.75

80.75

84.75

5

B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

91.50

90.00

88.00

88.00

88.00

90.00

6

B. Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

Closed*

96.00

Closed*

Closed*

91.00

93.00

7

B. Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

Closed*

Closed*

Closed*

Closed*

Closed*

86.00

Third Cut-Off List of Hindu College

The third cut-off has been a major disappointment for many aspirants because the seats in the top courses have already been booked and the cut-off were closed for admissions.

S. No.

Course

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrant

1

B.A. Programme

Closed*

Closed*

Closed*

Closed*

Closed*

92.00

2

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

97.50

95.00

Closed*

Closed*

Closed*

Closed*

3

B.A. (Hons.) English

96.75

96.00

94.00

93.75

94.50

95.25

4

B.Com (Hons.)

97.00

94.50

90.25

82.00

80.25

87.00

5

B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

Closed*

88.75

87.00

87.00

87.00

88.75

6

B. Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

Closed*

96.00

Closed*

Closed*

89.00

91.00

7

B. Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

96.66

95.33

Closed*

Closed*

Closed*

84.00

Fourth Cut-Off List of Hindu College

The fourth cut-off was released to give the chance to the aspirants aiming for other courses in the domain of Arts, Science and Commerce. The seats in the general and OBC quota gets filled quickly across all the courses.

S. No.

Course

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrant

1

B.A. Programme

*Closed

*Closed

*Closed

*Closed

*Closed

90.00

2

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

97.25

94.00

*Closed

*Closed

88.00

*Closed

3

B.A. (Hons.) English

96.00

93.00

92.00

92.00

90.00

91.00

4

B.Com (Hons.)

*Closed

94.00

90.00

*Closed

80.00

87.00

5

B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

*Closed

88.00

86.25

86.25

86.25

88.00

6

B. Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

*Closed

*Closed

*Closed

*Closed

88.00

89.00

7

B. Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

*Closed

95.00

*Closed

*Closed

*Closed

86.66

Fifth Cut-Off List of Hindu College

It can be seen in the cut-off that the fifth cut-off for categories and courses are released with a dip in the percentage so that more candidates are motivated to apply for the course and seats are filled in due time.

S. No.

Course

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrant

1

B.A. Programme

*Closed

95.75

*Closed

*Closed

*Closed

88.00

2

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

*Closed

*Closed

*Closed

*Closed

*Closed

*Closed

3

B.A. (Hons.) English

*Closed

*Closed

90.50

90.00

88.00

88.00

4

B.Com (Hons.)

*Closed

93.75

89.75

*Closed

79.50

87.00

5

B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

*Closed

87.25

85.75

*Closed

85.25

87.25

6

B. Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

*Closed

*Closed

*Closed

*Closed

87.00

*Closed

7

B. Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

96.66

*Closed

*Closed

*Closed

*Closed

86.66

Once the cut-off list for DU admissions 2019 is announced by Hindu College, candidates seeking admission in the merit-based courses are required to rush to the college to apply for admission in desired course.

Also Read: List of documents required for UG admission

Carry relevant documents mentioned in the list of the Documentation process for getting admission. Once the documents being produced at the time of DU admission are approved by the teacher in-charge and the Principal of the Hindu college, candidates will receive a fee payment activated link on the DU admission dashboard.

Visit the admission portal to pay the fees for the desired course and college.

Hindu College: Fee structure

Fee Structure of Hindu College for popular courses:

S. No.

Course

Annual Fee (in Rs.)

1

B.Com (H)

15490/-

2

Mathematics (H)

15390/-

3

B.A. (H)/(Prog.)

14790/-

4

B.Sc. (H)

16590/-

Hindu College: Facilities on Campus

Students of Hindu college have access to all the facilities mentioned below on the campus:

1. Hostel: Well furnished hostel with 119 rooms and a common room with recreational facilities

2. Library: Fully automated, air conditioned and computerized library

3. Food Court: student-friendly hang-out joint

4. Auditorium: Houses a sitting capacity of 900 individuals

5. Bank: State Bank of India is located in the College premises

6. Counselling Cell

7. Photostat Shop

8. Stationery Shop

9. Health Center

10. Gynmasium

11. Sports facilities: Basket Ball Court, Volley Ball Court, Sports Complex

12. Girl's Common Room: It is equipped with a vending machine for feminine hygiene essentials.

About Hindu College (DU)

Founded in the year 1899 by Late Shri Krishan Dassji Gurwale, Hindu College, one of the top colleges of North Delhi is always a dream for the aspirants hailing from all the backgrounds. Be it an arts, commerce, or science background student, Hindu college has some or the other popular course on the platter to offer to the students. Being ranked 2nd as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking, aspirants targeting Hindu college often see the super high cut-off making it difficult for them each year to seek admission to the courses in high demand.

So this was all about Hindu College of The University of Delhi. For more such articles, keep visiting Delhi University section of jagranjosh.com

Related Stories