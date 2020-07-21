Hindu College (DU) Cut-off 2020: Courses, admission, fees, facilities | DU Admission 2020

Delhi University is expected to announce its first cut-off in August 2020 for admission to merit-based courses. Aspirants are advised to register at the official website of DU till 31st July 2020. The cutoff for the Hindu college will also be announced once the comprehensive DU 2020 cut-off is released for the aspirants. This year, due to the spread of COVID19, there has been a delay in the admission process. Last year, the cut-off for admission to Hindu college was declared on 28th June 2019. In this article you will find out complete details about the Hindu college cutoff for top courses and all the other cut-off followed thereafter.

Until the fresh cut-off for 2020 is announced aspirants can take a look at the stats of previous year to gauge the expected DU cut-off for 2020.

Hindu College Cut-off (2019)

and with this Hindu college has given a target of 99% to the arts students seeking admission in B.A. (Hons.) Political Science. The first cut-off for the B.A. programme has raised the bar and has reached to 97.75% from 97% last year. This year, the college has released four formats for the B.A. programme aspirants i.e. B.A Programme (History + Political Science), B.A Programme (English + Economics), B.A Programme (Hindi + Philosophy), and, B.A Programme (Sanskrit + Political Science). Depending upon the subjects that one wishes to study in the B.A. programme, students can apply for the course accordingly. Apart from the courses, a new category called EWS has also been added to the cut-off as per the mandate of the university to support the students coming from the economically weaker sections of the country.

Take a sneak peek into the cut-off 2019 DU for popular courses offered by Hindu college.

Hindu College 1st cut-off 2019: Popular Courses

Check the first cut-off 2019 for the popular courses at Hindu Colleges.

S.No. Courses General OBC SC ST PWD EWS Kashmiri Migrants 1 B.A Programme 97.75 96.75 94 94 94 97 95 (History + Political Science) 2 B.A Programme 97.5 96.5 93.75 93.75 93.75 96.75 94.75 (English + Economics) 3 B.A Programme 93.5 92.5 89.75 89.75 89.75 92.75 90.75 (Hindi + Philosophy) 4 B.A Programme 97.25 96.25 93.5 93.5 93.5 96.5 94.5 (Sanskrit + Political Science) 5 B.A. (Hons.) Economics 98.5 96.5 93.5 92 92 98 92 6 B.A. (Hons.) English 97.75 96.75 92.75 92.75 95 97.25 95 8 B.A. (Hons.) History 98 96.75 95 95 95 97.25 95 9 B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy 92.5 88.5 86.5 87.5 82.5 91 86.5 10 B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 99 97.5 96 96 96 98.5 96 13 B.Com (Hons.) 98.25 96.25 93 88.5 91.5 96.75 88 14 B.Sc (Hons.) Botany 96 94 92 92 90 95 93 15 B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry 97.33 96.33 92 85 83 96.33 89 16 B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics 97.75 96.75 96 94 92 97.25 94

Hindu College 2nd cut-off 2019 - Awaited

DU Admissions 2018-19

You can compare the previous five year cut-offs of Hindu college and also read about other important factors such as Admission process, facilities available on the campus and the fee structure of various courses offered at Hindu college.

Here are the previous year cut-offs of Hindu College. Students can check and compare the cut-off score for the

First Cut-Off List of Hindu College

The first cut-off of Hindu college saw tough competition among the students seeking admission in the courses such as B.Com, B. Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics, and B.A. (Hons.) English, among other courses.

S. No. Course General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrant 1 B.A. Programme 97 96 94 93 93 96 2 B.A. (Hons.) Economics 98 96 91.25 90.25 90.25 96 3 B.A. (Hons.) English 98.00 96.50 94.50 94.75 95.00 96.00 4 B.Com (Hons.) 97.50 95.25 92.00 86.50 85.50 87.75 5 B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy 93.25 91.50 89.50 89.50 89.25 91.50 6 B. Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics 97.00 96.00 94.00 92.50 92.50 95.00 7 B. Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry 97.00 95.33 90.00 85.00 82.00 87.00

Second Cut-Off List of Hindu College

For most of the courses, the second cut-off was not released. This is because the seats were full after the first cut-off was released. Especially for the B.A. programme, B.A. (Hons.) Economics, and B. Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry.

S. No. Course General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrant 1 B.A. Programme Closed* Closed* Closed* Closed* Closed* 94.00 2 B.A. (Hons.) Economics 97.75 95.75 Closed* Closed* Closed* 92.00 3 B.A. (Hons.) English 97.50 96.25 94.25 94.00 94.75 95.50 4 B.Com (Hons.) 97.25 94.75 90.50 82.75 80.75 84.75 5 B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy 91.50 90.00 88.00 88.00 88.00 90.00 6 B. Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics Closed* 96.00 Closed* Closed* 91.00 93.00 7 B. Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry Closed* Closed* Closed* Closed* Closed* 86.00

Third Cut-Off List of Hindu College

The third cut-off has been a major disappointment for many aspirants because the seats in the top courses have already been booked and the cut-off were closed for admissions.

S. No. Course General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrant 1 B.A. Programme Closed* Closed* Closed* Closed* Closed* 92.00 2 B.A. (Hons.) Economics 97.50 95.00 Closed* Closed* Closed* Closed* 3 B.A. (Hons.) English 96.75 96.00 94.00 93.75 94.50 95.25 4 B.Com (Hons.) 97.00 94.50 90.25 82.00 80.25 87.00 5 B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy Closed* 88.75 87.00 87.00 87.00 88.75 6 B. Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics Closed* 96.00 Closed* Closed* 89.00 91.00 7 B. Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry 96.66 95.33 Closed* Closed* Closed* 84.00

Fourth Cut-Off List of Hindu College

The fourth cut-off was released to give the chance to the aspirants aiming for other courses in the domain of Arts, Science and Commerce. The seats in the general and OBC quota gets filled quickly across all the courses.

S. No. Course General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrant 1 B.A. Programme *Closed *Closed *Closed *Closed *Closed 90.00 2 B.A. (Hons.) Economics 97.25 94.00 *Closed *Closed 88.00 *Closed 3 B.A. (Hons.) English 96.00 93.00 92.00 92.00 90.00 91.00 4 B.Com (Hons.) *Closed 94.00 90.00 *Closed 80.00 87.00 5 B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy *Closed 88.00 86.25 86.25 86.25 88.00 6 B. Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics *Closed *Closed *Closed *Closed 88.00 89.00 7 B. Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry *Closed 95.00 *Closed *Closed *Closed 86.66

Fifth Cut-Off List of Hindu College

It can be seen in the cut-off that the fifth cut-off for categories and courses are released with a dip in the percentage so that more candidates are motivated to apply for the course and seats are filled in due time.

S. No. Course General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrant 1 B.A. Programme *Closed 95.75 *Closed *Closed *Closed 88.00 2 B.A. (Hons.) Economics *Closed *Closed *Closed *Closed *Closed *Closed 3 B.A. (Hons.) English *Closed *Closed 90.50 90.00 88.00 88.00 4 B.Com (Hons.) *Closed 93.75 89.75 *Closed 79.50 87.00 5 B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy *Closed 87.25 85.75 *Closed 85.25 87.25 6 B. Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics *Closed *Closed *Closed *Closed 87.00 *Closed 7 B. Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry 96.66 *Closed *Closed *Closed *Closed 86.66

Once the cut-off list for DU admissions 2019 is announced by Hindu College, candidates seeking admission in the merit-based courses are required to rush to the college to apply for admission in desired course.

Carry relevant documents mentioned in the list of the Documentation process for getting admission. Once the documents being produced at the time of DU admission are approved by the teacher in-charge and the Principal of the Hindu college, candidates will receive a fee payment activated link on the DU admission dashboard.

Visit the admission portal to pay the fees for the desired course and college.

Hindu College: Fee structure

Fee Structure of Hindu College for popular courses:

S. No. Course Annual Fee (in Rs.) 1 B.Com (H) 15490/- 2 Mathematics (H) 15390/- 3 B.A. (H)/(Prog.) 14790/- 4 B.Sc. (H) 16590/-

Hindu College: Facilities on Campus

Students of Hindu college have access to all the facilities mentioned below on the campus:

1. Hostel: Well furnished hostel with 119 rooms and a common room with recreational facilities

2. Library: Fully automated, air conditioned and computerized library

3. Food Court: student-friendly hang-out joint

4. Auditorium: Houses a sitting capacity of 900 individuals

5. Bank: State Bank of India is located in the College premises

6. Counselling Cell

7. Photostat Shop

8. Stationery Shop

9. Health Center

10. Gynmasium

11. Sports facilities: Basket Ball Court, Volley Ball Court, Sports Complex

12. Girl's Common Room: It is equipped with a vending machine for feminine hygiene essentials.

About Hindu College (DU)

Founded in the year 1899 by Late Shri Krishan Dassji Gurwale, Hindu College, one of the top colleges of North Delhi is always a dream for the aspirants hailing from all the backgrounds. Be it an arts, commerce, or science background student, Hindu college has some or the other popular course on the platter to offer to the students. Being ranked 2nd as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking, aspirants targeting Hindu college often see the super high cut-off making it difficult for them each year to seek admission to the courses in high demand.

