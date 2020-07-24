DU Admission 2020: List of documents required for UG admission verification

DU Admission 2020: University of Delhi is yet to announce the cut-off for DU 2020 admission to merit-based courses. Once the DU cut-off is released, an important step is to get the documents verified at the DU nodal verification center. In this article you will find the list of the important documents required at the DU reporting center for the purpose of Candidate's verification.

Find out the list of documents notified by the University of Delhi which is mandatory to be presented for verification at the time of admission. These documents needs to be uploaded on the DU admission portal at the time of online registration as well. Candidates need to keep the original documents ready for the purpose of verification at college through which they have applied for admission. As and when the cut-off is announced, and if you meet the required eligibility criteria, carry the originals to the college for verification, after which your fate would be stamped by the Principal of the college. If you get the approval, you are lucky to make it to the Delhi University.

Take a look at the list of important documents required for DU Admission Verification:

DU 2020 Admission - List of Documents Required for Verification

For the purpose of document verification, you need to carry the print out of the DU 2020 application form. Visit the admission portal and take a print of your DU application form from the website. Thereafter, carry the originals of the documents mentioned below:

1. Three Passport size photograph of the applicant

2. Class X certificate/marksheet containing Date of Birth

3. Class XII Mark Sheet, if results have been announced

4. SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate (in the name of the Applicant) issued by the competent authority

5. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (in the name of the Applicant) issued on or after March 31, 2020. The OBC caste must be included in Central list issued by the Government of India

6. EWS Certificate issued by SDM certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category, dated March 31, 2019 or later

7. Sports and/or ECA certificates, if applying under these categories

DU Document Verification for Merit Based Courses

The DU cut-off 2020 is a gateway to seek admission on the basis of merit. For Document verification you need to share your unique registration ID with the Teacher In-charge of the respective Department in the College. After this, you need to show your original documents for verification. Document verification is necessary for admission. After the document verification by the teacher in-charge at the college, the approval of admission by the Head of Institution is also mandatory. Once the documents are verified by both the authorities, you will receive a link on your online portal to make the fee payment. This process might take 24 hours, means that the payment link might take 24 hours to activate. Thereafter, once the fee payment link is activated on the DU online admission portal and you have paid the fees successfully, you will be granted provisional admission to the said college.

A message would appear on the screen stating -

"Congratulations! You are now a Provisional student of University of Delhi, subject to verification of all your documents and satisfying all other eligibility and merit criteria."

DU Documentation Process: Online Verification

In case your documents cannot be verified online, the College will give you provisional admission. Thereafter, you need to produce the originals of the required documents within a week after the last day of UG Admissions for forensic verification. In case you fail to produce the originals of required documents, the admission stands cancelled.

DU online registration process will only deemed to be complete after you have uploaded the documents. Without uploading the required documents, applicants won't be able to preview the application, pay fee or submit DU application form.

Applicants must note that after the DU cut-off is released they must carry the original documents that have been uploaded during the DU registration process to the college for online and/or forensic verification. If any document is found to be false attested or proved submission of falsified records, then the applicant will be debarred from the University and the colleges and penal action will be taken against them. It is advised to restrain from producing misleading information at the time of application submission.

What if the documents are fake/falsified?

What if the documents are fake/falsified?

If any document is found to be false attested or proved submission of falsified records, then you will be debarred from the University and the colleges and penal action will be taken against you. It is advised to restrain from producing misleading information at the time of application submission.

You will receive DU admission confirmation from the college only if the verification of the documents is approved by the teacher in-charge and the Principal of the college. Without submitting these documents, you will be entitled to provisional admission status.

DU 2020: Application Process

The DU 2020 admission is open till 31st July for the undergraduate programme, During the DU registration process, there are several important requirements that candidates must keep ready before they actually move on to register themselves for the preferred college and course. In the DU application form, there is a specific section in which applicants need to upload documents to ascertain the credibility of the information provided in the DU application form. So documentation process is another crucial aspect of getting registered for the Delhi University admission.

List of Documents required for uploading

1. Passport size photograph of the applicant (10-50 kb in size for upload in jpg/jpeg/png format).

2. Scanned signature of the applicant (10-50 kb in size for upload in jpg/jpeg/png format).

3. Self -Attested Class X certificate/marksheet containing Date of Birth (100-500 kb in size for upload in jpg/jpeg/png format).

4. Self -Attested Class XII Mark Sheet, if results have been announced. (In case the Marksheet has not been issued by the Board, a self-attested copy of the Marksheet downloaded from the respective Board’s website should be uploaded). (100-500 kb in size for upload in jpg/jpeg/png format).

5. SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate (in the name of the Applicant) issued by the competent authority (100-500 kb in size for upload in jpg/jpeg/png format).

6. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (in the name of the Applicant) issued on or after March 31, 2019. The OBC caste must be included in Central list issued by the Government of India. http://ncbc.nic.in. (100-500 kb for upload in jpg/jpeg/png format).

7. EWS Certificate issued by SDM certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category, dated March 31, 2019 or later.(100-500 kb in size for upload in jpg/jpeg/png format)

8. Self-attested copies of Sports and/or ECA certificates. (100-500 kb in size per document for upload in jpg/jpeg/png format), if applying under these categories.

Get all the updates related to the Delhi University Admission season at Delhi University section of jagranjosh.com.