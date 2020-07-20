Study at Home
DU Cutoff 2020: Courses and colleges to apply for with less than 90%

Delhi University (DU) has released 8th cutoff and it is time that you should know top colleges and courses in which less than 90% is welcomed for admission. Find out top courses, cut-off, colleges where you can apply after the 8th DU cutoff.

Jul 20, 2020 11:02 IST
DU Cutoff 2020 Updates: As per the official update, the University of Delhi closed the registration for the merit-based courses for Undergraduate (UG) courses has been extended till 31st July 2020. Candidates can register register for the UG courses through the official website, i.e., du.ac.in. 

Every year DU releases separate cut-off for admission to Science, Commerce and Arts field. However the exact date for the release of cut-off has not been announced yet. Last tear 8 cutoffs were released and the batch started on 20th July 2020. So go for admission to the courses mentioned in the list below.

Take a look at the last year's cut-off for various courses and colleges here:-

Off-beat course for Arts and Commerce aspirants

Colleges of both North and South campus of University of Delhi are offering lucrative options in terms of the course and subjects that are included in the curriculum. While there still tough competition to grab a seat among the top courses, you can make your way in the DU through the offbeat courses that have been designed keeping in view the industry demand.

Take a look at the courses in which you can apply with less than 90 percent marks in the 10+2 grade:

Course

College

1st cut-off

3rd cut-off

BA Programme

Aditi Mahavidyalaya

72%

--

BA Programme (Geography + Psychology)

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College

88%

86.00%

BA Programme ( History + Mathematics)

Deshbandhu College

86%

Closed

BA Programme (Geography + Political Science)

Dyal Singh College

89%

Closed

Kalindi College (Women)

86%

Closed

BA Programme (History + Music)

Bharati College (Women)

80%

Closed

Janki Devi Memorial College (Women)

88%

82.00%

Kalindi College (Women)

80%

Closed

Lakshmi Bai college (Women)

87%

80.00%

BA Programme (Entrepreneurship and Small business + Geography)

Kalindi College

86%

82.00%

BA Programme (History + OMSP)

Bharati College (Women)

84%

81.00%

BA Programme ( Economics + OMSP)

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College

84%

84.00%

Bharati College (Women)

84%

Closed

BA Programme (Food Technology + Geography)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya (Women)

75%

68.00%

BA Programme (Buddhist Studies + Political Science)

Satyawati (Evening)

88%

81.75%

Kalindi College Women

82%

Closed

BA Programme (Computer Application + Economics)

Kalindi College

84%

Closed

Maitreye College

87%

Closed

Bharati College

84%

Closed

PGDAV College (Evening)

82%

Closed

BA Programme (Urdu + Political Science)

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College

88%

84.00%

BA Programme (Linguistic + Political Sciences)

Rajdhani College

88%

84.00%

BA Programme ( History + Political Science)

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar

88%

86.50%

Maitreyi College

89%

89.00%

Motilal Nehru College

89%

Closed

Bharati College

84%

Closed

Aryabhatta College

89%

86.00%

PGDAV college

89%

87.00%

BA Programme (NHE + Sociology)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya

73%

68.00%

Off-beat course for Science Aspirants

Candidates looking for courses in the Science domain can opt for these courses:

Course

College

1st cut-off

2nd cut-off

B.Sc. (Hons) Electronics

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Science for Women

86%

85%

B.Sc. (Hons) Instrumentation

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Science for Women

86%

84%

DU Admission Cutoff 2019

Here is a comprehensive cutoff for all the courses and colleges of North campus and South campus of the university:

DU Courses Cutoff 2019

1st Cutoff

2nd Cutoff

3rd Cutoff

4th Cutoff

5th Cutoff

6th Cutoff

7th Cutoff

DU Arts cutoff

Direct Link to download 1st cut-off

Direct Link to download 2nd cut-off

Direct Link to download 3rd cut-off

Direct Link to download 4th cut-off

Direct Link to download 5th cut-off

Download

6th cut-off

Download

7th cut-off

DU Commerce cutoff

Direct Link to download 1st cut-off

Direct Link to download 2nd cut-off

Direct Link to download 3rd cut-off

Direct Link to download 4th cut-off

Direct Link to download 5th cut-off

Download

6th cut-off

Download

7th cut-off

DU Science cutoff

Direct Link to download 1st cut-off

Direct Link to download 2nd cut-off

Direct Link to download 3rd cut-off

Direct Link to download 4th cut-off

Direct Link to download 5th cut-off

Download

6th cut-off

Download

7th cut-off

Why apply to offbeat courses in DU?

DU has an active centralised placement cell which takes care of the students who wish to get placed after completing their undergraduate education. Apart from this, each college of north and south campus of DU has established an active placement cell that caters to the placement needs of the job-seekers. With these offbeat courses available in DU, the recruiters will look forward to hiring students who have attained skills in niche areas and can apply them to practical work areas in the industry. Check for the curriculum of these courses to ascertain that these courses do hold a promise of a bright future for you.

For more information on Delhi University Admissions 2020, keep visiting Delhi University Section of jagranjosh.com!

