DU Cutoff 2020: Courses and colleges to apply for with less than 90%

DU Cutoff 2020 Updates: As per the official update, the University of Delhi closed the registration for the merit-based courses for Undergraduate (UG) courses has been extended till 31st July 2020. Candidates can register register for the UG courses through the official website, i.e., du.ac.in.

Every year DU releases separate cut-off for admission to Science, Commerce and Arts field. However the exact date for the release of cut-off has not been announced yet. Last tear 8 cutoffs were released and the batch started on 20th July 2020. So go for admission to the courses mentioned in the list below.

Take a look at the last year's cut-off for various courses and colleges here:-

Off-beat course for Arts and Commerce aspirants

Colleges of both North and South campus of University of Delhi are offering lucrative options in terms of the course and subjects that are included in the curriculum. While there still tough competition to grab a seat among the top courses, you can make your way in the DU through the offbeat courses that have been designed keeping in view the industry demand.

Take a look at the courses in which you can apply with less than 90 percent marks in the 10+2 grade:

Course College 1st cut-off 3rd cut-off BA Programme Aditi Mahavidyalaya 72% -- BA Programme (Geography + Psychology) Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College 88% 86.00% BA Programme ( History + Mathematics) Deshbandhu College 86% Closed BA Programme (Geography + Political Science) Dyal Singh College 89% Closed Kalindi College (Women) 86% Closed BA Programme (History + Music) Bharati College (Women) 80% Closed Janki Devi Memorial College (Women) 88% 82.00% Kalindi College (Women) 80% Closed Lakshmi Bai college (Women) 87% 80.00% BA Programme (Entrepreneurship and Small business + Geography) Kalindi College 86% 82.00% BA Programme (History + OMSP) Bharati College (Women) 84% 81.00% BA Programme ( Economics + OMSP) Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College 84% 84.00% Bharati College (Women) 84% Closed BA Programme (Food Technology + Geography) Aditi Mahavidyalaya (Women) 75% 68.00% BA Programme (Buddhist Studies + Political Science) Satyawati (Evening) 88% 81.75% Kalindi College Women 82% Closed BA Programme (Computer Application + Economics) Kalindi College 84% Closed Maitreye College 87% Closed Bharati College 84% Closed PGDAV College (Evening) 82% Closed BA Programme (Urdu + Political Science) Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College 88% 84.00% BA Programme (Linguistic + Political Sciences) Rajdhani College 88% 84.00% BA Programme ( History + Political Science) Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar 88% 86.50% Maitreyi College 89% 89.00% Motilal Nehru College 89% Closed Bharati College 84% Closed Aryabhatta College 89% 86.00% PGDAV college 89% 87.00% BA Programme (NHE + Sociology) Aditi Mahavidyalaya 73% 68.00%

Off-beat course for Science Aspirants

Candidates looking for courses in the Science domain can opt for these courses:

Course College 1st cut-off





2nd cut-off B.Sc. (Hons) Electronics Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Science for Women 86% 85% B.Sc. (Hons) Instrumentation Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Science for Women 86% 84%

DU Admission Cutoff 2019

Here is a comprehensive cutoff for all the courses and colleges of North campus and South campus of the university:

Why apply to offbeat courses in DU?

DU has an active centralised placement cell which takes care of the students who wish to get placed after completing their undergraduate education. Apart from this, each college of north and south campus of DU has established an active placement cell that caters to the placement needs of the job-seekers. With these offbeat courses available in DU, the recruiters will look forward to hiring students who have attained skills in niche areas and can apply them to practical work areas in the industry. Check for the curriculum of these courses to ascertain that these courses do hold a promise of a bright future for you.

