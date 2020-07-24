DU Admission 2020: How to Transfer or Withdraw Admission after Successive Cutoff List?

DU Admissions 2020 - With the admission season at its peak, Delhi University has received huge number of applications this year against the limited seats in each DU college. As per the information available on the DU Admission Portal, DU has received 468854 registration til 24th July 2020. The registration window is open till 31st July 2020 and more applications are expected as against the limited seats available for admission.

The comprehensive 1st cutoff for science, commerce and arts subjects will be made available on du.ac.in in August 2020. Through this article, candidates can understand the process of DU 2020 admission withdrawal or admission transfer which generally takes places once successive cut-offs are released.

Know the detailed process to change the course and college depending upon the options and opportunity that comes your way with the announcement of successive cut-offs, and find out the right timing of withdrawal or cancellation and switch over to a better DU college.

In order to make the transition process smooth and easy, read the instructions mentioned below and go for a better opportunity. Candidates can transfer admission and their change college and course after the announcement of the third cutoff. Delhi University has the provision under which candidate can switch or upgrade to better option as per their convenience. However, there are some formalities and instructions that you must follow to streamline this exercise for the Admission committee of DU and for your smooth transfer.

How to withdraw or transfer Admission in DU?



Candidates need to pay the amount or fee in the college (as per the rules of the college) from where they want to transfer or withdraw admission. At a later stage, the fee submitted for withdrawal or transfer will be refunded. It should be noted that the college will charge minimal cancellation fee from those seeking transfer or withdrawal from the current college.

In another press release, one of the DU Colleges has advised students that “Candidates are requested to get their documents verified first for the second university before cancelling admissions at the first.”

Meanwhile you can check the list of DU Documents required for verification at the reporting center. Candidates are advised to carefully check the cut-off before heading for change in the admission process. Considering that the competition to reserve a seat in the colleges is high, therefore you are advised to take a look at the list of important documents. Click on the link as under:

Also Read: DU Document Verification | Admission Confirmation

DU Cutoff Updates (2019)

Here is the detailed DU cut-off for the year 2019. Find out the detailed cut-off for arts, commerce and science stream for your reference and know your best options:

For more such updates on Delhi University Admission 2019, keep visiting Delhi University section of jagranjosh.com!