What after DU Cut-offs 2020 - Document Verification | Admission Confirmation

The University of Delhi will soon announce the 1st cut-off list for the aspirants seeking admission in the UG level merit-based courses. The online registration window for the DU 2020 admission is open till 31st July 2020. After the announcement of the DU cut-off, candidates would be required to present the documents for verification as per the list of documents provided by the Varsity. Due to the spread of Corona virus, a lot of changes have been introduced in the way admission will take place this year.

So, let’s look at what process do applicants have to follow after the declaration of DU Admission cutoffs. How document verification will take place this year and which all documents are mandatory to be verified for the purpose of DU 2020 admission.

DU Admission 2020 - Complete Process

Candidates should note that they are required to upload the documents at the time of online DU registration. The documents should be self-attested before being uploaded. After the registration, the documents need to be presented for physical verification at the time of Final admission at the allotted institute.

When the DU cut-off is declared for merit-based courses, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below to get admission:

Download the DU Online Application form, from the DU admission Portal and take its print out Keep side the originals of all the important documents required at the time of Document Verification Document Verification at the Respective Reporting Center Report at the place of Admission (College where you want to seek admission) Once the documents are verified/approved, pay the fee through admission login portal

Is DU Document Verification Necessary?

Document verification is a mandatory part of the admission process. The teacher in-charge at the respective reporting center will verify your documents. After the documents are verified by the Head of the college/Principal, you will receive a payment link on the online portal to pay the DU admission fee. After the approval of admission by the Head of Institution, you will get time of 24 hours to make fee payment. On successful payment of admission fees of the respective college, you will be granted provisional admission to the said college.

A message would appear on the computer screen stating -

"Congratulations! You are now a Provisional student of University of Delhi, subject to verification of all your documents and satisfying all other eligibility and merit criteria."

DU Document Verification: For Merit-Based Courses

Document Verification for Merit-Based Courses is an online process. The teacher in-charge will verify your documents online. You need to share your unique registration ID with the teacher In-charge of the respective Department/College. After this, you need to show your original documents for verification.

In case your documents cannot be verified online, the College will give you provisional admission. Thereafter, you need to produce the originals of the required documents within a week after the last day of UG Admissions for forensic verification. In case you fail to produce the originals of required documents, the admission stands cancelled.

DU Document Verification: For Entrance based courses

For the candidates who will be appearing in the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET), after they clear the entrance, and are eligible for admission to the targeted course, they will also have to undergo document verification process. The process will remain the same as for the merit-based courses. However for some courses such as:

B.A. in Percussion Music (Tabla/Pakhawaj), B.A. (Hons.) in Hindustani Music: Vocal/ Instrumental (Sitar/Sarod/ Guitar/Violin/Santoor), and B.A. (Hons.) in KarnatakMusicVocal/Instrumental (Veena/ Violin), among other courses

On the day of the entrance exam, candidates will be asked to carry original documents (mark-sheets, degrees etc.) along with a photocopy of each document. Only after the verification of the documents, you will be allowed to appear in the practical test.

DU Admission 2020: List of Documents for Verification

Here is a list of documents required for verification during the admission process at the college by the teacher in-charge:

Hard Copy of DU Admission Application form 2020 Three Passport size photograph of the applicant Class X certificate/marksheet containing Date of Birth Class XII Mark Sheet, if results have been announced SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate (in the name of the Applicant) issued by the competent authority OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (in the name of the Applicant) issued on or after March 31, 2020. The OBC caste must be included in Central list issued by the Government of India EWS Certificate issued by SDM certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category, dated March 31, 2020 or later, and Sports and/or ECA certificates, if applying under these categories

What if the documents are fake/falsified?

If any document is found to be false attested or proved submission of falsified records, then you will be debarred from the University and the colleges and penal action will be taken against you.It is advised to restrain from producing misleading information at the time of application submission.

You will receive DU admission confirmation from the college only if the verification of the documents is approved by the teacher in-charge and the Principal of the college. Without submitting these documents, you will be entitled to provisional admission status only.

