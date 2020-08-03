How to prepare for CAT 2020 without coaching? | Expert Speak | Alok Bansal

|
Aiming for the 100 percentile to seek admission in the IIMs is undoubtedly a mandate; however, your preparation strategy plays a vital role in ensuring your admission to the top B-schools of India. Whether you should join a coaching to prepare for CAT 2020 or not is a choice. There is no black and white rule that says getting training from coaching institute guarantees your entry ticket to the IIMs. Instead, our expert Alok Bansal, shares an effective and practical study plan that can help you strategise your studies and score 100 percentile in the CAT 2020 exam. Find out practical tips and tricks to prepare for the CAT 2020 exam without joining coaching institute here.
Should I join coaching to prepare for CAT 2020?
When it comes to CAT MBA entrance exam preparation, a lot of candidates find themselves in a fix whether they should join coaching or not. Needless to say that joining coaching is a matter of personal choice; however, Mr. Alok Bansal, with 15 years of rich experience in this domain, assures the CAT aspirants that it is possible to crack the CAT exam with a good score even without joining a coaching.
To start with, Mr. Bansal suggest that if a candidate possess these traits, then cracking CAT 2020 without coaching is not difficult:
Strategy to crack CAT 2020 without Coaching
To attempt one of the toughest MBA Entrance Exams, one must be ready with a strategy to face the competition. So, here are few points that you must put in practice to ace the CAT exam:
CAT 2020: Section-wise Preparation Strategy
Here is a section-wise preparation plan for the CAT 2020 exam. Take a look and find out some easy tips to prepare for each section. These tips will help you prepare CAT time-table that according to which you can prepare for the exam:
How to prepare for the Quantitative Aptitude Section
Quantitative Aptitude has a structured mechanism wherein you can chalk out 24 to 25 topics. List all these topics on a piece of paper. Devise a plan where you should first focus on understanding the concepts and then attempt the questions from each topic. Attempt basic level questions first, and once you have mastered them, move to the advanced level questions. Devote 3 hours to each topic and once you are thorough with it, and then move to another one. Decide one month to build familiarity with each topic and focus on practicing the questions during rest of the days.
How to prepare for the LRDI Section
The Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation (LRDI) section is basically an advanced form of what you learn in the QA section. If you understand the pattern of past few years and score 50% marks in LRDI, you are expected to fall in 99 percentile range. Here an important tip is, when you attempt this section in the exam, "do not try to attempt all sets". If you attempt 2 questions of 1 set, try to get them right, rather than attempting all the 4 questions and getting a few of them incorrect.
Lot of online resource is available for the DI sets. Attempt the sets and spend relevant amount of time in analysing your mistakes after you have attempted the DI set. Go through the concept again and revise it before moving ahead to another set. Cut back on your silly mistakes and if there is lack of understanding in the concept, revise the concept.
How to prepare for the VARC SectionThe Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section is another area of attention wherein a lot of ground work is required; especially in the Reading Comprehension area. Develop your reading speed and comprehension across various genres of topics. Read texts, books, newspapers, magazines, whatever reading material is available at your disposal. Buy 10 year papers available in the market. Find out the pattern being followed in the CAT VARC section. If you attempt 4 passages each day (approx 90 days) with each passage comprising 4-5 questions, this means you have covered 360 passages with a thorough practice of around 1800 questions. Over and above this, you will be attempting mock test also. This much rigorous practice is more than enough for you to crack the CAT 2020 exam.
|Mr. Alok Bansal is a reputed Career Counsellor and Study Abroad Expert in the field of Education. He has a demonstrated history of working in various verticals of the education sector for over 15 years. His areas of expertise include Test Prep, College Admissions, eLearning and Executive Education. He currently leads Alethia Education Services - an executive education solutions company, as Founder and CEO. In the past, he has led IMS Learning Resources – a leading MBA Test Prep Portal, as a Director and Business Partner.