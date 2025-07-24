How to Write High‑Scoring UPSC Mains Answers: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Mains examination after the results for the Prelims have been declared. The Mains exam requires a candidate to have a good hold of the subject. The preparation for the Mains is through practising answer writing. The candidates can start practising answer writing once they have covered at least 50% of their UPSC syllabus. The Mains includes 9 papers- Essay, General Studies I, II, III, IV, Optional Subjects (Paper I & II), Language Paper ( Any regional language and English). The language papers are qualifying in nature. Other papers have a vast syllabus and candidates need to score well in order to qualify for the Interview stage. Hence, the role of practising answer writing comes into picture.

Aspirants are required to start preparing for the Mains as soon as possible. They can prepare either by themselves or they can join any test series modules provided by various coaching institutes. Check this article to get a glimpse on writing scoring answers for the UPSC Mains examination.