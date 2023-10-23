How’s the Josh? Community says High and Festive!

Indian defence services personnel are known for keeping the Josh High, whether in service or as a veteran. A similar spirit of youthful enthusiasm and camaraderie was witnessed recently when Navratri, the auspicious festival in reverence of Maa Durga – the epitome of strength, courage, and compassion, was celebrated with great devotion and pious enthusiasm in Vivek Vihar (AWHO), Sector 82, Noida. All veterans and fellow residents came together in a joint show of solidarity as Durga Puja celebrations were organized under the guidance of Maj Gen V. K. Tiwari who actively supports the Vivek Vihar AoA, led by the President, Col S. K. Bisht who invited Gen Tiwari to take forward this initiative. Over the nine days, the Vivekians, came out in full strength, to worship the nine Avtaars of Maa Durga: Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmaanda, Maa Skandmaata, Maa Kaatyaayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Gauri, Maa Siddhidatri. Each day, the Pooja Pandal was donned in its own colour: with mantras, bhajans, classical temple dances, performances in perfection by the Vivekians in age from six to octogenarian, and vastra-rang of the day the most came dressed in. All were specially awestruck by performances, and performances of the youth brigade. The Chhappan Vyanjan Bhog was entirely homecooked by the ladies. The eighth and the ninth days were overwhelmingly filled with one and all vivekians and their guests dazzling in bright traditional attires, mesmerizing Garbha and Dandiya to the tune of devotional songs, and plenty of stalls to feast, play, and purchase. Kanya Poojan and Bhandara on the ninth day were solemnly attended in strength. Offering obeisance to the Goddess, ‘Maata ki Vidaai’ on the day of Vijayadashami and Dussehra was performed with reverence and responsibility. The AOA thanked the untiring and dedicated Durga Puja Committee, performers and participants and all Vivekians and their guests who graced the festivities. When residents from all walks of life forget their differences and come together to celebrate festivities with such enthusiasm, the environment gets filled with positivity and harmony. We are glad that we were witness to this at Vivek Vihar!