HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended: Apply Now for 734 Posts Till 05 September
HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The HPPSC has released the notice mentioning the date of extension of HP Police Constable application form. The candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment can fill the form till 05 September 2026. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, and other details.
Key Points
- HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 offers 734 posts; apply by 05 September.
- Deadline extended to 05 September 2026 due to age relaxation for HP Home Guards.
- Applications for 734 posts opened on 10 July and close on 05 September 2026.
HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the recruitment of male and female constables. The HPPSC has announced a total of 734 vacancies, out of which 234 posts are for female candidates and 491 posts for male candidates. The candidates can apply till 05 September 2026 at hppsc.hp.gov.in. The last date has been extended due to the decision of the HP government to provide one time age relaxation in the upper age limit to the Home Guards of Himachal Pradesh.
HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The HP Police Constable recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 734 vacant posts. The application process was started on 10 July and the candidates can apply till 05 September 2026 through the official website. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)
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Department Name
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Himachal Pradesh Police Department
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Advertisement No.
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57/7-2026, 58/7-2026
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Post Name
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Police Constable
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No. of Vacancies
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734; 234 female & 491 male
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Registration Dates
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10 July to 05 September 2026
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Job Location
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Himachal Pradesh
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Official Website
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hppsc.hp.gov.in
HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Last Date
A great news for the candidates who are planning to apply for the HP Police Constable recruitment 2026. The HPPSC has extended the last date to fill the application form till 05 September 2026. The notice has been published on the official website of HPPSC.
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HP Police Constable Last Date Extended Notice 2026
HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The candidates who are planning to apply for the HP Police Constable recruitment 2026 can access the direct link provided here. This is the last opportunity to apply as there will be no more further extensions provided.
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HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026
The candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for HP Police Constable recruitment 2026:
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Visit the official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in.
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Click on the Apply Online tab on the homepage.
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Login using your User ID and Password generated during OTR registration.
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Now, fill the application form with all the required information carefully and accurately.
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Upload the scanned documents such as marksheets, category certificates (if any), etc.
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Pay the application fee as applicable and submit your application form.
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Save a copy of the application form for future reference.
HP Police Constable Application Fee 2026
The candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs.600/-. A uniform fee shall be charged from all the candidates, irrespective of their category. The fee can be paid through online mode only.
Why has the HP Police Constable Application Last Date Extended?
A notice has been published on the official website of HPPSC mentioning the reasons for the last date extension and the dates. As per the notice, “Consequent upon the decision of the Govt. of HP in the Department of Home regarding one time age relaxation for five years in upper age limit for Home Guards of Himachal Pradesh for the posts of constables (Male & Female), one time age relaxation for five years in the upper age limit is hereby granted to this particular category”.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.