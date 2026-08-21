HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended: Apply Now for 734 Posts Till 05 September

Key Points HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 offers 734 posts; apply by 05 September.

Deadline extended to 05 September 2026 due to age relaxation for HP Home Guards.

Applications for 734 posts opened on 10 July and close on 05 September 2026.

HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the recruitment of male and female constables. The HPPSC has announced a total of 734 vacancies, out of which 234 posts are for female candidates and 491 posts for male candidates. The candidates can apply till 05 September 2026 at hppsc.hp.gov.in. The last date has been extended due to the decision of the HP government to provide one time age relaxation in the upper age limit to the Home Guards of Himachal Pradesh. HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Highlights The HP Police Constable recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 734 vacant posts. The application process was started on 10 July and the candidates can apply till 05 September 2026 through the official website. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) Department Name Himachal Pradesh Police Department Advertisement No. 57/7-2026, 58/7-2026 Post Name Police Constable No. of Vacancies 734; 234 female & 491 male Registration Dates 10 July to 05 September 2026 Job Location Himachal Pradesh Official Website hppsc.hp.gov.in HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Last Date A great news for the candidates who are planning to apply for the HP Police Constable recruitment 2026. The HPPSC has extended the last date to fill the application form till 05 September 2026. The notice has been published on the official website of HPPSC. HP Police Constable Last Date Extended Notice 2026 Check Notice HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The candidates who are planning to apply for the HP Police Constable recruitment 2026 can access the direct link provided here. This is the last opportunity to apply as there will be no more further extensions provided. HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Steps to Apply for HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 The candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for HP Police Constable recruitment 2026: Visit the official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Click on the Apply Online tab on the homepage.

Login using your User ID and Password generated during OTR registration.

Now, fill the application form with all the required information carefully and accurately.

Upload the scanned documents such as marksheets, category certificates (if any), etc.

Pay the application fee as applicable and submit your application form.

Save a copy of the application form for future reference.