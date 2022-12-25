HPCL HRRL Recruitment 2022 for 142 Vacancies: Apply @hrrl.in

HPCL HRRL Recruitment 2022 for 142 Vacancies: HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd. (HRRL), a Joint Venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan (GOR) has published a notification for recruitment for Various Professionals in E1/E2/E3/E5/E6 Grade. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 27 December to 26 January 2022.
HPCL HRRL Notification Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 27 December 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 26 January 2022
HPCL HRRL Vacancy Details
- E1 - 44
- E2 - 53
- E3 - 35
- E5 - 4
- E6 - 6
Eligibility Criteria for HPCL HRRL Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
4-year Full time degrees in Engineering with minimum 60% marks of all semesters/years for UR/OBCNC/EWS candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.
Experience:
- E2 - Minimum 3 years of post-qualification relevant work experience in the Supervisory role/Executive category.
- E3 - Minimum 6 years of post-qualification relevant work experience in the Supervisory role//Executive category.
HPCL HRRL Salary
- E1 - Rs. 40000- 140000)
- E2- Rs. 50000- 160000)
- E3 - Rs. 60000- 180000)
- E5 - Rs. 80000- 220000)
- E6- Rs. 90000- 240000)
How to Apply for HPCL HRRL Recruitment 2022
Candidates are requested to apply online only at https://www.hrrl.in/. Online submission of the application will be allowed on the website upto 26 January 2023.
Application Fee:
UR, EWS and OBCNC - Rs. 500/-
SC, ST & PwBD - No Fee