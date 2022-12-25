HPCL HRRL Recruitment 2022 for 142 Vacancies: Apply @hrrl.in

HPCL HRRL Recruitment 2022:  HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd. is hiring candidates for 142 vacancies. Candidates can check the application link here.

HPCL HRRL Recruitment 2022 for 142 Vacancies: HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd. (HRRL), a Joint Venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan (GOR) has published a notification for recruitment for Various Professionals in E1/E2/E3/E5/E6 Grade. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 27 December to 26 January 2022.

HPCL HRRL Notification Download

HPCL HRRL Online Application

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 27 December 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 26 January 2022

HPCL HRRL Vacancy Details

  • E1 - 44
  • E2 - 53
  • E3 - 35
  • E5 - 4
  • E6 - 6

Eligibility Criteria for HPCL HRRL Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

4-year Full time degrees in Engineering with minimum 60% marks of all semesters/years for UR/OBCNC/EWS candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Experience:

  • E2 - Minimum 3 years of post-qualification relevant work experience in the Supervisory role/Executive category.
  • E3 - Minimum 6 years of post-qualification relevant work experience in the Supervisory role//Executive category.

HPCL HRRL Salary

  • E1 -  Rs. 40000- 140000)
  • E2-  Rs. 50000- 160000)
  • E3 -  Rs. 60000- 180000)
  • E5 - Rs. 80000- 220000)
  • E6- Rs. 90000- 240000)

How to Apply for HPCL HRRL Recruitment 2022

Candidates are requested to apply online only at https://www.hrrl.in/. Online submission of the application will be allowed on the website upto 26 January 2023.

 

Application Fee:

UR, EWS and OBCNC - Rs. 500/-

 

SC, ST & PwBD - No Fee

