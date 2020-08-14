HPPSC Exam Schedule 2020: Notification Released for Choice of Exam Centre for Various Exams @hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Exam Schedule 2020: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC ) has released the short notification regarding to opt two examination centers for each examination separately through their login Id on its official website. As per the HPPSC Notice, commission is going to conduct the examinations for the posts of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS), Executive Officer / Secretary (Executive State Municipal Services), Assistant Manager (State Cooperative Bank) and Tehsil Welfare Officer in coming days. Candidates who have to appear in the Examinations can check the short notification available on the official website.

According to the short notification released by the HPPSSC, the Commission has decided to conduct various screening test / preliminary examination in the month of September and October. The Commission has further decided to conduct the examination / screening test in all District Head Quarters and Sub-Division (except Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti) for the convenience of the candidates keeping in view the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Notification further says," All the candidates who have applied for the post(s) of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS), Executive Officer / Secretary (Executive State Municipal Services), Assistant Manager (State Cooperative Bank) and Tehsil Welfare Officer are hereby advised to opt two examination centres for each

examination separately through their login Id for which link will be provided to enter/ choose the examination centre within seven days and no other opportunity / request for change of examination centre will be given / considered to any candidates."

Candidates should note that the examination centers will be allotted to the candidates as per their option subject to the availability of examination centers at opted District Headquarters / Sub-Division.

Candidates should note that the updation of new examination centre in the candidates Application Form will be made within three days after the last date of option of examination centre.

Candidates applied for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS), Executive Officer / Secretary (Executive State Municipal Services), Assistant Manager (State Cooperative Bank) and Tehsil Welfare Officer exams can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Short Notification: HPPSC Website Link to enter the choice of Exam Centre

Direct Link for HPPSC Website Link to enter the choice of Exam Centre



