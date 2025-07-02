HPPSC HPAS Answer Key 2025 Out: Check Steps to Download Administrative Services Answer Key PDF Direct Link

HPPSC HPAS Answer Key 2025 :The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Prelims provisional answer key on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the prelims answer key with process to raise objections, if any against the answer key. The candidate can file objections along with supporting documents/ references against the provisional answer key through online mode from 02-07-2025 to 06-07-2025. The candidate challenging the provisional answer Key shall have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 100 per objected question per paper in online mode for which the link will appear before final submission of objection.

