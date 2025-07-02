HPPSC HPAS Answer Key 2025 Out: Check Steps to Download Administrative Services Answer Key PDF Direct Link

HPPSC HPAS Answer Key 2025 :The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Prelims provisional answer key on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the prelims answer key with process to raise objections, if any against the answer key. The candidate can file objections along with supporting documents/ references against the provisional answer key through online mode from 02-07-2025 to 06-07-2025. The candidate challenging the provisional answer Key shall have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 100 per objected question per paper in online mode for which the link will appear before final submission of objection.
HPPSC HPAS Answer Key 2025 Download
HPPSC HPAS Answer Key 2025 Link
HPPSC HPAQuestion Paper 2025: Overview
The HPPSC HPAS 2025 consists of two papers, i.e., General Studies (GS) Paper-I and General Aptitude Test (CSAT) Paper-II. Both papers are objective-type (MCQ-based) and important for qualifying for the HPPSC Mains exam. Check the table below for HPPSC HPAS Question Paper 2025 Key Highlights.
|Organisation
|Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)
|Exam Name
|Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Exam
|Exam Stages
|Prelims, Mains, Interview
|Prelims Papers
|General Studies (200 marks), Aptitude Test (200 marks)
|Mains Papers 8 Papers
|(English, Hindi, Essay, GS I-III, Optional Papers)
|Total Vacancies
|32
|Negative Marking
|Yes (⅓ mark deduction per wrong answer)
|Answer Key status
|Out
|Official Website
|hppsc.hp.gov.in
Steps to Download the HPPSC HPAS Answer Key 2025?
Candidates will be able to download the answer key once it gets released officially. Below we have listed the steps to download Jail Prahari response sheets for the ease of candidates.
Step 1: Visit the official Official website – hppsc.hp.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the concerned answer window on the home page.
Step 3: Click on the "HPAS Answer Key" link.
Step 4: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.
Step 5: Click on "Submit" and attach a document to raise an objection.
Step 6: Download and take a printout for the same.
HPPSC HPAS Exam Pattern 2025 Exam Pattern
The HPPSC HPAS Prelime exam consists of two papers, such as the General Studies and the General Aptitude Test. Each paper consists of 100 questions for 200 marks and the time allowed to attempt each paper is 2 hours.
