HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For BDO, Tehsildar And Others, Check Eligibility And Others

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on August 26, 2026 has released the HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2026 notification for various posts including HP Administrative Services, Block Development Officer (BDO), District Treasury Officer, District Controller and Tehsildar posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 22, 2026 at the official website-https://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc.

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2026 Notification Out

The HPAS Notification 2026 will provide you with all the crucial details including eligibility criteria, selection process, application dates, syllabus, salary, number of vacancies, and other instructions. The pdf download link is available on the official website of HPPSC. However you can download the same directly through the link given below-