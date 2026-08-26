HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For BDO, Tehsildar And Others, Check Eligibility And Others
HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2026 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) for various posts including HP Administrative Services, Block Development Officer (BDO), District Treasury Officer, District Controller and Tehsildar. The last date to apply online is September 22, 2026. Check eligibility and other details here.
HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on August 26, 2026 has released the HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2026 notification for various posts including HP Administrative Services, Block Development Officer (BDO), District Treasury Officer, District Controller and Tehsildar posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 22, 2026 at the official website-https://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc.
HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2026 Notification Out
The HPAS Notification 2026 will provide you with all the crucial details including eligibility criteria, selection process, application dates, syllabus, salary, number of vacancies, and other instructions. The pdf download link is available on the official website of HPPSC. However you can download the same directly through the link given below-
|HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2026
|Notification PDF Download Link
hppsc.hp.gov.in HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2026 Overview
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2026 notification for various posts including HP Administrative Services, Block Development Officer (BDO), District Treasury Officer, District Controller and Tehsildar. Candidates can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|
HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2026- Highlights
|
Organization
|
Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
H.P. Administrative Service Combined Competitive Examination-2026
|
Post
|
Block Development Officer (BDO), District Treasury Officer, District Controller and Tehsildar.
|
Last date to apply
|
September 22, 2026
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test/Interview/Document Verification/Medical
|
Job Location
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Official website
|
https://hppsc.hp.gov.in/
HPPSC HPAS Vacancy 2026
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 22 vacancies including including HP Administrative Services, Block Development Officer (BDO), District Treasury Officer, District Controller and Tehsildar have been announced across five posts. The post-wise vacancy distribution is given below:
|Post Name
|Vacancies
|H.P. Administrative Service
|4
|Block Development Officer
|10
|District Treasury Officer
|1
|District Controller
|1
|Tehsildar
|6
|Total
|22
How to Apply for HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2026?
The detailed instructions for filling up Online Recruitment Application (ORA) are available on the website of the Commission i.e. “https://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in”. Candidates can follow these steps to submit their applications-
- Visit the official HPPSC website.
- Click on the “Apply Online” link on the homepage.
- Now select One Time Registration (OTR) for Examinations and register/login on the home page.
- Now select the HPAS Combined Competitive Examination-2026 from the list of live advertisements.
- You will have to provide your personal and educational details to the link.
- Now upload all required documents in the prescribed format.
- Now pay the requisite examination fee through the prescribed online mode.
- Submit the application form and keep a copy of the submitted application and payment confirmation for future reference.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.