HPPSC JS Prelims Score Card 2020 Released @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Know Latest Details

HPPSC JS Prelims Score Card 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Score Card for HPPSC Judicial Services Prelims Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Judicial Services Prelims Exam 2019 can check the Score Care from the official website of HPPSC - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Candidates appeared in HPPSC Judicial Services Prelims Exam can check their Score Card available on the official website. The HPPSC JS (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 was held on 01 March 2020 in the state.

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) had invited online applications for the Civil Judge Posts through H.P. Judicial Service Competitive Examination 2019. A number of candidates were applied for the major recruitment drive initiated by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC).

You can check the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) Judicial Services Prelims Exam score card on the official website of the commission. You can check the Score Card also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC JS Prelims Score Card 2020





Visit the official website i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link Score List of HJS 2019(Pre)-II held on 01-03-2020 given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Score Card.

Download and save the Score Card for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) for latest updates regarding the HPPSC Judicial Services Updates.