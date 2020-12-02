HPPSC DV Schedule 2020 for Lecturer (School New), English Post Announced @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Details Here

HPPSC Lecturer DV Schedule 2020 : The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Evaluation of Documents schedule for the post of Lecturer (School New) English subject on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Document Verification round for the Lecturer post (English Subject) can check the Document Verification schedule available on the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), the Evaluation for Lecturer (School New) English will be conducted from 7 to 10 December 2020.

Notification further says," It is for the information of all concerned candidates that the evaluation for Lecturer (School New) English which was earlier scheduled from 23rd November, 2020 to 26th November, 2020 and had been cancelled due to Covid-19 will now be held w.e.f. 7-12-2020 to 10-12-2020 as per details given on the official website."

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) had postponed the Evaluation/Document Verification round which was scheduled from 23rd November 2020 to 26th November, 2020 due to number of officials of H.P Public Service Commission witnessed tested positive for COVID-19 and many of officials/officers were under home isolation being primary contacts.



All such candidates who have to appear for the Evaluation of Document round can check the DV Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

