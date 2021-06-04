HPPSC Revised Answer Key 2021 Released for Regional Manager Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

HPPSC Regional Manager Answer Key 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the revised answer key for the post of Regional Manager under HRTC. The PDF of the HPPSC Revised Answer Key 2021 for Regional Manager post is available on the official website.

All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination for Regional Manager post can download the Final Answer Key from the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission- hppsc.hp.gov.in.

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) had conducted the computer based test for Regional Manager post on 18 September 2020. Candidates can check the revised answer key for all the 100 questions asked in the CBT which is available on the official website.

In a bid to check the check the HPPSC Regional Manager Answer Key 2021, candidates will have to visit on the official website. However you can download the PDF of the HPPSC Regional Manager Answer Key 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC Regional Manager Answer Key 2021





You May Read Also

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Services, Tehsildar and other Posts

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: HPPSC Regional Manager Answer Key 2021

Visit to official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission - hppsc.hp.gov.in

Go to the What's New section available on the home page.

Click on the link “Revised answer key for the post of Regional Manager-HRTC " given on the homepage

You will get the PDF of the HPPSC Regional Manager Answer Key 2021 in a new window.

Download and save the HPPSC Regional Manager Answer Key 2021 for future reference.