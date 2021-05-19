HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Services, Tehsildar and other Posts@hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the notification for Combined Administrative Competitive Examination-2020 including Police Services, Tehsildar and other posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 June 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor or its equivalent from a recognized University with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement Number : 11/5-2021

Dated :- 19/05/2021

Important Date for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 June 2021

Closing Date for Fee: 15 June 2021

Vacancy Details for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

H.P. Administrative Service-08

District Controller-01

Himachal Pradesh Police Service-04

Tehsildar-01

Assistant Registrar-02

Eligibility Criteria for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

A candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University

Desirable Qualification

Knowledge of customs, manners and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability for appointment in the peculiar conditions prevailing in the Pradesh is a desirable qualification

Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 35 years on the 01-01-2021.

Check notification link for relaxation in upper age limit.

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply with Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) which are available on the website of the Commission -http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc on or before 15 June 2021.