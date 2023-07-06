HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 4476 Vacancies at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023: The Haryana Public Service Commission has released the notification for HPSC PGT Recruitment from 28 June 2023, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official site hpsc.gov.in of HPSC till July 18. Under this recruitment, 4476 posts will be filled. HPSC PGT Vacancy 2023 notification was issued to fill the posts of various subjects including Hindi, Urdu, Science and Social Science. Some vacancies are in Mewat cadre and some vacancies are in Haryana cadre.
HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023 Notification and Application Link
HPSC PGT Recruitment Notification 2023
HPSC PGT Recruitment Application Link 2023
HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details:
Total Posts for Mewat Cadre:
Subject Name
Recruitments
physical education
45 Posts
physical science
24 Posts
music
03 Posts
mathematic
65 Posts
Home Science
01 Posts
history
53 Posts
Hindi
70 Posts
fine arts
17 Posts
economic
07 Posts
english
73 Posts
geography
01 Posts
Computer Science
78 Posts
commerce
07 Posts
chemistry
38 Posts
biology
60 Posts
Urdu
21 Posts
sociology
02 Posts
psychology
01 Posts
political science
47 Posts
Total Posts for Haryana Cadre
subject
Number of vacancies
political science
240 Posts
physical education
680 Posts
mathematic
250 Posts
music
80 Posts
history
220 Posts
computer science
1633 Posts
fine arts
580 Posts
commerce
180 Posts
HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:
- Master's Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject and B.Ed. from a recognized University.
- Matriculation with Hindi/Sanskrit or 10+2/B.A./M.A. with one subject Hindi.
- HTET Level III pass
- Consistently good academic record
How to apply for HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023?
Candidates can visit the official website hpsc.gov.in