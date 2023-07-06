HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 4476 Vacancies at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023: The Haryana Public Service Commission has started the registration process for HPSC PGT Recruitment 28 from June 2023, 2023. Interested candidates can apply on the official website till July 18. Read the details here for detailed information about the posts, application process, and other information.

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023: The Haryana Public Service Commission has released the notification for HPSC PGT Recruitment from 28 June 2023, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official site hpsc.gov.in of HPSC till July 18. Under this recruitment, 4476 posts will be filled. HPSC PGT Vacancy 2023 notification was issued to fill the posts of various subjects including Hindi, Urdu, Science and Social Science. Some vacancies are in Mewat cadre and some vacancies are in Haryana cadre.

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023 Notification and Application Link

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details:

Total Posts for Mewat Cadre:

Subject Name Recruitments physical education 45 Posts physical science 24 Posts music 03 Posts mathematic 65 Posts Home Science 01 Posts history 53 Posts Hindi 70 Posts fine arts 17 Posts economic 07 Posts english 73 Posts economic 07 Posts geography 01 Posts Computer Science 78 Posts commerce 07 Posts chemistry 38 Posts biology 60 Posts Urdu 21 Posts sociology 02 Posts psychology 01 Posts political science 47 Posts

Total Posts for Haryana Cadre

subject Number of vacancies political science 240 Posts physical education 680 Posts mathematic 250 Posts music 80 Posts history 220 Posts computer science 1633 Posts fine arts 580 Posts commerce 180 Posts

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

Master's Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject and B.Ed. from a recognized University.

Matriculation with Hindi/Sanskrit or 10+2/B.A./M.A. with one subject Hindi.

HTET Level III pass

Consistently good academic record

How to apply for HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can visit the official website hpsc.gov.in