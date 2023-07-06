HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 4476 posts

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 4476 Vacancies at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023: The Haryana Public Service Commission has started the registration process for HPSC PGT Recruitment 28 from June 2023, 2023. Interested candidates can apply on the official website till July 18. Read the details here for detailed information about the posts, application process, and other information.

 

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023
HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023: The Haryana Public Service Commission has released the notification for HPSC PGT Recruitment from 28 June 2023, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official site hpsc.gov.in of HPSC till July 18. Under this recruitment, 4476 posts will be filled. HPSC PGT Vacancy 2023 notification was issued to fill the posts of various subjects including Hindi, Urdu, Science and Social Science. Some vacancies are in Mewat cadre and some vacancies are in Haryana cadre.   

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023 Notification and Application Link 

HPSC PGT Recruitment Notification 2023

Click here 

HPSC PGT Recruitment Application Link 2023

Click here 

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details:

Career Counseling

Total Posts for Mewat Cadre:

Subject Name

Recruitments

physical education

45 Posts

physical science

24 Posts

music

03 Posts

mathematic

65 Posts

Home Science

01 Posts

history

53 Posts

Hindi

70 Posts

fine arts

17 Posts

economic

07 Posts

english

73 Posts

economic

07 Posts

geography

01 Posts

Computer Science

78 Posts

commerce

07 Posts

chemistry

38 Posts

biology

60 Posts

Urdu

21 Posts

sociology

02 Posts

psychology

01 Posts

political science

47 Posts

Total Posts for Haryana Cadre

subject

Number of vacancies

political science

240 Posts

physical education

680 Posts

mathematic

250 Posts

music

80 Posts

history

220 Posts

computer science

1633 Posts

fine arts

580 Posts

commerce

180 Posts

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

  • Master's Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject and B.Ed. from a recognized University.
  • Matriculation with Hindi/Sanskrit or 10+2/B.A./M.A. with one subject Hindi.
  • HTET Level III pass
  • Consistently good academic record

How to apply for HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can visit the official website hpsc.gov.in

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next