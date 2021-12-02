HPSSC Recruitment 2021-22: Apply Online for JOA, Steno and Other Posts From 6 Dec @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) is hiring JOA, Steno and Other Posts on hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Check Details Here.

HPSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur (HPSSC) or HPSSSB has published a notification for recruitment of various posts, against advertisement number 37-3/2021, on hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Vacancies are available Medical Laboratory Technician GrII, Investigator, Steno Typist, Laboratory Technician,Field Investigator, Junior Scale Stenographer, Junior Office Assistant (Accounts/IT), Staff Nurse, Radiographer, Laboratory Assistant, Operation Theatre Assistant, Sanitary Inspector, Junior Technician (Weaving Master/Instructor), Assistant Mining Inspector, Junior Draughtsman (Electrical), Pharmacist (Allopathy), Medical Social Worker etc.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode from 06 December 2021 on hpsssb.hp.gov.in. The last date of online application is 05 January 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Recruitment Application - 06 December 2021

Last Date for Online Recruitment Application (ORA)- 05 January 2022

HPSSC Vacancy Details

Medical Laboratory Technician Gr 2 - 12

Investigator - 3

Steno Typist - 66

Laboratory Technician - 1

Field Investigator - 1

Junior Scale Stenographer - 1

Junior Office Assistant (Accounts) - 78

Staff Nurse - 85

Radiographer - 7

Laboratory Assistant - 22

Operation Theatre Assistant - 20

Sanitary Inspector - 6

Junior Technician (Weaving Master/Instructor) - 3

Junior Office Assistant (IT) - 200

Assistant Mining Inspector - 2

Junior Draughtsman (Electrical) - 3

Pharmacist (Allopathy) - 3

Statistical Assistant - 6

Junior Technician (Electrical) - 12

Accountant - 5

Librarian - 1

Junior Accountant - 2

Mining Inspector - 4

Pharmacist (Allopathy) - 7

Boiler Operator - 3

Medical Social Worker - 1

Eligibility Criteria for HPSSC JOA, Steno and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Steno Typist - 12th passed

Medical Laboratory Technician Gr 2 - 10+2 in Science.B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology/B.Sc. Medical Technology Laboratory/B.Sc. Medical Technology (Laboratory)/B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Sciences/B.Sc. in Medical Laboratory Technology (Lateral) from a recognized University or an Institution affiliated to a recognized University.

Investigator - Should have passed Master‟s Degree in Statistics/Mathematics/ Economics/Commerce from a recognized University

Junior Engineer (Civil) - Matriculation and Diploma (Civil Engg.)

Laboratory Technician - 10+2 with Science or its equivalent from a recognized Board of School Education/University. ii) Should possess a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from an Institution duly recognized by the HP/Central Government. OR B.Sc. Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized University or from an Institution duly recognized by the HP Government/Central Government.

Field Investigator - Bachelor‟s Degree in Science or Arts with Economics/Statistics/Mathematics as one of the elective subject or Bachelor‟s Degree in Commerce or its equivalent from a recognized University.

Junior Scale Stenographer - 12th passed from a recognized Board of School Education/University.

Junior Office Assistant (Accounts) - B.Com. from a recognized University.

Staff Nurse. 10+2 preferably with Science from a recognized Board of School Education. Qualified „A‟ Grade Nurse (Diploma in GNM) or B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University/Institution

Sanitary Inspector - Graduation with Diploma in Sanitation from recognized Institute.

Junior Office Assistant (IT) - 12th class passed from a recognized Board of School Education/University. OR Matriculation from recognized Board of School Education with one/two year‟s Diploma/Certificate from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI)) in Information Technology (IT) & Information Technology Enabled Sectors (ITES) as notified by Director General of Employment & Training (Govt. of India) from time to time or three years Diploma in Computer Engineering/Computer Science/IT from a Polytechnic as approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Assistant Mining Inspector - 12th passed examination with Science from the Board of School Education or any other Institution recognized by the State Government.

Junior Draughtsman (Electrical) - Diploma or Degree in Architectural Assistantship/Architecture by whatever name called from a recognized Board/Institution/University established by law by the State/Central Govt. OR Course in the trade of Draughtsman ship/Diploma in Draughtsman ship by whatever name called from a Polytechnic Institute/ITI.

Accountant - Having minimum qualification of B.Com/C.A. inter or MBA (Finance)

For other posts, check detailed notification link

Selection Process for JOA, Steno and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam - 85 Marks Evaluation - 15 Marks

How to Apply for HPSSC Recruitment 2021 for JOA, Steno and Other Posts ?

The Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on hpsssb.hp.gov.in from 06 December to 2021 to 05 January 2022.

HPSSC Recruitment Notification Download