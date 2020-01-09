HSSC Instructor Answer Key 2020 Released, Download HSSC Instructor 12/2019 Answer Key @hssc.gov.in

HSSC Instructor Answer Key 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released HSSC Instructor 12/2019 Answer Key on its website. Candidates appeared in the HSSC Instructor Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 12/2019 can download the answer keys through the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Instructor Exam 2020 was conducted on 3 December 2019 to 12 December 2019 at various exam centres. Candidates can now download HSSC Instructor Exam 2020 Answer Key by visiting the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

If any candidate has any objection regarding any answer, he/she may submit his/her query/objection against the HSSC Instructor Answer Key 2020. The candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Go to HSSC Website. i.e. hssc.gov.in.

Click on ‘Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 12/2019)’ button.

The objection raised by any candidate by any other means will not be entertained.

Direct Link to Download HSSC Instructor Answer Key 2020



HSSC Instructor Answer Key 2020 Webnote



Objection Link



According to the notice released by HSSC, candidates can submit his/her objection from 8 January 2020 to 10 January 2020. No objection will be considered after the due date.

Candidates will have to specify the objection along with the name of the post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination, Slot1/Slot2 and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered. Candidates can directly download HSSC Instructor Answer Key 2020 by clicking on the above link.

