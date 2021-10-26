HSSC Staff Nurse Result 2021 Released @hssc.gov.in, Download Selection List Here

HSSC Staff Nurse Result 2021 has been released by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), against Advt. No.15/2019. Check Download Here.

HSSC Staff Nurse Result 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has uploaded the selection list of the written exam for the post of Staff Nurse, Cat. No. 10 & 19, against Advt. No.15/2019. Candidates can download HSSC Result can download through online mode. HSSC Staff Nurse Result Link is given below. The candidates can also download Haryana Staff Nurse Result through the provided link:

HSSC Staff Nurse Result 2021 Download Link



How to Download HSSC MPHW Result Download Link ?

Visit the official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in

Click on the link ‘Result of Written Examination and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Staff Nurse, Cat. No. 10 & 19’

Download HSSC Staff Nurse Result PDF

Check Roll numbers of selected candidates for the next round of recruitment

HSSC Staff Nurse DV 2021

Those who have qualified in the written exam will now appear for HSSC Staff Nurse DV Round which is scheduled from 15 November 2021 to 19 November 2021 and from 22 November 2021 to 23 November 2021 at 09.00 A.M. in Parade Ground, Sector-5 Panchkula. Candidates should bring all original documents, set of self attested copies of all documents , one ID Proof and copy of downloaded application form.

They are also required to fill scrutiny form online from 29 October 2021 to 31 October 2021 and from 01 November 2021 to 02 November 2021 using the link available on website of HSSC.

HSSC Staff Nurse Exam was held on 25 July 2021 (Sunday) from 10:30 A.M to 12:00 Noon and from 03:00 P.M. to 04:30 P.M.

HSSC had published a notification for recrutiment of 1584 Posts of Staff Nurse under category 10 under category 4 for Health Department, Haryana and 24 vacancies of Staff Nurse under Category 19 for Employees State Insurance Health Care Department, against advertisement number 15/2019.