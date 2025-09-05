Top 12 Biggest Fast-Food Chains in the World: Fast food today is far more than a quick bite, as it has evolved into a worldwide industry. It continues to generate hundreds of billions of dollars every year globally. Further, giants like McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Subway, along with rising names such as Mixue Ice Cream & Tea, have a major role to play that has gone beyond serving meals. They influence eating habits, lifestyles, and even cultural trends across different parts of the globe. According to the latest QSR Magazine rankings (2024) and company reports, discover which are the top 12 biggest fast-food chains in the world, ranked by store count, sales, and global influence. List of Top 12 Biggest Food Chains in the World (2025) (Picture Showing Logos of Top Biggest Fast-Food Chains in the World including McDonald's, Starbucks, Mixue Ice Cream & Tea, Subway, KFC & Domino's Pizza)

According to the total number of store counts, currently Mixue Ice Cream & Tea tops the list of the 12 biggest fast food chains around the world. Get to know where McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Subway rank according to store counts and global revenue from the table below: Rank Chain Country of Origin Approx. Locations Global Sales/Revenue (2024–25) Key Insight 1 Mixue Ice Cream & Tea China 45,000 Rapidly growing, store-led expansion Surpassed McDonald’s in store count; bubble tea + ice cream success model 2 McDonald’s USA 41,800 $112B+ (QSR Sales 2024) Global sales leader, unmatched efficiency & profitability 3 Starbucks USA 40,200 $36B+ (Revenue 2024) Highest global revenue; dominates coffee market 4 Subway USA 37,000 $16B+ (Est. Sales) Largest sandwich chain; footprint across 100+ countries 5 KFC USA 30,000+ $31B+ (Sales 2024) Second-largest by sales, strongest in Asia 6 Luckin Coffee China 22,340 $3.3B+ (Revenue 2024) Rapid Chinese expansion, digital-led growth 7 Burger King USA 19,400 $25B+ (Sales est.) Iconic burger chain under RBI (Restaurant Brands International) 8 Pizza Hut USA 18,900 $12B+ (Sales est.) Long-standing pizza leader with strong Asian presence 9 Domino’s Pizza USA 20,600 $18B+ (Global Retail Sales 2024) Tech-driven pizza delivery leader, strong US & India presence 10 Dunkin’ Donuts / Dunkin’ USA 12,700 $10B+ (Sales est.) Beverage-focused, shifting towards coffee-centric branding 11 Krispy Kreme USA 10,400 $1.7B (Revenue 2024) Global sweet treat powerhouse, driven by doughnuts 12 Jollibee Philippines 1,668 $4B+ (Revenue est.) Fastest-growing Asian multinational food chain

(Disclaimer: Data sourced from QSR Magazine (2024), company reports, and Wikipedia. Figures may vary with expansions, closures, or market trends.) Here are the top 5 biggest fast food chains in the World by Store count: 1. Mixue Ice Cream & Tea Mixue Ice Cream & Tea was founded in China, which has rapidly expanded across Asia. It has currently surpassed McDonald’s in store count. Moreover, its affordable ice cream and bubble tea model has been accepted globally especially in developing markets. It represents the new wave of Asia-driven food giants. Also see the List of Top 10 Countries in Global Food Security Index [Updated 2025] 2. McDonald’s McDonald’s remains one of the top global leaders in fast food sales, with incredible brand recognition for its standardised menu. It dominates across 100+ countries. Despite Mixue’s store count lead, it continues to set the benchmark for profitability and efficiency.

3. Starbucks Starbucks leads the world in revenue, which was built on premium coffee culture and customer loyalty programs is now a global brand for coffee lovers. Its strength lies in urban locations, beverage innovation, and global café ambience. The brand is particularly strong in the US and Asia-Pacific markets. 4. Subway Subway operates outlets in more than 100 countries and is highly famous for its customisable “build-your-own” sandwiches. Due to this unique feature, it has long been positioned as a healthier choice in the fast-food sector. While its presence in the United States has slightly reduced in recent years, steady international growth ensures Subway continues to rank among the industry’s largest players. 5. KFC KFC stands as the global leader in fried chicken, originating in the United States, it has hugely expanded its dominance in Asia. Its mix of secret recipes, localised menus, and franchise strength has helped it become the second-largest fast-food brand by sales, just behind McDonald’s.