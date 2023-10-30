HTET 2023 Notification Out at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana TET Exam Dates, Application Form Here

HTET Notification 2023 OUT: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) December 30 notification on 2023 October 2023. The HTET 2023 exam will be held on December 2 and 3, 2023. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website bseh.org.in of HBSE.

HTET 2023 Notification: Board of Secondary Education (BSEH), Haryana has issued a notification for for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher and Primary Teacher. Those who want to appear in the HTET 2023 Exam can apply for the exam from 30 October to 10 November 2023. The applications will be available on the website of the HBSE i.e. bseh.org.in. The corrections in the application form can be done on 11 and 12 November.

HTET Exam Date 2023

The board will conduct the exam for PGT Level 3 on 02 December and for TGT Level 2 and PRT Level 1 on 03 December 2023.

HTET Notification 2023 Notification Released

The official notification of HTET 2023 has been released. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BSEH. HTET 2023 notification has been released on 30th October 2023. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website from October 30 to November 10.

HTET Notification 2023 Important Dates

Date of issue of notification 30 October 2023 Starting Date of Application Process 30 October 2023 Last Date of Application 10 November 2023 Date of Examination 2nd and 3rd December 2023

Eligibility Criteria for HTET 2023

To be eligible for the HTET, candidates must have the following qualifications:

For Primary Teacher (PTET): 12th pass with 50% marks and a valid Teacher Training Diploma (TTD) or Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree.

For Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): Bachelor's degree with 50% marks and a valid B.Ed. degree.

For Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): Master's degree with 50% marks and a valid B.Ed. degree

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) is a state-level teacher eligibility test conducted for Primary Teacher for Class 1st to 5th, for TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) for Class 6th to 8th and for PGT (Post Graduate Teacher)

The Validity Period of the HTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be seven years from the issuance date of the certificate for all levels. Other details related to Haryana TET are given below: