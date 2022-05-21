IAF Group C Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts, 10th pass can apply

IAF Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Group ‘C’ Civilian post at Air Force Record Office. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format within 30 days (21 June 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in ’Employment News/ Rozgar

Samachar.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 days (21 June 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in ’Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Group ‘C’ Civilian - 5 Posts

IAF Group C Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 12th Class pass from a recognized Board; A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on computer (35 wpm and 30 wmp correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

IAF Group C Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

For all posts 18-25 years (The crucial date for determining age limit is 28 November 2021)

IAF Group C Recruitment 2022 Salary

Level-2, as per Pay Matrix 7th CPC

IAF Group C Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

All application will be scrutinised in terms of age limits, minimum qualification, documents and certificates. Thereafter, eligible candidates will be issued call letters for written test

Download IAF Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification

IAF Group C Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Candidates can apply to the posts by sending an application form duly typed in English /Hindi with a recent photograph (passport size) duly self attested. Any other supporting document (self attested), Self addressed envelope with stamp (s) Rs. 10/- pasted. Address should be typed in English / Hindi. Separate application for each post should be forwarded.

Applicants to mention clearly on the envelope “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF -------- AND CATEGORY------- AGAINST ADVERTISEMENT NO. 03/2022/DR”. The last date of application submission is 30 days (21 June 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in ’Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar.