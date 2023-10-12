IB SA MTS Salary 2023: In Hand, Structure, and Job Profile

IB SA & MTS Salary 2023: In order to fill the vacancies of Security Assistant and other Multi-Tasking Staff in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Ministry of Home Affairs will release the advertisement. In this article, we will discuss the salary of the selected candidates along with perks & allowances admissible for the post.
IB SA & MTS Salary 2023
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will officially release the pay scale of Security Assistants and other Multi-Tasking Staff in IB along with the official advertisement. The key highlights of the IB SA MTS salary structure 2023 are tabulated below
|
IB SA MTS Salary 2023
|
Recruiting Body
|
Ministry of Home Affairs
|
Post Name
|
|
IB SA MTS In Hand Salary
|
|
Perks and Allowances
|
|
Job Location
|
All over India
|
Website
|
mha.gov.in
Salary Structure of IB SA & MTS 2023
The IB SA MTS Salary Structure includes particulars like grade pay, pay scale, and allowances as per the central government guidelines for the candidates selected through the IB SA MTS Exam. Have a look at the IB SA MTS Salary and Grade Pay for both Security Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff provided below:
Salary Structure of IB Security Assistant
Security Assistant/Executive in IB will get paid Level-3 (Rs. 21700-69100) in the pay matrix which means the In-hand salary per month for new appointments would be around Rs. 29406-33312 per month. The detailed structure is given below:
|
Pay Band
|
1
|
Grade pay
|
Rs. 2000
|
Starting Basic Pay
|
Rs. 21700
|
Starting Total Salary
|
Rs. 32767-36673 per month
|
Net In Hand Salary
|
Rs. 29406-33312 per month
|
Last Basic Pay on 7th CPC
|
Rs. 69100 per month
Salary Structure of IB Multi Tasking Staff
Multi-Tasking Staff will get paid Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900) in the pay matrix. The net in-hand salary for new joinee will be around Rs. 24344-27584 per month. The detailed structure is as follows:
|
Pay Band
|
1
|
Grade pay
|
Rs. 1800
|
Starting Basic Pay
|
Rs. 18000 per month
|
Starting Total Salary
|
Rs. 27180-30420 per month
|
Net In Hand Salary
|
Rs. 24344-27584 per month
|
Last Basic Pay on 7th CPC
|
Rs. 56900 per month
IB SA & MTS Perks and Allowances
Apart from the basic salary, all the SA MTS will receive various perks and allowances based on the central government guidelines. The list of allowances and benefits offered to the IB SA MTS is given below.
- House Rent Allowances
- Travelling Allowances
- Dearness Allowances
- Special Security Allowance @ 20% of basic pay in addition to other Govt. allowances.
- Cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days
- Other Allowances