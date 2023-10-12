IB SA MTS Salary 2023: In Hand, Structure, and Job Profile

IB SA MTS Salary 2023: Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff salary includes basic pay, and in-hand salary. The selected candidate will get paid as per level 3 or 1 of the 7th pay commission. Get all the details on the IB SA MTS salary, allowances, job profile, and more.

IB SA & MTS Salary 2023: In order to fill the vacancies of Security Assistant and other Multi-Tasking Staff in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Ministry of Home Affairs will release the advertisement. In this article, we will discuss the salary of the selected candidates along with perks & allowances admissible for the post.

IB SA & MTS Salary 2023

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will officially release the pay scale of Security Assistants and other Multi-Tasking Staff in IB along with the official advertisement. The key highlights of the IB SA MTS salary structure 2023 are tabulated below

IB SA MTS Salary 2023

Recruiting Body

Ministry of Home Affairs

Post Name
  • Security Assistant/Executive 
  • Multi-Tasking Staff/General

IB SA MTS In Hand Salary
  • For SA- Level-3 (Rs. 21700-69100) in the pay matrix
  • For MTS- Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900) in the pay matrix

Perks and Allowances
  • All the admissible Central Goverment allowances.
  • Special Security Allowance
  • Cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays

Job Location

All over India

Website

mha.gov.in

Salary Structure of IB SA & MTS 2023 

The IB SA MTS Salary Structure includes particulars like grade pay, pay scale, and allowances as per the central government guidelines for the candidates selected through the IB SA MTS Exam. Have a look at the IB SA MTS Salary and Grade Pay for both Security Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff provided below:

Salary Structure of IB Security Assistant 

Security Assistant/Executive in IB will get paid Level-3 (Rs. 21700-69100) in the pay matrix which means the In-hand salary per month for new appointments would be around Rs. 29406-33312 per month. The detailed structure is given below:

 

Pay Band

1

Grade pay

Rs. 2000

Starting Basic Pay

Rs. 21700

Starting Total Salary

Rs. 32767-36673 per month

Net In Hand Salary

Rs. 29406-33312 per month

Last Basic Pay on 7th CPC

Rs. 69100 per month

Salary Structure of IB Multi Tasking Staff 

Multi-Tasking Staff will get paid Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900) in the pay matrix. The net in-hand salary for new joinee will be around Rs. 24344-27584 per month. The detailed structure is as follows:

 

Pay Band

1

Grade pay

Rs. 1800

Starting Basic Pay

Rs. 18000 per month

Starting Total Salary

Rs. 27180-30420 per month

Net In Hand Salary

Rs. 24344-27584 per month

Last Basic Pay on 7th CPC

Rs. 56900 per month

IB SA & MTS Perks and Allowances

Apart from the basic salary, all the SA MTS will receive various perks and allowances based on the central government guidelines. The list of allowances and benefits offered to the IB SA MTS is given below.

  • House Rent Allowances
  • Travelling Allowances
  • Dearness Allowances
  • Special Security Allowance @ 20% of basic pay in addition to other Govt. allowances.
  • Cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days
  • Other Allowances

FAQ

What is the In-Hand Salary for a Security Assistant in IB?

In-Hand Salary for Security Assistant in IB would be around Rs. 29406-33312 per month

What is the In-Hand Salary for a Multi-Tasking Staff in IB?

In-Hand Salary for Multi-Tasking Staff in IB would be around Rs. 24344-27584 per month

