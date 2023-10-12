IB SA MTS Salary 2023: In Hand, Structure, and Job Profile

IB SA MTS Salary 2023: Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff salary includes basic pay, and in-hand salary. The selected candidate will get paid as per level 3 or 1 of the 7th pay commission. Get all the details on the IB SA MTS salary, allowances, job profile, and more.

IB SA & MTS Salary 2023: In order to fill the vacancies of Security Assistant and other Multi-Tasking Staff in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Ministry of Home Affairs will release the advertisement. In this article, we will discuss the salary of the selected candidates along with perks & allowances admissible for the post.

IB SA & MTS Salary 2023

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will officially release the pay scale of Security Assistants and other Multi-Tasking Staff in IB along with the official advertisement. The key highlights of the IB SA MTS salary structure 2023 are tabulated below

IB SA MTS Salary 2023 Recruiting Body Ministry of Home Affairs Post Name Security Assistant/Executive

Multi-Tasking Staff/General IB SA MTS In Hand Salary For SA - Level-3 (Rs. 21700-69100) in the pay matrix

For MTS - Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900) in the pay matrix Perks and Allowances All the admissible Central Goverment allowances.

Special Security Allowance

Cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays Job Location All over India Website mha.gov.in

Salary Structure of IB SA & MTS 2023

The IB SA MTS Salary Structure includes particulars like grade pay, pay scale, and allowances as per the central government guidelines for the candidates selected through the IB SA MTS Exam. Have a look at the IB SA MTS Salary and Grade Pay for both Security Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff provided below:

Salary Structure of IB Security Assistant

Security Assistant/Executive in IB will get paid Level-3 (Rs. 21700-69100) in the pay matrix which means the In-hand salary per month for new appointments would be around Rs. 29406-33312 per month. The detailed structure is given below:

Pay Band 1 Grade pay Rs. 2000 Starting Basic Pay Rs. 21700 Starting Total Salary Rs. 32767-36673 per month Net In Hand Salary Rs. 29406-33312 per month Last Basic Pay on 7th CPC Rs. 69100 per month

Salary Structure of IB Multi Tasking Staff

Multi-Tasking Staff will get paid Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900) in the pay matrix. The net in-hand salary for new joinee will be around Rs. 24344-27584 per month. The detailed structure is as follows:

Pay Band 1 Grade pay Rs. 1800 Starting Basic Pay Rs. 18000 per month Starting Total Salary Rs. 27180-30420 per month Net In Hand Salary Rs. 24344-27584 per month Last Basic Pay on 7th CPC Rs. 56900 per month

IB SA & MTS Perks and Allowances

Apart from the basic salary, all the SA MTS will receive various perks and allowances based on the central government guidelines. The list of allowances and benefits offered to the IB SA MTS is given below.