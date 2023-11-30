Quick Links

IBPS Exam Calendar 2024, Download PDF and Check Exam Schedule for Clerk, PO, RRB Office Assistant and Dates

IBPS Calendar 2024. IBPS will release the Calendar for the 2024-25 exams on the official website. Check the detailed Exam Schedule 2024 for Clerk, PO, RRB Office Assistants and Officers and so on.

IBPS Calendar 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the IBPS Exam Calendar 2024-25 for all the IBPS exams in January 2024. Interested candidates should check the IBPS Calendar 2024 and prepare the robust exam strategy accordingly. The IBPS Calendar 2024 comprises notification release dates, application dates, IBPS Exam Dates 2024, etc, for IBPS Clerk, PO, RRB Office Assistants and Officers and various other posts.

Candidates must be well-acquainted with the IBPS Exam Calendar to stay informed about all the IBPS exams conducted annually to recruit eligible graduate aspirants for various posts in different Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

 

In this article, we have discussed the complete details of the IBPS Calendar 2024 PDF for the ease of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming IBPS exam.

Every year, the  IBPS conducts a competitive exam inviting online applications from thousands to lakhs of candidates aspiring to build a career in the banking sector. The IBPS Exam Dates 2024 and the detailed schedule for all the exams will be updated through IBPS Calendar 2024. Aspirants should carefully check the IBPS Exam Calendar 2024 and kick-start their preparation immediately. The IBPS registration process will be done online only, and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examinations, wherever applicable. Candidates should check the official website to keep a tab on the latest IBPS Exam Schedule 2024 for all the posts.

IBPS Calendar 2024-25 Overview

IBPS releases the IBPS Calendar 2024 to provide valuable information to the candidates about the upcoming IBPS exams so that they can prepare a robust strategy accordingly. IBPS will announce the notification release date, application dates, IBPS Exam Dates 2024, etc., for various recruitment drives through the official IBPS Exam Calendar 2024 at ibps.in. Check the detailed IBPS Calendar 2024-25 shared below for the ease of the candidates.

Exam Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

Exam Name

IBPS RRB, PO, Clerk and SO

Post Name

Officer Scale I, II, III, Office Assistants, PO, Junior Associate, SO

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, Interview (Varies as per post)

Official Website

ibps.in

The IBPS will release the Calendar 2024 for various exams, including Office Assistants, Officer Scale I, II, III, Clerks, Probationary Officers, Specialist Officers and various other posts. Check the exam-wise tentative dates of IBPS Calendar 2024 below for the reference of the candidates.

IBPS RRB Calendar 2024

IBPS will conduct online examinations for the recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistants (Multipurpose) tentatively in August 2024. Check the IBPS RRB exam dates 2024 and other details through the IBPS Calendar 2024 shared below.

Exam Stage

Post Name

Exam Date (Tentative)

Preliminary Examination

Office Assistants and Officer Scale I

August 2024

Single Examination

Officers Scale II & III

September 2024

Main Examination 

Officer Scale I

Office Assistants

September 2024

IBPS Clerk Calendar 2024

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct an online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the selection of candidates for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks. Check the IBPS Clerk exam dates 2024 and other details through the IBPS Calendar 2024 shared below.

Exam Stage

Exam Date (Tentative)

Preliminary Examination

September 2024

Main Examination

October 2024

IBPS PO Calendar 2024

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct an online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the selection of candidates for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the Participating Banks. Check the IBPS PO exam dates 2024 and other details through the IBPS Calendar 2024 shared below.

Exam Stage

Exam Date (Tentative)

Preliminary Examination

September 2024

Main Examination

November 2024

IBPS SO Calendar 2024

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct an online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the selection of candidates for the Specialist Officers’ cadre posts in the Participating Banks. The list of posts includes I.T. Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and Marketing Officer (Scale I). Check the IBPS PO exam dates 2024 and other details through the IBPS Calendar 2024 shared below.

Exam Stage

Exam Date (Tentative)

Preliminary Examination

December 2024

Main Examination

January 2025

IBPS Calendar 2024 Registration Process

All the IBPS exam registration will done online. The interested candidates need to register themself for separately for every exam. Check the steps below for registration process

  1. The IBPS registration process will be conducted in online mode only and there will be a single registration for both prelims and mains exam wherever necessary.  
  2. Candidates will be required to pay the application fees via online payment gateway. Also, they will have to upload the following documents as per the prescribed format as shared below to complete the registration process.
  • Photograph of the Applicant: 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file 
  • Signature of the Applicant: 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file
  • Thumb impression of the Applicant: 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file
  • A scanned Copy of the handwritten declaration as per the format: 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file

FAQs

  • How to download IBPS Calendar 2024?
    +
    Candidates can download the IBPS Calendar 2024 PDF from the official website of IBPS or from the table shared below.
  • What is the importance of IBPS Calendar 2024?
    +
    The IBPS Exam Calendar 2024 will help candidates align their preparation strategy with the exam dates and requirements in order to obtain favorable scores in the exam.
  • What is the IBPS Calendar 2024?
    +
    The IBPS Calendar 2024 includes notification release dates, application dates, IBPS Exam Dates 2024, etc. for IBPS Clerk, PO, RRB Office Assistants and Officers and various other posts.

