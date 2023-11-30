IBPS Exam Calendar 2024, Download PDF and Check Exam Schedule for Clerk, PO, RRB Office Assistant and Dates

IBPS Calendar 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the IBPS Exam Calendar 2024-25 for all the IBPS exams in January 2024. Interested candidates should check the IBPS Calendar 2024 and prepare the robust exam strategy accordingly. The IBPS Calendar 2024 comprises notification release dates, application dates, IBPS Exam Dates 2024, etc, for IBPS Clerk, PO, RRB Office Assistants and Officers and various other posts. Candidates must be well-acquainted with the IBPS Exam Calendar to stay informed about all the IBPS exams conducted annually to recruit eligible graduate aspirants for various posts in different Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

In this article, we have discussed the complete details of the IBPS Calendar 2024 PDF for the ease of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming IBPS exam.

IBPS Calendar 2024-25 Every year, the IBPS conducts a competitive exam inviting online applications from thousands to lakhs of candidates aspiring to build a career in the banking sector. The IBPS Exam Dates 2024 and the detailed schedule for all the exams will be updated through IBPS Calendar 2024. Aspirants should carefully check the IBPS Exam Calendar 2024 and kick-start their preparation immediately. The IBPS registration process will be done online only, and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examinations, wherever applicable. Candidates should check the official website to keep a tab on the latest IBPS Exam Schedule 2024 for all the posts. IBPS Calendar 2024-25 Overview IBPS releases the IBPS Calendar 2024 to provide valuable information to the candidates about the upcoming IBPS exams so that they can prepare a robust strategy accordingly. IBPS will announce the notification release date, application dates, IBPS Exam Dates 2024, etc., for various recruitment drives through the official IBPS Exam Calendar 2024 at ibps.in. Check the detailed IBPS Calendar 2024-25 shared below for the ease of the candidates.

IBPS Calendar 2024-25 Overview Exam Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Exam Name IBPS RRB, PO, Clerk and SO Post Name Officer Scale I, II, III, Office Assistants, PO, Junior Associate, SO Selection Process Prelims, Mains, Interview (Varies as per post) Official Website ibps.in IBPS Calendar 2024 The IBPS will release the Calendar 2024 for various exams, including Office Assistants, Officer Scale I, II, III, Clerks, Probationary Officers, Specialist Officers and various other posts. Check the exam-wise tentative dates of IBPS Calendar 2024 below for the reference of the candidates. IBPS RRB Calendar 2024 IBPS will conduct online examinations for the recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistants (Multipurpose) tentatively in August 2024. Check the IBPS RRB exam dates 2024 and other details through the IBPS Calendar 2024 shared below.

Exam Stage Post Name Exam Date (Tentative) Preliminary Examination Office Assistants and Officer Scale I August 2024 Single Examination Officers Scale II & III September 2024 Main Examination Officer Scale I Office Assistants September 2024 IBPS Clerk Calendar 2024 Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct an online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the selection of candidates for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks. Check the IBPS Clerk exam dates 2024 and other details through the IBPS Calendar 2024 shared below.