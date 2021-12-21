Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IBPS Clerk 2021: Job Profile, Roles & Responsibilities, Vacancies, Salary, Promotions & Career Growth

Check the IBPS Clerk Job Profile, Roles & Responsibilities, Vacancies, Salary, Perks & Allowances, Probation, and Promotions & Career Growth. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains exam will be held in January/February 2022 (Tentative) to fill up 7,858 vacancies of Clerks across 11 participating Public Sector Banks.

Created On: Dec 21, 2021 18:47 IST
IBPS Clerk 2021 Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains exam in January/February 2022 (Tentative) to fill up 7,858 vacancies of Clerks across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. IBPS Clerk XI will be carried out in two phases - Online Preliminary and Online Mains Examinations. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims were held on 12th, 18th, & 19th December 2021 in four shifts each. Candidates who obtain minimum qualifying marks in the Prelims will be shortlisted for the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 and subsequently who obtain the cut-off marks in the Mains will be shortlisted for the Provisional Allotment. In this article, we share the IBPS Clerk Job Profile, Roles & Responsibilities, Vacancies, Salary, Perks & Allowances, Probation, and Promotions.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains: Important Dates

Event

Date

Prelims Result

December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date

December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Exam Date

January 2022/February 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment

April 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS Clerk 2021: Job Profile

The IBPS Clerk job profile in a Public Sector Banks includes:

Roles & Responsibilities

(i) Manage inquiry, receipts, withdrawals, issue of Demand Drafts (DD), etc

(ii) Verify documents and proofs submitted by customers

(iii) Manage account opening, issue bank statements, cash collection, handle emails & delivery

(iv) Update passbooks of account holders

(v) Manage cash in the Bank, important keys & documents, etc

(vi) Maintain documents of the Bank such as balance sheets, ledger, etc

(vii) Resolve issues & complaints of customers

(viii) Provide guidance to customers relating to banking activities

(ix) Manage work related to treasury

IBPS Clerk 2021: Vacancies

Bank-wise (each State)

For Detailed IBPS Clerk 2021 Bank-wise Vacancies in each State, Check IBPS Clerk 2021 Notification PDF Annexure-I (Page 20 to 32).

IBPS Clerk Notification PDF 2021

State-wise

State Name

General

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total Vacancies

ANDAMAN & NICOBAR

4

0

0

01

0

05

ANDHRA PRADESH

247

20

23

35

62

387

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

07

0

05

01

0

13

ASSAM

84

17

22

51

17

191

BIHAR

129

48

03

92

28

300

CHANDIGARH

18

03

0

11

01

33

CHHATTISGARH

62

08

29

03

09

111

DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI DAMAN & DIU

03

0

0

0

0

03

DELHI (NCR)

147

24

28

85

34

318

GOA

32

01

17

04

05

59

GUJARAT

161

23

63

104

44

395

HARYANA

89

08

0

20

16

133

HIMACHAL PRADESH

48

25

06

23

11

113

JAMMU & KASHMIR

15

04

02

04

01

26

JHARKHAND

45

21

26

10

09

111

KARNATAKA

228

36

38

94

58

454

KERALA

118

16

01

41

18

194

LADAKH

0

0

0

0

03

03

LAKSHADWEEP

03

0

02

0

0

05

MADHYA PRADESH

152

63

83

57

34

389

MAHARASHTRA

441

80

107

152

102

882

MANIPUR

03

01

02

0

0

06

MEGHALAYA

05

0

02

01

01

09

MIZORAM

03

0

01

0

0

04

NAGALAND

04

0

08

0

01

13

ODISHA

132

49

49

35

37

302

PUDUCHERRY

17

04

0

07

02

30

PUNJAB

168

108

0

81

45

402

RAJASTHAN

51

29

08

40

14

142

SIKKIM

12

02

05

07

02

28

TAMIL NADU

428

133

08

185

89

843

TELANGANA

207

20

16

37

53

333

TRIPURA

04

01

02

0

01

08

UTTAR PRADESH

431

209

13

263

123

1039

UTTRAKHAND

33

06

03

11

05

58

WEST BENGAL

193

132

24

114

53

516

Total

3724

1091

596

1569

878

7858

IBPS Clerk 2021: Salary

IBPS Clerk Salary 2021

Basic Pay

Rs.19,900/-

Dearness Allowance

Rs.5209.82/-

Special Allowance

Rs.4118/-

Transport Allowance

Rs.757.08/-

CCA

Rs.0/-

House Rent Allowance(HRA)

Rs.2039.75/-

Gross Pay

Rs.32,024.65/-

Deduction (NPS Fund, Union Fee)

Rs.2570.98/-

Net Pay

Rs.29453.67/-

IBPS Clerk 2021: Pay Scale

Initial Salary of IBPS Clerk - Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 30,000/- per month (inclusive of the Dearness Allowance and other benefits)

IBPS Clerk Pay Scale - Rs.19900-1000/1-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920

Minimum Basic Pay – Rs 19,900 with a yearly increment of Rs 1000

Basic Pay after 3 years – Rs 20,900 with a yearly increment of Rs 1230 for the next three years.

Basic Pay after the next 3 years – Rs 24,590 with a yearly increment of Rs 1490 for the next four years.

Basic Pay after the next 4 years – Rs 30,550 with a yearly increment of Rs 1730 for the next 7 years.

Basic Pay after next 7 years – Rs 42,600 with a yearly increment of Rs 3270 for the next one year.

Basic Pay after next 1 year – Rs 45,930 with a yearly increment of Rs 1990 for the next one year.

Basic Pay after next year – Rs 47,920 (Maximum Basic Pay).

IBPS Clerk 2021: Perks & Allowances

Allowance

Details

Special Allowance

Rs 4118/-

Dearness Allowance (DA)
  • DA is 4 per cent of the IBPS Clerk Basic Pay.
  • DA depends on the CPI and is revised quarterly, i.e. after every three months.

House Rent Allowance (HRA)
  • The HRA depends on the location of the posting.
  • The HRA remains between 6.5% to 8.5% depending upon the location of the posting.

Travel Allowance (TA)

Expenses on official tours and travels will be reimbursed by the bank.

Medical Allowance (MA)

This is paid once a year. For IBPS Clerks, the amount is fixed at Rs 2000/- annually.

IBPS Clerk 2021: Probation

All candidates selected under the IBPS Clerk job profile will undergo a probation period of 6 months. One will be given confirmation as a permanent employee after they pass their performance assessment during the probation period.

IBPS Clerk 2021: Promotion & Career Growth

IBPS Clerks need to complete a minimum of 2 years of service to be eligible for a promotion. The promotion process of IBPS Clerks takes in place two ways: Normal/Seniority-based Process and Merit/Fast-track-based Process.

Normal/Seniority-based Process: Candidates need to qualify for a written exam internally to be considered for promotion based on seniority and experience. The Normal/Seniority-based promotion process does not require the candidates to possess JAIIB and CAIIB Diploma.

Merit/Fast-track-based Process: This process requires the candidates to have JAIIB and CAIIB Diploma from IIBF to be considered for promotion.

The sequential career growth and posts level in the career of IBPS Clerks are as follows: Clerk, Officer/Assistant Manager, Manager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager, Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager, and General Manager.

FAQ

Q1 What is the job profile of IBPS Clerks?

Manage inquiry, receipts, withdrawals, issue of Demand Drafts (DD), Verify documents and proofs submitted by customers, Manage account opening, issue bank statements, cash collection, handle emails & delivery, Update passbooks of account holders, Maintain documents of the Bank such as balance sheets, ledger, etc

Q2 Can IBPS Clerks become General Managers in a bank?

Yes. The sequential career growth and posts level in the career of IBPS Clerks are as follows: Clerk, Officer/Assistant Manager, Manager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager, Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager, and General Manager.

Q3 What is the salary of IBPS Clerks?

Initial Salary of IBPS Clerk - Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 30,000/- per month (inclusive of the Dearness Allowance and other benefits). The IBPS Clerk Pay Scale is Rs.19900-1000/1-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920.

Q4 How many vacancies are there in IBPS Clerk 2021?

There are a total of 7,858 vacancies of Clerks across 11 participating Public Sector Banks In IBPS Clerk 2021.

Q5 What is the exam date for IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains?

IBPS will be conducting the IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains exam in January/February 2022 (Tentative).

