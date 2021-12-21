IBPS Clerk 2021: Job Profile, Roles & Responsibilities, Vacancies, Salary, Promotions & Career Growth

IBPS Clerk 2021 Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains exam in January/February 2022 (Tentative) to fill up 7,858 vacancies of Clerks across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. IBPS Clerk XI will be carried out in two phases - Online Preliminary and Online Mains Examinations. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims were held on 12th, 18th, & 19th December 2021 in four shifts each. Candidates who obtain minimum qualifying marks in the Prelims will be shortlisted for the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 and subsequently who obtain the cut-off marks in the Mains will be shortlisted for the Provisional Allotment. In this article, we share the IBPS Clerk Job Profile, Roles & Responsibilities, Vacancies, Salary, Perks & Allowances, Probation, and Promotions.
IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains: Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Prelims Result
|
December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative)
|
Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date
|
December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative)
|
Mains Exam Date
|
January 2022/February 2022 (Tentative)
|
IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment
|
April 2022 (Tentative)
IBPS Clerk 2021: Job Profile
The IBPS Clerk job profile in a Public Sector Banks includes:
Roles & Responsibilities
(i) Manage inquiry, receipts, withdrawals, issue of Demand Drafts (DD), etc
(ii) Verify documents and proofs submitted by customers
(iii) Manage account opening, issue bank statements, cash collection, handle emails & delivery
(iv) Update passbooks of account holders
(v) Manage cash in the Bank, important keys & documents, etc
(vi) Maintain documents of the Bank such as balance sheets, ledger, etc
(vii) Resolve issues & complaints of customers
(viii) Provide guidance to customers relating to banking activities
(ix) Manage work related to treasury
IBPS Clerk 2021: Vacancies
Bank-wise (each State)
For Detailed IBPS Clerk 2021 Bank-wise Vacancies in each State, Check IBPS Clerk 2021 Notification PDF Annexure-I (Page 20 to 32).
IBPS Clerk Notification PDF 2021
State-wise
|
State Name
|
General
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total Vacancies
|
ANDAMAN & NICOBAR
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
01
|
0
|
05
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
247
|
20
|
23
|
35
|
62
|
387
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|
07
|
0
|
05
|
01
|
0
|
13
|
ASSAM
|
84
|
17
|
22
|
51
|
17
|
191
|
BIHAR
|
129
|
48
|
03
|
92
|
28
|
300
|
CHANDIGARH
|
18
|
03
|
0
|
11
|
01
|
33
|
CHHATTISGARH
|
62
|
08
|
29
|
03
|
09
|
111
|
DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI DAMAN & DIU
|
03
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
03
|
DELHI (NCR)
|
147
|
24
|
28
|
85
|
34
|
318
|
GOA
|
32
|
01
|
17
|
04
|
05
|
59
|
GUJARAT
|
161
|
23
|
63
|
104
|
44
|
395
|
HARYANA
|
89
|
08
|
0
|
20
|
16
|
133
|
HIMACHAL PRADESH
|
48
|
25
|
06
|
23
|
11
|
113
|
JAMMU & KASHMIR
|
15
|
04
|
02
|
04
|
01
|
26
|
JHARKHAND
|
45
|
21
|
26
|
10
|
09
|
111
|
KARNATAKA
|
228
|
36
|
38
|
94
|
58
|
454
|
KERALA
|
118
|
16
|
01
|
41
|
18
|
194
|
LADAKH
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
03
|
03
|
LAKSHADWEEP
|
03
|
0
|
02
|
0
|
0
|
05
|
MADHYA PRADESH
|
152
|
63
|
83
|
57
|
34
|
389
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
441
|
80
|
107
|
152
|
102
|
882
|
MANIPUR
|
03
|
01
|
02
|
0
|
0
|
06
|
MEGHALAYA
|
05
|
0
|
02
|
01
|
01
|
09
|
MIZORAM
|
03
|
0
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
04
|
NAGALAND
|
04
|
0
|
08
|
0
|
01
|
13
|
ODISHA
|
132
|
49
|
49
|
35
|
37
|
302
|
PUDUCHERRY
|
17
|
04
|
0
|
07
|
02
|
30
|
PUNJAB
|
168
|
108
|
0
|
81
|
45
|
402
|
RAJASTHAN
|
51
|
29
|
08
|
40
|
14
|
142
|
SIKKIM
|
12
|
02
|
05
|
07
|
02
|
28
|
TAMIL NADU
|
428
|
133
|
08
|
185
|
89
|
843
|
TELANGANA
|
207
|
20
|
16
|
37
|
53
|
333
|
TRIPURA
|
04
|
01
|
02
|
0
|
01
|
08
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
431
|
209
|
13
|
263
|
123
|
1039
|
UTTRAKHAND
|
33
|
06
|
03
|
11
|
05
|
58
|
WEST BENGAL
|
193
|
132
|
24
|
114
|
53
|
516
|
Total
|
3724
|
1091
|
596
|
1569
|
878
|
7858
IBPS Clerk 2021: Salary
|
IBPS Clerk Salary 2021
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs.19,900/-
|
Dearness Allowance
|
Rs.5209.82/-
|
Special Allowance
|
Rs.4118/-
|
Transport Allowance
|
Rs.757.08/-
|
CCA
|
Rs.0/-
|
House Rent Allowance(HRA)
|
Rs.2039.75/-
|
Gross Pay
|
Rs.32,024.65/-
|
Deduction (NPS Fund, Union Fee)
|
Rs.2570.98/-
|
Net Pay
|
Rs.29453.67/-
IBPS Clerk 2021: Pay Scale
Initial Salary of IBPS Clerk - Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 30,000/- per month (inclusive of the Dearness Allowance and other benefits)
IBPS Clerk Pay Scale - Rs.19900-1000/1-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920
Minimum Basic Pay – Rs 19,900 with a yearly increment of Rs 1000
Basic Pay after 3 years – Rs 20,900 with a yearly increment of Rs 1230 for the next three years.
Basic Pay after the next 3 years – Rs 24,590 with a yearly increment of Rs 1490 for the next four years.
Basic Pay after the next 4 years – Rs 30,550 with a yearly increment of Rs 1730 for the next 7 years.
Basic Pay after next 7 years – Rs 42,600 with a yearly increment of Rs 3270 for the next one year.
Basic Pay after next 1 year – Rs 45,930 with a yearly increment of Rs 1990 for the next one year.
Basic Pay after next year – Rs 47,920 (Maximum Basic Pay).
IBPS Clerk 2021: Perks & Allowances
|
Allowance
|
Details
|
Special Allowance
|
Rs 4118/-
|
Dearness Allowance (DA)
|
|
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
|
|
Travel Allowance (TA)
|
Expenses on official tours and travels will be reimbursed by the bank.
|
Medical Allowance (MA)
|
This is paid once a year. For IBPS Clerks, the amount is fixed at Rs 2000/- annually.
IBPS Clerk 2021: Probation
All candidates selected under the IBPS Clerk job profile will undergo a probation period of 6 months. One will be given confirmation as a permanent employee after they pass their performance assessment during the probation period.
IBPS Clerk 2021: Promotion & Career Growth
IBPS Clerks need to complete a minimum of 2 years of service to be eligible for a promotion. The promotion process of IBPS Clerks takes in place two ways: Normal/Seniority-based Process and Merit/Fast-track-based Process.
Normal/Seniority-based Process: Candidates need to qualify for a written exam internally to be considered for promotion based on seniority and experience. The Normal/Seniority-based promotion process does not require the candidates to possess JAIIB and CAIIB Diploma.
Merit/Fast-track-based Process: This process requires the candidates to have JAIIB and CAIIB Diploma from IIBF to be considered for promotion.
The sequential career growth and posts level in the career of IBPS Clerks are as follows: Clerk, Officer/Assistant Manager, Manager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager, Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager, and General Manager.