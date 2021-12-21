IBPS Clerk 2021: Job Profile, Roles & Responsibilities, Vacancies, Salary, Promotions & Career Growth

Check the IBPS Clerk Job Profile, Roles & Responsibilities, Vacancies, Salary, Perks & Allowances, Probation, and Promotions & Career Growth. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains exam will be held in January/February 2022 (Tentative) to fill up 7,858 vacancies of Clerks across 11 participating Public Sector Banks.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains exam in January/February 2022 (Tentative) to fill up 7,858 vacancies of Clerks across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. IBPS Clerk XI will be carried out in two phases - Online Preliminary and Online Mains Examinations. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims were held on 12th, 18th, & 19th December 2021 in four shifts each. Candidates who obtain minimum qualifying marks in the Prelims will be shortlisted for the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 and subsequently who obtain the cut-off marks in the Mains will be shortlisted for the Provisional Allotment. In this article, we share the IBPS Clerk Job Profile, Roles & Responsibilities, Vacancies, Salary, Perks & Allowances, Probation, and Promotions.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains: Important Dates

Event Date Prelims Result December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative) Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Date January 2022/February 2022 (Tentative) IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment April 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS Clerk 2021: Job Profile

The IBPS Clerk job profile in a Public Sector Banks includes:

Roles & Responsibilities

(i) Manage inquiry, receipts, withdrawals, issue of Demand Drafts (DD), etc

(ii) Verify documents and proofs submitted by customers

(iii) Manage account opening, issue bank statements, cash collection, handle emails & delivery

(iv) Update passbooks of account holders

(v) Manage cash in the Bank, important keys & documents, etc

(vi) Maintain documents of the Bank such as balance sheets, ledger, etc

(vii) Resolve issues & complaints of customers

(viii) Provide guidance to customers relating to banking activities

(ix) Manage work related to treasury

IBPS Clerk 2021: Vacancies

Bank-wise (each State)

For Detailed IBPS Clerk 2021 Bank-wise Vacancies in each State, Check IBPS Clerk 2021 Notification PDF Annexure-I (Page 20 to 32).

IBPS Clerk Notification PDF 2021

State-wise

State Name General SC ST OBC EWS Total Vacancies ANDAMAN & NICOBAR 4 0 0 01 0 05 ANDHRA PRADESH 247 20 23 35 62 387 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 07 0 05 01 0 13 ASSAM 84 17 22 51 17 191 BIHAR 129 48 03 92 28 300 CHANDIGARH 18 03 0 11 01 33 CHHATTISGARH 62 08 29 03 09 111 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI DAMAN & DIU 03 0 0 0 0 03 DELHI (NCR) 147 24 28 85 34 318 GOA 32 01 17 04 05 59 GUJARAT 161 23 63 104 44 395 HARYANA 89 08 0 20 16 133 HIMACHAL PRADESH 48 25 06 23 11 113 JAMMU & KASHMIR 15 04 02 04 01 26 JHARKHAND 45 21 26 10 09 111 KARNATAKA 228 36 38 94 58 454 KERALA 118 16 01 41 18 194 LADAKH 0 0 0 0 03 03 LAKSHADWEEP 03 0 02 0 0 05 MADHYA PRADESH 152 63 83 57 34 389 MAHARASHTRA 441 80 107 152 102 882 MANIPUR 03 01 02 0 0 06 MEGHALAYA 05 0 02 01 01 09 MIZORAM 03 0 01 0 0 04 NAGALAND 04 0 08 0 01 13 ODISHA 132 49 49 35 37 302 PUDUCHERRY 17 04 0 07 02 30 PUNJAB 168 108 0 81 45 402 RAJASTHAN 51 29 08 40 14 142 SIKKIM 12 02 05 07 02 28 TAMIL NADU 428 133 08 185 89 843 TELANGANA 207 20 16 37 53 333 TRIPURA 04 01 02 0 01 08 UTTAR PRADESH 431 209 13 263 123 1039 UTTRAKHAND 33 06 03 11 05 58 WEST BENGAL 193 132 24 114 53 516 Total 3724 1091 596 1569 878 7858

IBPS Clerk 2021: Salary

IBPS Clerk Salary 2021 Basic Pay Rs.19,900/- Dearness Allowance Rs.5209.82/- Special Allowance Rs.4118/- Transport Allowance Rs.757.08/- CCA Rs.0/- House Rent Allowance(HRA) Rs.2039.75/- Gross Pay Rs.32,024.65/- Deduction (NPS Fund, Union Fee) Rs.2570.98/- Net Pay Rs.29453.67/-

IBPS Clerk 2021: Pay Scale

Initial Salary of IBPS Clerk - Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 30,000/- per month (inclusive of the Dearness Allowance and other benefits)

IBPS Clerk Pay Scale - Rs.19900-1000/1-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920

Minimum Basic Pay – Rs 19,900 with a yearly increment of Rs 1000

Basic Pay after 3 years – Rs 20,900 with a yearly increment of Rs 1230 for the next three years.

Basic Pay after the next 3 years – Rs 24,590 with a yearly increment of Rs 1490 for the next four years.

Basic Pay after the next 4 years – Rs 30,550 with a yearly increment of Rs 1730 for the next 7 years.

Basic Pay after next 7 years – Rs 42,600 with a yearly increment of Rs 3270 for the next one year.

Basic Pay after next 1 year – Rs 45,930 with a yearly increment of Rs 1990 for the next one year.

Basic Pay after next year – Rs 47,920 (Maximum Basic Pay).

IBPS Clerk 2021: Perks & Allowances

Allowance Details Special Allowance Rs 4118/- Dearness Allowance (DA) DA is 4 per cent of the IBPS Clerk Basic Pay.

DA depends on the CPI and is revised quarterly, i.e. after every three months. House Rent Allowance (HRA) The HRA depends on the location of the posting.

The HRA remains between 6.5% to 8.5% depending upon the location of the posting. Travel Allowance (TA) Expenses on official tours and travels will be reimbursed by the bank. Medical Allowance (MA) This is paid once a year. For IBPS Clerks, the amount is fixed at Rs 2000/- annually.

IBPS Clerk 2021: Probation

All candidates selected under the IBPS Clerk job profile will undergo a probation period of 6 months. One will be given confirmation as a permanent employee after they pass their performance assessment during the probation period.

IBPS Clerk 2021: Promotion & Career Growth

IBPS Clerks need to complete a minimum of 2 years of service to be eligible for a promotion. The promotion process of IBPS Clerks takes in place two ways: Normal/Seniority-based Process and Merit/Fast-track-based Process.

Normal/Seniority-based Process: Candidates need to qualify for a written exam internally to be considered for promotion based on seniority and experience. The Normal/Seniority-based promotion process does not require the candidates to possess JAIIB and CAIIB Diploma.

Merit/Fast-track-based Process: This process requires the candidates to have JAIIB and CAIIB Diploma from IIBF to be considered for promotion.

The sequential career growth and posts level in the career of IBPS Clerks are as follows: Clerk, Officer/Assistant Manager, Manager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager, Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager, and General Manager.