IBPS Clerk 2025 Exam Tomorrow Onwards: Check Shift Wise Prelims Timings, Exam Duration & What to Carry to Exam Hall

IBPS Clerk 2025 Exam: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam on October 4 and 5, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam must download their IBPS Clerk admit card from the official website before the exam. It is mandatory to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam center for verification.
The IBPS Clerk prelims exam consists of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability, all with objective-type questions. Candidates are required to answer 100 questions in 60 minutes.
IBPS Clerk 2025 Prelims Exam Shift Timings
The IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 will be held in multiple shifts on October 4 and 5, 2025. Candidates must know their exam shift timings to avoid confusion on the exam day. Below is the schedule for all shifts:
|
Shift
|
Timings
|
Shift 1
|
9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
|
Shift 2
|
11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
Shift 3
|
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|
Shift 4
|
4:30 PM – 5:30 PM
Documents Required for IBPS Clerk 2025 Prelims Exam
Candidates must carry all required documents to avoid any issues during verification before entering the exam centre. These are:
-
IBPS Clerk Admit Card
-
Valid ID Proof: Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, or Passport.
-
Two Passport-Sized Photographs
-
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
Important: Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License are not accepted as valid ID proofs.
Do’s & Don’ts for IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025
To have a smooth exam experience, candidates must follow some important instructions:
Do’s:
-
Arrive at the exam center at least 1 hour before the scheduled time. This helps in completing security checks and seating arrangements without stress.
-
Bring a ballpoint pen and pencils for rough work or marking answers where allowed.
Don’ts:
-
Do not reach late, as candidates arriving after the reporting time will not be allowed inside the exam hall.
-
Do not carry electronic devices, such as mobile phones, calculators, or smartwatches, as these are strictly prohibited.
-
Avoid carrying Ration Cards or Learner’s Driving Licenses, as they are not valid ID proofs for the exam.
Candidates appearing for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 must follow a simple and comfortable dress code to ensure smooth entry and security checks at the exam center. Wearing appropriate clothing can help avoid unnecessary delays or security issues.
The following are key dress code guidelines:
-
Avoid wearing heavy or metallic accessories such as rings, earrings, nose pins, chains, necklaces, pendants, badges, brooches, or bangles. These may trigger security alarms.
-
Do not wear caps, hats, or headgear unless it is for religious purposes.
-
Avoid wearing watches, smart bands, or any electronic gadgets on your wrist.
-
Wear light and comfortable clothes to make security checks easier. Avoid jackets or outfits with multiple pockets.
-
Footwear should be simple and easy to remove if required for security screening.
-
Avoid carrying handbags, large purses, or extra accessories. Only essential items like your admit card, ID proof, and a ballpoint pen should be carried.
