IBPS Clerk 2025 Exam Tomorrow Onwards: Check Shift Wise Prelims Timings, Exam Duration & What to Carry to Exam Hall

IBPS Clerk 2025 Exam: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam on October 4 and 5, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam must download their IBPS Clerk admit card from the official website before the exam. It is mandatory to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam center for verification.

The IBPS Clerk prelims exam consists of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability, all with objective-type questions. Candidates are required to answer 100 questions in 60 minutes.

IBPS Clerk 2025 Prelims Exam Shift Timings

The IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 will be held in multiple shifts on October 4 and 5, 2025. Candidates must know their exam shift timings to avoid confusion on the exam day. Below is the schedule for all shifts: