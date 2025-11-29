CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 29 Nov 2025: Difficulty, Good Attempts & Questions Asked

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 29, 2025, 14:22 IST

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025 for November 29 shows an overview of section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and questions asked from GA, Reasoning, Quant, and English. Check the detailed IBPS Clerk Mains Today Analysis here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025: The first shift of the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 concluded at 10:35 am, and banking aspirants who took the exam must check the detailed paper review. The overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate level. Aspirants preparing for future attempts must use this analysis to understand exam pattern, important topics, overall exam level and smart preparation strategies required to ace the exam. In this article, you can check IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis, including difficulty level, good attempts and section-wise questions asked.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025

IBPS Clerk Mains exam was comprised of 4 sections, i.e. Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and General/Financial Awareness. The total time is 2 hours. Test-takers are required to go through the accurate and detailed IBPS Clerk Mains exam analysis 2025 from the article 

IBPS Clerk Mains Difficulty Level 2025

Based on candidates’ feedback, the overall difficulty level of IBPS Clerk Mains exam, held on November 29, was of Moderate level. They found Quantitative Aptitude section a bit challenging and time-consuming.

Sections

Difficulty Level

Reasoning Ability

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

Moderate to Difficult

General/Financial Awareness

Moderate

English Language

Moderate

Overall

Moderate

IBPS Clerk Mains Analysis 2025 Good Attempts

As per candidates' feedback, we have updated the number of good attempts that could be scored in IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 29 November 2025 to increase your chances of qualifying. The overall good attempts range between 84 to 93.

Section Difficulty Level Good Attempts
General/Financial Awareness Moderate 15-17
General English Moderate 28-30
Reasoning Ability Moderate 23-25
Quantitative Aptitude Moderate to Difficult 18-20
Overall Moderate 84-93

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025 Quantitative Aptitude

Aspirants found this section challenging. Hence, the difficulty level was of moderate to difficult. You can check the number of questions asked from each topic in the table below.

Topics No. of Questions
Data Interpretation 16
Quadratic Equation 02
Approximation 05
Q1-Q2 02
Data Sufficiency 02
Arithmetic Word Problems 07 to 08

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025 English

In total, there were 40 questions in English Lanaguage, out of which around 12 questions were from Reading Comprehension, 7 from Cloze Test and remaining questions from other topics.

Topics No. of Questions
Reading Comprehension 12
Sentence Rearrangement 05
Cloze Test Replacement 07
Connectors 02
Starters 01
Sentence Replacement 02 to 03
Double Error (2 sentence-based) 02 to 03
Miscellaneous 07 to 08

IBPS Clerk Mains Today Analysis 2025 Reasoning Ability

Listed below are the types of questions askef drom IBPS Clerk Mains Exam, held on 29 November 2025:

  • Single Row (Mixed Direction), 6 persons & colour variable- 5 questions
  • Box-based + variable (6 boxes independent)- 5 questions
  • Year-Based (base year 2025) 6 years- 5 questions
  • Conditional Coding- 4 to 5 questions
Topics Questions
Puzzle 20
Inference 1
COA 2
Assumption 1
Conclusion 1
Blood Relation (Passage-based) 1
Word Based 1

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News