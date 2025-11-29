IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025: The first shift of the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 concluded at 10:35 am, and banking aspirants who took the exam must check the detailed paper review. The overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate level. Aspirants preparing for future attempts must use this analysis to understand exam pattern, important topics, overall exam level and smart preparation strategies required to ace the exam. In this article, you can check IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis, including difficulty level, good attempts and section-wise questions asked.
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025
IBPS Clerk Mains exam was comprised of 4 sections, i.e. Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and General/Financial Awareness. The total time is 2 hours. Test-takers are required to go through the accurate and detailed IBPS Clerk Mains exam analysis 2025 from the article
IBPS Clerk Mains Difficulty Level 2025
Based on candidates’ feedback, the overall difficulty level of IBPS Clerk Mains exam, held on November 29, was of Moderate level. They found Quantitative Aptitude section a bit challenging and time-consuming.
Sections
Difficulty Level
Reasoning Ability
Moderate
Quantitative Aptitude
Moderate to Difficult
General/Financial Awareness
Moderate
English Language
Moderate
Overall
Moderate
IBPS Clerk Mains Analysis 2025 Good Attempts
As per candidates' feedback, we have updated the number of good attempts that could be scored in IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 29 November 2025 to increase your chances of qualifying. The overall good attempts range between 84 to 93.
|Section
|Difficulty Level
|Good Attempts
|General/Financial Awareness
|Moderate
|15-17
|General English
|Moderate
|28-30
|Reasoning Ability
|Moderate
|23-25
|Quantitative Aptitude
|Moderate to Difficult
|18-20
|Overall
|Moderate
|84-93
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025 Quantitative Aptitude
Aspirants found this section challenging. Hence, the difficulty level was of moderate to difficult. You can check the number of questions asked from each topic in the table below.
|Topics
|No. of Questions
|Data Interpretation
|16
|Quadratic Equation
|02
|Approximation
|05
|Q1-Q2
|02
|Data Sufficiency
|02
|Arithmetic Word Problems
|07 to 08
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025 English
In total, there were 40 questions in English Lanaguage, out of which around 12 questions were from Reading Comprehension, 7 from Cloze Test and remaining questions from other topics.
|Topics
|No. of Questions
|Reading Comprehension
|12
|Sentence Rearrangement
|05
|Cloze Test Replacement
|07
|Connectors
|02
|Starters
|01
|Sentence Replacement
|02 to 03
|Double Error (2 sentence-based)
|02 to 03
|Miscellaneous
|07 to 08
IBPS Clerk Mains Today Analysis 2025 Reasoning Ability
Listed below are the types of questions askef drom IBPS Clerk Mains Exam, held on 29 November 2025:
- Single Row (Mixed Direction), 6 persons & colour variable- 5 questions
- Box-based + variable (6 boxes independent)- 5 questions
- Year-Based (base year 2025) 6 years- 5 questions
- Conditional Coding- 4 to 5 questions
|Topics
|Questions
|Puzzle
|20
|Inference
|1
|COA
|2
|Assumption
|1
|Conclusion
|1
|Blood Relation (Passage-based)
|1
|Word Based
|1
