IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025: The first shift of the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 concluded at 10:35 am, and banking aspirants who took the exam must check the detailed paper review. The overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate level. Aspirants preparing for future attempts must use this analysis to understand exam pattern, important topics, overall exam level and smart preparation strategies required to ace the exam. In this article, you can check IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis, including difficulty level, good attempts and section-wise questions asked. IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025 IBPS Clerk Mains exam was comprised of 4 sections, i.e. Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and General/Financial Awareness. The total time is 2 hours. Test-takers are required to go through the accurate and detailed IBPS Clerk Mains exam analysis 2025 from the article

IBPS Clerk Mains Difficulty Level 2025 Based on candidates’ feedback, the overall difficulty level of IBPS Clerk Mains exam, held on November 29, was of Moderate level. They found Quantitative Aptitude section a bit challenging and time-consuming. Sections Difficulty Level Reasoning Ability Moderate Quantitative Aptitude Moderate to Difficult General/Financial Awareness Moderate English Language Moderate Overall Moderate IBPS Clerk Mains Analysis 2025 Good Attempts As per candidates' feedback, we have updated the number of good attempts that could be scored in IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 29 November 2025 to increase your chances of qualifying. The overall good attempts range between 84 to 93. Section Difficulty Level Good Attempts General/Financial Awareness Moderate 15-17 General English Moderate 28-30 Reasoning Ability Moderate 23-25 Quantitative Aptitude Moderate to Difficult 18-20 Overall Moderate 84-93

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025 Quantitative Aptitude Aspirants found this section challenging. Hence, the difficulty level was of moderate to difficult. You can check the number of questions asked from each topic in the table below. Topics No. of Questions Data Interpretation 16 Quadratic Equation 02 Approximation 05 Q1-Q2 02 Data Sufficiency 02 Arithmetic Word Problems 07 to 08 IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025 English In total, there were 40 questions in English Lanaguage, out of which around 12 questions were from Reading Comprehension, 7 from Cloze Test and remaining questions from other topics. Topics No. of Questions Reading Comprehension 12 Sentence Rearrangement 05 Cloze Test Replacement 07 Connectors 02 Starters 01 Sentence Replacement 02 to 03 Double Error (2 sentence-based) 02 to 03 Miscellaneous 07 to 08