IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 released on ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS Clerk Result 2023 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel on its official website i.e. ibps.in. Candidates who have attended the exam can check the direct link to download Clerks XIII Prelims Result Status, Steps to Download the Result, Score Card and Mains Exam Details Here.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection announced the result status of the students who appeared in the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam on 26 and 27 August and 02 September. The direct link to download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result is available in this article. The link will be activated till 21 September 2023.

IBPS Clerk Result Link 2023

To access the result, students need to be ready with the registration number date of birth or password set at the time of registration. The link is available on the official homepage of IBPS. Also, the direct link is also provided here for the students.

IBPS Clerk Result Overview 2023

The exam was conducted for the selection of the candidates for a total of 4545 vacancies in 11 participating banks. The candidates can check the other details related to the result in the table given below:

Nam,e of Exam Authority Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Post Name Clerk (CRP Clerks XIII) Vacancies 4545 Participating Banks Bank of Baroda Canara Bank Indian Overseas Bank UCO Bank Bank of India Central Bank of India Punjab National Bank Union Bank of India Bank of Maharashtra Indian Bank Punjab & Sind Bank Exam Date August 26, 27 and September 02, 2023 IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Date 14 September 2-023 Official Website ibps.in

How to Download IBPS Clerk Result?

Students can get their results from the official website of IBPS following the instructions given below

Step 1: Open the official website of the IBPS - ibps.in

Step 2: Go to the link ‘Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-Clerks-XIII’.

Step 3: Enter the asked details and login

Step 4: You can check the status of the result

Step 5: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.

IBPS Clerk Marks 2023: When Can I Download Score Card ?

The scorecard of all the participants will be available next week. The candidates are required to use the same registration or login details to download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card. The link to check the individual marks will be uploaded on the website of IBPS - ibps.in.

IBPC Clerk Mains Exam 2023: What is the Mains Admit Card Date ?

Selected candidates will be called for the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2023. The main exam is scheduled to be held on 07 October 2023. The mains exam will have 190 MCQs of 200 marks.

The candidates will be able to download the mains exam from the last week of September 2023 using their login credentials.

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main Examination and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process. Depending on number of the State/UT-wise vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be considered for provisional allotment.