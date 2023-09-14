IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023 To be out Soon on ibps.in; Check Prelims Marks Link

IBPS Clerk 2023 Score Card: IBPS will release the score card of IBPS Clerk prelims on 3rd week of September 2023. The direct link to check score card and cut off marks is provided below

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel and Selection (IBPS) will soon release the IBPS clerk prelims scorecard on the third week of September 2023 on its website at ibps.in after the release of the IBPS Clerk result on September 14, 2023. Generally, IBPS releases the scorecard within 7-10 days of the declaration of the result. 

The IBPS Clerk score card 2023 will contain section-wise marks scored by the candidate, the overall score of the candidate, normalized marks, and section and category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates will be able to check their scorecard from the link provided in this article after logging in with the registration number and date of birth.

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023

IBPS has conducted the IBPS Clerk prelims examination on August 26, 27 and September 2, 2023. Many candidates who appeared in the examination are eagerly waiting for the score card to check their scores in different subjects and cut off marks. Below we have tabulated the overview of IBPS Clerk Score card 2023.

IBPS Clerk Scorecard 2023

Events

Dates

Organization

Institute of Banking Personnel and Selection

Exam Name

IBPS Clerk 2023

Post

Clerk

Selection Process

Prelims and Mains

IBPS Clerk 2023 Prelims Exam

August 26, 27 and September 2, 2023

IBPS Clerk Result 2023

September 14, 2023

IBPS Clerk Scorecard 2023

3rd week of September (Expected)

IBPS Clerk Cut-Off Marks

3rd week of September (Expected)

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2023

October 7, 2023

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023 Link

The IBPS Clerk score card 2023 link will be soon activated on the official website. The candidates will be able to get a detailed description of the marks scored in each section. To make it convenient for the candidates we will also provide the direct link in this article

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023

Link to be activated soon

What are the Details required to check IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023?

To check the  IBPS Clerk score card 2023 of phase 1 of the examination candidate must have the details mentioned below

  • Registration Number 
  • Password
  • Date of Birth

Steps to Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2023

To download the IBPS Clerk Score Card candidates can follow the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ibps.in

Step 2- Now, click on the notice “ Score Card of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-Clerks-XIII”

Step 3- Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4- Enter the Captcha code and click on the submit button.

Step 5- IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Download and print the IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard for future references 

What are the Details Mentioned on the IBPS Clerk Prelim Score Card 2023?

Below we have listed the details that will be mentioned in the IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023. It is very important for candidates to check each and every detail very carefully

  • Name of the Candidate
  • Roll Number
  • Examination Name
  • Registration Number
  • Category
  • Marks scored in each section
  • Overall Marks Score 
  • Section wise Cut Off Marks
  • Overall Cut Off Marks

IBPS Clerk Score Card Cut Off

The IBPS will release the sectional and overall cut off marks scored by the candidate with the release of IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023 Prelims. 

The cut-off scores are the minimum marks that applicants need to score in order to proceed to the exam's next stage. It's important to keep in mind that the IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2023 is not fixed and will change in comparison to the previous year depending on the number of vacancies.

The factors that are dependent on the IBPS Clerk cut off are listed below

  • Difficulty level of examination
  • Number of vacancies 
  • Number of test takers
IBPS Clerk Result 2023
IBPS Clerk Salary
IBPS Clerk Vacancy
IBPS Clerk Exam Centre
IBPS Clerk English Syllabus
IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy
IBPS Clerk Syllabus

FAQ

How can I check my IBPS Clerk Prelims Score card 2023?

To check the IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard 2023 candidates can visit the official website or click on the direct link provided in this article

When will be IBPS Clerk Prelims Score card 2023 be released?

Generally, IBPS releases the score card within 7-10 days after with release of the result. So, IBPS Clerk Prelims be release on 3rd week of September 2023.

How can I download my IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2023?

To download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card candidates can visit the official website or click on the direct link provided in this article and follow the steps to download given in the article.
