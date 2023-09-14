IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023 To be out Soon on ibps.in; Check Prelims Marks Link

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel and Selection (IBPS) will soon release the IBPS clerk prelims scorecard on the third week of September 2023 on its website at ibps.in after the release of the IBPS Clerk result on September 14, 2023. Generally, IBPS releases the scorecard within 7-10 days of the declaration of the result.
The IBPS Clerk score card 2023 will contain section-wise marks scored by the candidate, the overall score of the candidate, normalized marks, and section and category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates will be able to check their scorecard from the link provided in this article after logging in with the registration number and date of birth.
IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023
IBPS has conducted the IBPS Clerk prelims examination on August 26, 27 and September 2, 2023. Many candidates who appeared in the examination are eagerly waiting for the score card to check their scores in different subjects and cut off marks. Below we have tabulated the overview of IBPS Clerk Score card 2023.
|
IBPS Clerk Scorecard 2023
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Organization
|
Institute of Banking Personnel and Selection
|
Exam Name
|
IBPS Clerk 2023
|
Post
|
Clerk
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims and Mains
|
IBPS Clerk 2023 Prelims Exam
|
August 26, 27 and September 2, 2023
|
IBPS Clerk Result 2023
|
September 14, 2023
|
IBPS Clerk Scorecard 2023
|
3rd week of September (Expected)
|
IBPS Clerk Cut-Off Marks
|
3rd week of September (Expected)
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2023
|
October 7, 2023
IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023 Link
The IBPS Clerk score card 2023 link will be soon activated on the official website. The candidates will be able to get a detailed description of the marks scored in each section. To make it convenient for the candidates we will also provide the direct link in this article
|
IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023
|
Link to be activated soon
What are the Details required to check IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023?
To check the IBPS Clerk score card 2023 of phase 1 of the examination candidate must have the details mentioned below
- Registration Number
- Password
- Date of Birth
Steps to Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2023
To download the IBPS Clerk Score Card candidates can follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ibps.in
Step 2- Now, click on the notice “ Score Card of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-Clerks-XIII”
Step 3- Enter your registration number and date of birth.
Step 4- Enter the Captcha code and click on the submit button.
Step 5- IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2023 will appear on the screen.
Step 6- Download and print the IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard for future references
What are the Details Mentioned on the IBPS Clerk Prelim Score Card 2023?
Below we have listed the details that will be mentioned in the IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023. It is very important for candidates to check each and every detail very carefully
- Name of the Candidate
- Roll Number
- Examination Name
- Registration Number
- Category
- Marks scored in each section
- Overall Marks Score
- Section wise Cut Off Marks
- Overall Cut Off Marks
IBPS Clerk Score Card Cut Off
The IBPS will release the sectional and overall cut off marks scored by the candidate with the release of IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023 Prelims.
The cut-off scores are the minimum marks that applicants need to score in order to proceed to the exam's next stage. It's important to keep in mind that the IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2023 is not fixed and will change in comparison to the previous year depending on the number of vacancies.
The factors that are dependent on the IBPS Clerk cut off are listed below
- Difficulty level of examination
- Number of vacancies
- Number of test takers
