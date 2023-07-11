IBPS Clerk English Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

IBPS Clerk English Syllabus 2023: The IBPS Clerk English syllabus 2023 is updated through the official notification PDF. Check out the latest IBPS Clerk English Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

IBPS Clerk English Syllabus 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk English Syllabus 2023 through the official notification PDF. Candidates must check the IBPS Clerk English syllabus and exam pattern to get an idea of the weightage of sections, question pattern, marking scheme, and so on. English is one of the highest-scoring subjects in both prelims and mains exams.

Hence, revising the grammatical rules and concepts of all the English language topics is essential to maximize the qualifying chances in the exam. As per previous exam analysis, the questions asked in the IBPS Clerk English section are easy to moderate level.

In this article, we have shared the IBPS Clerk English syllabus, exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

IBPS Clerk English Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before appearing in the exam, candidates should download the official IBPS Clerk English syllabus PDF link shared below to learn all the topics' basic concepts. Get the direct link to download the IBPS Clerk English syllabus below:

IBPS Clerk English Syllabus PDF Download Here

IBPS Clerk English Syllabus 2023-Important Topics

The English Language is the common paper in both prelims and mains exam of the IBPS Clerk recruitment. Thus, aspirants should carefully check the IBPS Clerk English syllabus before commencing the preparation. Preparing well for this section can help them to perform well in both stages of the exam. Check the topic-wise IBPS Clerk English syllabus tabulated below.

IBPS Clerk English Syllabus 2023 Vocabulary Synonyms & Antonyms, Homonyms Idioms & Phrases One Word Substitution Spelling Test/Cloze Test Fill in the Blanks Word Formation Sentence or Phrase Improvement Grammar Active and Passive Voice Fill in Blanks-Conjunction, Preposition, Tenses, etc. Sentence Correction Direct & Indirect Speech Error Spotting Phrases and idioms Multiple Meaning Part of Speech Nouns Adjectives Adverbs Pronouns Verbs Conjunctions Prepositions Interjections Reading Comprehension Theme Detection Deriving Conclusion Topic rearrangement of passage Para Jumbles/ Jumbled Sentence Passage completion

IBPS Clerk English Syllabus 2023- Exam Pattern

Aspirants must be familiar with the weightage of the sections mentioned in the IBPS Clerk English Syllabus before commencing their preparation. One should thoroughly review the IBPS Clerk English exam pattern to know the question format, marking scheme, etc. Check the paper-wise IBPS Clerk English Language pattern below.

The IBPS clerk prelims and mains exam will be conducted online.

There will be a penalty of 0.25 marks for every incorrect response marked in the objective test of prelims and mains exam as per IBPS Clerk marking scheme.

IBPS Clerk English Exam Pattern 2023 Stage Subject Mode Medium Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Prelims English Language Online English 30 30 20 minutes Mains General English Online English 40 40 35 minutes

How to Cover IBPS Clerk English Syllabus 2023

Candidates should follow the robust IBPS Clerk English preparation tips to excel in the exam. These will help them to cover all aspects of the IBPS Clerk English syllabus. Here is a list of the best tips and tricks to excel in the English Language section of the IBPS Clerk exam with flying colors.

Download the IBPS Clerk English syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly before starting the preparation to prepare only exam-relevant topics.

Choose the right books and study material to clear the basic concepts easily.

Revise all the grammatical concepts and rules thoroughly to improve vocabulary and comprehension skills.

Candidates must read the newspapers and magazines daily to learn new words daily.

Practice previous year's question papers, IBPS Clerk sample papers, and mock tests to identify your weak spots and improve your question-solving speed and accuracy.

Create short notes for all the English topics and revise them regularly to remember them for longer periods.

Best Books for IBPS Clerk English Syllabus

Candidates should adhere to the latest edition of IBPS Clerk English books based on the recent trend and format. The right preparation books will allow them to cover all the aspects of the IBPS Clerk English syllabus. Some of the best books for the IBPS Clerk English subject are shared below: