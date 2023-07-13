CUET Result 2023 Live Updates: Check NTA CUET UG Result Date, Time, latest updates and Direct Link Here

CUET UG Result 2023: CUET UG 2023 results are expected to be declared by July 15, 2023. The National Testing Agency will be announcing the results of the second edition of the undergraduate entrance exam on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the undergraduate entrance exams conducted from May 21 to June 23, 2023, can visit the official website to check their CUET Result 2023 UG and download the scorecard.

To check the CUET UG 2023 results students are required to visit the official website and enter the CUET application number and date of birth in the result link provided on the official website.

How to Check CUET Result 2023

The CUET UG 2023 results are available on the website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Follow the steps given below to check the CUET UG 2023 results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the CUET UG application number and date of birth

Step 4: The CUET UG 2023 result/ scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference

Keep Refreshing this page for Live Updates on CUET UG Result 2023

CUET UG Result 2023 Soon

CUET UG results are expected to be announced by July 15, 2023. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Updated as on July 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM

NTA CUET UG Result: Merit List to be Prepared by Colleges

Central universities and affiliated colleges accepting CUET scores will be releasing the cutoff for admissions separately. Candidates who qualify for the admissions can visit the official website of the respective colleges to check the cutoff

Updated as on July 13, 2023, at 5:36 PM

CUET Result 2023: How is Percentile Score Calculated

The percentile score for CUET is calculated as: P = 𝑚/ 𝑁 * 100

where N is the number of candidates

raw marks is T and the number of candidates in a shift whose raw scores are less than or equal to T is denoted as m

Updated as on July 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM

CUET UG Admission Delhi University

Delhi University is conducting admissions to undergraduate programmes through the CUET UG scores. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can submit their applications on the DU CSAS Portal

Updated as on July 13. 2023 at 5:03 PM

CUET UG Result Login Credentials Required

The CUET UG result will be announced online. the following credentials are required to check the results.

CUET UG application number

Password/ date of birth

Updated as on July 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM

CUET UG Result: Over 14.9 lakh Students Await Results

This year approximately 14 lakh students appeared for the CUET UG entrance exams. The exams were conducted from May 21 to June 23, 2023, across designated exam centres.

Updated as on July 13, 2023, at 4:26 PM

When will CUET Result be Declared?

According to the UGC, the CUET UG Result will be announced by July 15, 2023. A confirmation on the CUET UG 2023 result date will be made by NTA officials soon.

Updated as on July 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM

CUET UG Final Answer Key Released

CUET 2023 final answer key has been released by NTA on July 12, 2023. Students can check the final answer key on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Updated as on July 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM

CUET Result 2023 Date

According to a tweet by UGC Chairman Prof. Jagadesh Kumar, the CUET UG results are expected to be released by July 15, 2023. An official confirmation regarding the results will be made by officials soon.

Updated as on July 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM

