CUET Result 2023 Live Updates: Check NTA CUET UG Result Date, Time, latest updates and Direct Link Here

CUET UG Result 2023: CUET UG 2023 results are expected to be declared by July 15, 2023. The National Testing Agency will be announcing the results of the second edition of the undergraduate entrance exam on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the undergraduate entrance exams conducted from May 21 to June 23, 2023, can visit the official website to check their CUET Result 2023 UG and download the scorecard.
To check the CUET UG 2023 results students are required to visit the official website and enter the CUET application number and date of birth in the result link provided on the official website.
How to Check CUET Result 2023
The CUET UG 2023 results are available on the website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Follow the steps given below to check the CUET UG 2023 results.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET
Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the CUET UG application number and date of birth
Step 4: The CUET UG 2023 result/ scorecard will be displayed
Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference
Keep Refreshing this page for Live Updates on CUET UG Result 2023
CUET UG Result 2023 Soon
CUET UG results are expected to be announced by July 15, 2023. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.
Updated as on July 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM
NTA CUET UG Result: Merit List to be Prepared by Colleges
Central universities and affiliated colleges accepting CUET scores will be releasing the cutoff for admissions separately. Candidates who qualify for the admissions can visit the official website of the respective colleges to check the cutoff
Updated as on July 13, 2023, at 5:36 PM
CUET Result 2023: How is Percentile Score Calculated
The percentile score for CUET is calculated as: P = 𝑚/ 𝑁 * 100
where N is the number of candidates
raw marks is T and the number of candidates in a shift whose raw scores are less than or equal to T is denoted as m
Updated as on July 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM
CUET UG Admission Delhi University
Delhi University is conducting admissions to undergraduate programmes through the CUET UG scores. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can submit their applications on the DU CSAS Portal
Updated as on July 13. 2023 at 5:03 PM
CUET UG Result Login Credentials Required
The CUET UG result will be announced online. the following credentials are required to check the results.
- CUET UG application number
- Password/ date of birth
Updated as on July 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM
CUET UG Result: Over 14.9 lakh Students Await Results
This year approximately 14 lakh students appeared for the CUET UG entrance exams. The exams were conducted from May 21 to June 23, 2023, across designated exam centres.
Updated as on July 13, 2023, at 4:26 PM
When will CUET Result be Declared?
According to the UGC, the CUET UG Result will be announced by July 15, 2023. A confirmation on the CUET UG 2023 result date will be made by NTA officials soon.
Updated as on July 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM
CUET UG Final Answer Key Released
CUET 2023 final answer key has been released by NTA on July 12, 2023. Students can check the final answer key on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key Out, Results by July 15, Get Direct Link Here
Updated as on July 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM
CUET Result 2023 Date
According to a tweet by UGC Chairman Prof. Jagadesh Kumar, the CUET UG results are expected to be released by July 15, 2023. An official confirmation regarding the results will be made by officials soon.
Updated as on July 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM
Also Read: CUET UG Result 2023, NTA to Announce CUET UG Results by July 15, Check Details Here
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.