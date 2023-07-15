CUET UG 2023 Result Announced, CUET 2023 Result Live at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2023: University Grants Commission Chairman, Professor Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed the declaration of the CUET UG result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can now check the results on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG Result 2023 - Click Here

CUET UG 2023 Male-Female Ratio

NTA has released the number of male and female candidates who have registered and appeared for the exam. According to the available numbers, a total of 696134 female candidates registered for the exams from which 513978 appeared. In case of male candidates, the total number who registered was 803647 out of which 602028 appeared.

Updated as on July 15, 2023 at 4:40 PM

CUET UG Statistics

UGC chief Prof. Jagadesh Kumar has announced the statistics of the CUET UG Exams. The exams were conducted from May 21 to July 5 in 9 phases. A total of 14.00 lakh students registered for the exams.

2200 subject experts and 800 translators were involved in preparing the 2305 question papers and 148520 questions.

Updated as on July 15, 2023 at 4:13 PM

CUET UG Result 2023 100 Percentilers

As per the numbers issued by NTA, subjects like Accountancy, Biology, Business Studies, Economics, English, History and Political Science had more than 1000 students securing 100 percentile. The normalised scores of 250 participating universities will be provided by NTA.

Updated as on July 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM

NTA will provide normalized scores to the 250 participating universities.

Login to check CUET UG Result 2023

CUET UG Result 2023 is now live on the official website. To check the results, candidates can visit the official website and enter the following details

CUET UG application number

Password/ Date of Birth

Updated as on July 15, 2023 at 3:38 PM

CUET UG Result 2023 - Medium wise candidates registered/appeared in all Test papers of CUET (UG) – 2023.

CUET UG Exams were conducted in a total of 13 mediums. Check below the performance of the students in each medium

Medium wise candidates registered/appeared in all Test papers of CUET (UG) – 2023.

Updated as on July 115, 2023 at 3:02 PM

CUET UG Result Subject Wise Toppers

NTA has released the list of students who have scored 100 percentile and 95 percentile and above. Check complete list below.

CUET-UG: Subject Wise No of Candidates Securing 100 Percentile Score

Updated as on July 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM

CUET UG Result Declared

CUET-UG results are live now. Wishing all the candidates good luck.

Updated as on July 15, 2023 at 2:35 PM

CUET UG cuet.samarth.ac.in Results Soon

CUET UG results are to be made live on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in shortly. Candidates can check the results using the CUET UG application id and password/ date of birth

Updated as on July 15, 2023 at 2:25 PM

CUET UG 2023 Result by 3 PM?

Considering the latest tweet by UGC chief Prof. Jagadesh Kumar, the CUET UG result will be made live in two hours (by 3 PM). Candidates anticipating the announcement of the results are advised to keep visiting the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in with their login credentials.

Updated as on July 15, 2023 at 2:08 PM

CUET UG Result 2023 in 2 Hours!

As per UGC Chairman, NTA will announce the CUET results within two hours.

CUET-UG results will be made live by NTA in another two hours on https://t.co/6511A38EDk

Updated as on July 15, 2023, at 12:44 PM

Is CUET UG Result 2023 declared?

CUET UG result will be announced tonight, July 15, 2023 or tomorrow morning, July 16, 2023. The results will be available on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Updated as on July 15, 2023, at 12:40 PM

CUET UG 2023 Result Date

According to earlier announcements, the CUET UG results were to be announced by July 15, 2023, which was then changed to July 17, 2023. Now as per the latest communication made by the UGC chief, candidates can expect their CUET UG results by tonight July 15, 2023, or latest tomorrow morning, July 16, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

CUET UG 2023 cuet.samarth.ac.in Login

The CUET UG 2023 result will be announced by officials on the official website nta.ac.in or cuet.samarth.ac.in. To check their results candidates are required to log in using their application id and date of birth or application id and password.

How to Check CUET 2023 UG Result

The Common University Entrance Test - UG will be announced in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the UG entrance can follow the below-given steps to check their results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET UG

Step 2: Click on the UG result link

Step 3: Login using the application number and date of birth/ password

Step 4: The CUET UG result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CUET UG result for further reference

