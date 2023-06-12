CUET UG 2023 Result FAQs - All Your CUET 2023 Related Doubts Answered Here, Check Now

CUET UG 2023 Result FAQs: The Exams for Phase 6 are going on. NTA will release the answer key and declare the results. after the conclusion of exams. Candidates can check out all the queries related to CUET UG 2023 answer key, result date, steps to access the scorecard, and official website here.

CUET UG 2023 Result FAQs: National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the entrance exam for Phase 6 today: June 12, 2023. According to the schedule, CUET UG Exams 2023 will conclude on June 17, 2023. NTA is conducting the entrance exams in six phases this year. Once the exams are over, the authorities will release the answer key followed by the results. CUET UG Results can be checked on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates can take admission to the participating institutes based on their scores and preferences. As of now, the highest number of registrations has been achieved in Phase 3 which is 8.60 lacs. Since CUET UG Exams 2023 will end in a few days, candidates must be having queries regarding the marking scheme, answer key, CUET UG results, counselling, among others. They can go through the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and answers below to resolve their queries.

Check out CUET UG 2023 Result Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Here:

Candidates who are having queries pertaining to Common University Entrance Test can check out the below-mentioned CUET UG 2023 Result FAQs:

Question 1: What is CUET 2023?

Answer 1: The Common University Entrance Exam (CUET) is a national-level test for admission to Undergraduate Courses. The entrance exam is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to central participating universities including the University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, etc.

Question 2: What is the Official Website of CUET SAMARTH?

Answer 2: The official website is cuet.samarth.ac.in

Question 3: What is CUET UG 2023 Result Date?

Answer 3: The CUET Results 2023 are expected to be announced in the 1st week of July.

Question 4: When Will CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Release?

Answer 4: NTA will release the CUET answer key 2023 soon. Candidates are advised to keep a vigil on the official website for the latest updates.

Question 5: What is the Exam Pattern of CUET UG 2023?

Answer 5: CUET 2023 exam comprises 175 questions which include multiple-type questions (MCQs). For slot 1, the test duration will be 3 hours and 15 minutes. Whereas, the test duration for slot 2 is 3 hours and 45 minutes.

The CUET UG Exam 2023 has 4 sections - Section IA, section IB, section II, and Section III.

Section IA and - 13 Languages.

Section IB - 19 Languages.

Section II - 27 Domain-specific subjects

Section III - General knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning, and logical and analytical reasoning.

Question 6: What are the CUET UG Exam Dates 2023?

Answer 7: CUET UG 2023 is being conducted in 6 phases this year. Check out the phase-wise exam dates here.

Phase 1- May 21 to 24, 2023

Phase 2- May 25 to 28, 2023

Phase 3- May 29 to June 2, 2023

Phase 4- June 5 to 8, 2023

Phase 5- June 9 to 11, 2023

Phase 6- June 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17, 2023 [Reserved Dates -June 21, 22, and 23]

Question 8: CUET UG 2023: List of Participating Universities and Colleges

Answer 8: CUET UG 2023 exam is being conducted for granting admission to selected candidates in the participating institutions. These include 44 Central Universities, 44 State Universities, 32 Deemed Universities, 134 Private and 3 other universities.

Candidates can check out the list of a few central universities here. They can check the remaining ones in the link mentioned below.

Sr. No. Central University 1 Central University of Tamil Nadu 2 Central University of South Bihar 3 Central University of Rajasthan 4 Central University of Punjab 5 Central University of Kerala 6 Central University of Jharkhand 7 Central University of Karnataka 8 Central University of Jammu 9 Central University of Haryana 10 Central University of Gujarat 11 Central University of Andhra Pradesh 12 Assam University, Silchar

View Participating Universities Full List Here

Ques 9: How Many Students Registered for CUET UG 2023?

According to the data shared by NTA, over 25 lakh students have registered for CUET UG Exam 2023. Check out the phase-wise number of students below.

Particulars Students Registered Phase 1 8.05 lacs Phase 2 6.73 lacs Phase 3 8.60 lacs Phase 4 1.73 lacs Phase 5 1.27 lacs

Question 10: What is CUET UG 2022 Result Date

Answer 10: Last year, CUET results 2022 were announced on September 16.

Question 11: CUET UG 2022 Result: Check Last Year's Statistics Here

Answer 11: Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the announcement of CUET UG results can check out the previous year's statistics here.

Gender Registered Appeared Female 6,60,311 4,29,228 Male 8,29,965 5,38,965 Third Gender 17 8 Total 14,90,293 9,68,201

