CUET Answer Key 2023: Get PDF Link, Result Date, Time and Steps to Download Provisional Key Here

CUET Answer Key 2023 will be released by NTA on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can download the provisional answer key by entering their login credentials. Check CUET result date 2023, answer key pdf, and steps to access here.

CUET Answer Key 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET UG answer key soon on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in the CUET UG exams 2023 conducted from May 21 to June 17, 2023, can download the answer key. They can calculate the expected marks with the help of the CUET tentative answer key. The answer key is usually released in two phases i.e. Preliminary and Final. Firstly, NTA will release the provisional answer key and invite candidates' challenges.

If any of the objections are considered, then a revised/final CUET UG answer key 2023 will be released on whose basis, CUET UG 2023 results will be announced. Candidates willing to challenge the tentative answer key must pay a non-refundable sum of 200 per objection. Also, NTA releases the CUET response sheet 2023 along with the answer key. Candidates can check out the CUET 2023 result date, steps to access the scorecard, and answer key PDF here.

CUET UG Answer Key 2023 Release Date

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned table to check out the CUET 2023 important events alongside dates.

Particulars Dates Provisional CUET answer key 2023 release date To be notified Challenges against CUET 2023 provisional answer key To be notified Final CUET 2023 answer key date To be notified CUET UG Result 2023 Third week of June

CUET Answer Key 2023: Steps to Download Scorecard Online

Candidates who appeared in the CUET UG exams 2023 conducted between May 21 and June 17, 2023, can download the CUET provisional answer key 2023 by following the below-mentioned instructions-

Step 1: Go to the Official Website of CUET i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET UG 2023 result link

Step 3: Enter the application ID and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: CUET UG answer key 2023 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 6: View and download the file

Step 7: Keep at least 2 hard copies for future reference

CUET UG Answer Key 2023: Details Mentioned on Provisional Key

CUET answer key 2023 will comprise accurate answers released by the authorities. Candidates can go through the important details mentioned in the tentative key below.

Exam Date

Exam shift

Paper code

Question ID

Right/correct option ID

CUET response sheet 2023

CUET UG 2023 Exam Date and Statistics

Particulars Dates No. of Candidates Phase 1 May 21 to 24, 2023 8.05 lacs Phase 2 May 25 to 28, 2023 6.73 lacs Phase 3 May 29 to June 2, 2023 8.60 lacs Phase 4 June 5 to 8, 2023 1.73 lacs Phase 5 June 9 to 11, 2023 1.27 lacs Phase 6 June 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2023 Reserved Dates (June 21, 22, and 23) Coming Soon

CUET Marking Scheme 2023

Candidates who took the entrance exam can have a glance at the below table to know the marking scheme. They can evaluate the expected scores after getting familiar with the official scheme.

Types of Response Marking Scheme Correct Answer +1 marks Incorrect Answer -0.25 or 1/4th marks No Answer 0 marks

CUET UG 2023: Calculation of Scores

As per the above-mentioned CUET marking scheme, candidates are awarded 1 mark for each correct response and 0.25 or 1/4th marks are deducted for every incorrect response. In cases of unattempted questions, no marks will be awarded to candidates. Candidates must keep the marking scheme in mind and determine their correct and incorrect responses to arrive at a conclusion. However, it must be noted that no marks are subtracted if the candidate does not attempt the question.

Find CUET 2023 Scores Calculation Formula Below:

Total marks = (1*number of correct answers) - (0.25*number of incorrect answers).

What to do Incase of Discrepancy in CUET answer key 2023?

After downloading the CUET UG answer key 2023, the candidate must double-check all the answers and calculate the possible scores. In case, the candidate finds any error/discrepancy in the answer key, he/she can challenge the CUET provisional answer key. The authorities allow the students to raise objections against the answer key for a limited period of time. It must be kept in mind that candidates will have to pay the non-refundable prescribed fee for raising objections.

How to Challenge CUET Answer Key 2023?

If a candidate wishes to challenge the answer key, he/she may do the same in the direction of authorities. Check out the below-mentioned steps to know further criteria-

Step 1: Visit the Official Website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find the link saying CUET UG 2023 Objection Window

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Click on View Question Papers and

Step 5: Now, Question ID and Correct option ID will appear on screen

Step 6: Select option ID you wish to contest and click on ‘Save your Claim’ option.

Step 7: All option IDs will display on the screen

Step 8: Upload the supporting documents and click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’.

Step 9: Pay the prescribed fee and save the confirmation page

CUET Final Answer Key 2023

After the objection window is closed, the subject experts will look into the challenges made by the candidates. If any of the objections are considered, NTA will issue a CUET final answer key 2023 on the official website. It must be noted that NTA will not notify the students about the acceptance or rejection of the objections. It will only release a common CUET UG 2023 revised key.

What After Release of NTA CUET Final Answer Key 2023?

After uploading the revised answer key on the official website, NTA will release the CUET UG Cut off 2023 and CUET sarkari result on its basis. It must be noted that the result will be declared on the basis of the final answer key. Candidates can check out the results at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET Result 2023

National Testing Agency, NTA will announce CUET UG results 2023 in the 3rd week of June. They can access and download the scorecard by entering their login credentials. On the basis of CUET UG Results 2023 secured by the candidates, they will be allotted seats in over 90 participating universities including the Univerity of Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, among others.

CUET Merit List 2023

The names of shortlisted candidates will be reflected in the CUET merit list 2023. They will be eligible to take admission to the participating universities. The merit list of candidates will be published on the official website. Selected candidates are required to meet the eligibility requirements during counselling/seat allotment process. Their seats in the partner universities will be confirmed only after a smooth counselling process.

How is CUET Merit List 2023 Prepared?

The CUET 2023 merit list is created on the basis of the candidate's marks in the qualifying examination (10+2) and the marks scored during the CUET exam.

The qualifying examination accounts for 30% of the final score, while the CUET exam accounts for 70%. This ensures that the merit list is a fair and accurate reflection of a candidate's academic achievements.

