CUET 2023 Answer Key Out: Download Official CUET UG Answer Key PDF at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Answer Key 2023 Out : The National Testing Agency has released the CUET UG 2023 Answer Key. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams can now visit the official website of NTA-CUET to check the official answer key.

Candidates must note that along with the provisional CUET UG 2023 answer key, students have also been provided with a facility to raise objections. In case there are any challenges that need to be raised, candidates can visit the official website and raise their objections through the link given on the official website.

CUET UG 2023 answer key is available on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given on this page to check the CUET UG 2023 answer key.

The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys, and Question Papers with Recorded Responses on the website https://t.co/6511A38EDk for all candidates who appeared for CUET (UG) – 2023 to challenge. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) June 28, 2023

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key

CUET UG 2023 answer key is released by the National Testing Agency. NTA first releases a provisional answer key for the students. Candidates can then raise objections and challenges within the time period provided. Based on the suggestions given by the candidates, NTA will issue the final answer sheet based on which the results will be announced.

How to Download CUET UG 2023 Answer Key

CUET UG 2023 answer key is available online on the NTA website. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams can visit the official website and download the answer key through the link given. Follow the steps provided below to download the CUET UG 2023 answer key

Step 1: Visit the CUET NTA website

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2023 answer key

Step 3: Click on the question paper code

Step 4: Download the CUET UG 2023 answer key for further reference

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Objections

NTA provides students with the facility to raise objections and challenge the answer key released. To raise objections candidates can click on the answer key challenge window and log in using the credentials.

When raising objections students must make sure that they upload supporting documents for each objection raised. The fee applicable for CUET UG 2023 answer key objection will be based on the number of challenges raised by students.

Details Mentioned on the CUET UG 2023 Answer Key

The CUET UG 2023 answer key has been released onlinine. When downloading the answer key for the specific subject students are advised to cross check all the given details. The CUET UG 2023 answer key will include the following details

Exam name

Subject

Question paper code

Questions

Correct answer option

CUET UG 2023 Marking Scheme

NTA is following a marking scheme for the CUET UG 2023 exams. Candidates can check the marking scheme here.

Each correct answer will be awarded 5 marks

Incorrect answers will be marked as -1

Unanswered unmarked questions will have 0 marks

How to Challenge CUET UG 2023 Answer Key

NTA has also opened a window for students to raise objections on the CUET UG answer key. Students with doubts regarding the answer key can visit the official website or follow the steps provided here to challenge the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official CUET website

Step 2: Click on the answer key objection link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Select the question and answer

Step 5: Upload supporting documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link