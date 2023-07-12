IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy: Tips to Prepare for IBPS Clerk Prelims, Mains

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy: Check IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy 2023 for all the subjects along with the important topics asked in the exam.

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts online examinations (Preliminary and Main) to fill vacancies for Clerical cadre Posts in the participating banks. Lakhs of aspirants appear for the IBPS Clerk exam every year, making it highly competitive.

Thus, it is crucial to build an effective IBPS Clerk preparation strategy and choose reliable sources for adequate preparation. Aspirants must adhere to the latest syllabus and IBPS Clerk preparation tips to ensure success in the exam. Scroll through this page to get a detailed IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy, including the latest exam pattern, important topics, etc.

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy 2023

The right IBPS Clerk preparation strategy is a key factor in increasing the chances of qualifying in the exam. Acing the IBPS Clerk exam is no cakewalk. However, aspirants can still crack the exam owing to their right exam strategy, dedication, and smart work. Here is the list of best IBPS Clerk preparation tips and tricks to ace the exam with flying colors.

Focus on Important Topics

The first IBPS Clerk preparation strategy is to check the latest IBPS Clerk syllabus and create a list of important topics as per their weightage and difficulty level. It is important to clear the basic concepts and build a strong base in order to understand the topic effectively. Check the subject-wise IBPS Clerk important topics shared below.

Subject IBPS Clerk Important Topics English Language Spotting Errors Phrases and idioms Synonyms Word Formation Spelling Antonyms Synonyms Homonyms Active/ Passive voice Direct and Indirect speech Reasoning Analogy Classification Statement and conclusions Syllogism Word formation Series Test Number, Ranking and time sequence Statement and assumptions Statement and arguments Passage and conclusions Alphabet test Coding-Decoding Blood Relations Figure series Clocks and Calendar Input/output Direction sense Test Decision-making test Numerical Ability Ratio and proportion Averages Mixture and Alligation Time and work Speed Time and Distance Volume and Surface Area Percentages Partnership Profit and Loss Interest Problem on Ages Data Interpretation General Awareness National and International Current Affairs Recent credit and monetary policies Overview of the Indian Financial System History of the Indian banking system Abbreviations and Economic terminologies Banking Terms, etc

Analyse the IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern

The next IBPS Clerk preparation strategy is understanding the latest IBPS Clerk exam pattern and format. It will help them to align their preparation approach with the actual requirements and provide insights into exam format, question structure, number of sections, etc. Check the IBPS Clerk exam pattern for the prelims exam below.

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

Create Study Plan

Aspirants must create an effective study plan that balances the availability of time and topics to be studied daily. Hence, it is advised to cover the important topics first and then pick the easy or less weightage topics. With this, it is important to include mock tests and daily revision sessions in the study plan.

Choose the Right Books

Candidates must pick expert-recommended books and learning resources based on the latest trends, patterns, and formats. They are advised to refer to the best IBPS Clerk books to learn the fundamentals for all the topics prescribed in the syllabus. Also, one must read one or two books for every section to understand the concepts easily.

Solve IBPS Clerk Previous Year Question Papers

IBPS Clerk Previous Year Question Papers are one of the important parts of the preparation strategy. Solving past year papers will help aspirants to understand the topics asked in the exam and the difficulty level over the past years. This will also provide insights into the weightage of the topic and prioritize the topics accordingly in their preparation.

Attempt Mock Tests & Sample Papers

Aspirants must include mock tests and sample papers from reliable sources in their IBPS Clerk preparation strategy. It will help them to evaluate their preparation, analyze their strong & weak areas, and enable them to improve their weak areas. It will boost their problem-solving speed, accuracy, and overall time management.

Revision Matters!

The IBPS Clerk preparation strategy is incomplete without any proper revision. It will boost their confidence and help them remember the concepts for a longer period. Thus, they must prepare short notes for every topic as it would benefit quick revision.

Subject-Wise IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy 2023

The IBPS Clerk prelims syllabus covers three subjects, i.e., English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. On the other hand, the IBPS Clerk mains syllabus covers four subjects, i.e., General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude. Check the subject-wise IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy below.

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy for Quantitative Aptitude

Here is the list of IBPS Clerk preparation tips for quantitative aptitude given below.

Learn the fundamentals of all the topics prescribed in the syllabus.

Memorize formulas and shortcut techniques for squares, cubes, percentages, etc., and improve calculation speed.

Attempt mock tests and quizzes every day to improve their question-solving speed, accuracy, etc.

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy for Reasoning Ability

Here is the list of IBPS Clerk preparation tips for reasoning ability given below.

Cover the basic concepts of all the important topics.

Practice unlimited questions from puzzles, inequality, seating arrangements, syllogism, etc.

Attempt full-length and sectional tests daily to boost their problem-solving speed, accuracy, and analytical skills.

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy for the English Language

Here is the list of IBPS Clerk preparation tips for the English Language given below.

Read the editorial part of the newspaper to learn new words daily to improve reading and writing skills and solve comprehension-related questions correctly.

Brush up on the concepts of grammar to improve vocabulary skills.

Practice questions from topics like one-word substitution, synonyms & antonyms, Idioms, and Phrases, etc.

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy for General Awareness

Here is the list of IBPS Clerk preparation tips for general awareness given below.