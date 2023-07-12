IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy: Tips to Prepare for IBPS Clerk Prelims, Mains

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts online examinations (Preliminary and Main) to fill vacancies for Clerical cadre Posts in the participating banks. Lakhs of aspirants appear for the IBPS Clerk exam every year, making it highly competitive.
Thus, it is crucial to build an effective IBPS Clerk preparation strategy and choose reliable sources for adequate preparation. Aspirants must adhere to the latest syllabus and IBPS Clerk preparation tips to ensure success in the exam. Scroll through this page to get a detailed IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy, including the latest exam pattern, important topics, etc.
IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy 2023
The right IBPS Clerk preparation strategy is a key factor in increasing the chances of qualifying in the exam. Acing the IBPS Clerk exam is no cakewalk. However, aspirants can still crack the exam owing to their right exam strategy, dedication, and smart work. Here is the list of best IBPS Clerk preparation tips and tricks to ace the exam with flying colors.
Focus on Important Topics
The first IBPS Clerk preparation strategy is to check the latest IBPS Clerk syllabus and create a list of important topics as per their weightage and difficulty level. It is important to clear the basic concepts and build a strong base in order to understand the topic effectively. Check the subject-wise IBPS Clerk important topics shared below.
|
Subject
|
IBPS Clerk Important Topics
|
English Language
|
Spotting Errors
Phrases and idioms
Synonyms
Word Formation
Spelling
Antonyms
Synonyms
Homonyms
Active/ Passive voice
Direct and Indirect speech
|
Reasoning
|
Analogy
Classification
Statement and conclusions
Syllogism
Word formation
Series Test
Number, Ranking and time sequence
Statement and assumptions
Statement and arguments
Passage and conclusions
Alphabet test
Coding-Decoding
Blood Relations
Figure series
Clocks and Calendar
Input/output
Direction sense Test
Decision-making test
|
Numerical Ability
|
Ratio and proportion
Averages
Mixture and Alligation
Time and work
Speed Time and Distance
Volume and Surface Area
Percentages
Partnership
Profit and Loss
Interest
Problem on Ages
Data Interpretation
|
General Awareness
|
National and International Current Affairs
Recent credit and monetary policies
Overview of the Indian Financial System
History of the Indian banking system
Abbreviations and Economic terminologies
Banking Terms, etc
Analyse the IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern
The next IBPS Clerk preparation strategy is understanding the latest IBPS Clerk exam pattern and format. It will help them to align their preparation approach with the actual requirements and provide insights into exam format, question structure, number of sections, etc. Check the IBPS Clerk exam pattern for the prelims exam below.
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
Create Study Plan
Aspirants must create an effective study plan that balances the availability of time and topics to be studied daily. Hence, it is advised to cover the important topics first and then pick the easy or less weightage topics. With this, it is important to include mock tests and daily revision sessions in the study plan.
Choose the Right Books
Candidates must pick expert-recommended books and learning resources based on the latest trends, patterns, and formats. They are advised to refer to the best IBPS Clerk books to learn the fundamentals for all the topics prescribed in the syllabus. Also, one must read one or two books for every section to understand the concepts easily.
Solve IBPS Clerk Previous Year Question Papers
IBPS Clerk Previous Year Question Papers are one of the important parts of the preparation strategy. Solving past year papers will help aspirants to understand the topics asked in the exam and the difficulty level over the past years. This will also provide insights into the weightage of the topic and prioritize the topics accordingly in their preparation.
Attempt Mock Tests & Sample Papers
Aspirants must include mock tests and sample papers from reliable sources in their IBPS Clerk preparation strategy. It will help them to evaluate their preparation, analyze their strong & weak areas, and enable them to improve their weak areas. It will boost their problem-solving speed, accuracy, and overall time management.
Revision Matters!
The IBPS Clerk preparation strategy is incomplete without any proper revision. It will boost their confidence and help them remember the concepts for a longer period. Thus, they must prepare short notes for every topic as it would benefit quick revision.
Subject-Wise IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy 2023
The IBPS Clerk prelims syllabus covers three subjects, i.e., English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. On the other hand, the IBPS Clerk mains syllabus covers four subjects, i.e., General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude. Check the subject-wise IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy below.
IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy for Quantitative Aptitude
Here is the list of IBPS Clerk preparation tips for quantitative aptitude given below.
- Learn the fundamentals of all the topics prescribed in the syllabus.
- Memorize formulas and shortcut techniques for squares, cubes, percentages, etc., and improve calculation speed.
- Attempt mock tests and quizzes every day to improve their question-solving speed, accuracy, etc.
IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy for Reasoning Ability
Here is the list of IBPS Clerk preparation tips for reasoning ability given below.
- Cover the basic concepts of all the important topics.
- Practice unlimited questions from puzzles, inequality, seating arrangements, syllogism, etc.
- Attempt full-length and sectional tests daily to boost their problem-solving speed, accuracy, and analytical skills.
IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy for the English Language
Here is the list of IBPS Clerk preparation tips for the English Language given below.
- Read the editorial part of the newspaper to learn new words daily to improve reading and writing skills and solve comprehension-related questions correctly.
- Brush up on the concepts of grammar to improve vocabulary skills.
- Practice questions from topics like one-word substitution, synonyms & antonyms, Idioms, and Phrases, etc.
IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy for General Awareness
Here is the list of IBPS Clerk preparation tips for general awareness given below.
- Read newspapers and news magazines daily to cover all the cover events happening around the world.
- Jot down all the important dates, recent appointments, recent credit and monetary policies, etc., in a separate notebook and revise them regularly.
- Attempt current affairs quizzes daily to track their preparation level.