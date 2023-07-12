IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy: Tips to Prepare for IBPS Clerk Prelims, Mains

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts online examinations (Preliminary and Main) to fill vacancies for Clerical cadre Posts in the participating banks. Lakhs of aspirants appear for the IBPS Clerk exam every year, making it highly competitive. 

Thus, it is crucial to build an effective IBPS Clerk preparation strategy and choose reliable sources for adequate preparation. Aspirants must adhere to the latest syllabus and IBPS Clerk preparation tips to ensure success in the exam. Scroll through this page to get a detailed IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy, including the latest exam pattern, important topics, etc.

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy 2023

The right IBPS Clerk preparation strategy is a key factor in increasing the chances of qualifying in the exam. Acing the IBPS Clerk exam is no cakewalk. However, aspirants can still crack the exam owing to their right exam strategy, dedication, and smart work. Here is the list of best  IBPS Clerk preparation tips and tricks to ace the exam with flying colors.

Focus on Important Topics

The first IBPS Clerk preparation strategy is to check the latest IBPS Clerk syllabus and create a list of important topics as per their weightage and difficulty level. It is important to clear the basic concepts and build a strong base in order to understand the topic effectively. Check the subject-wise IBPS Clerk important topics shared below.

Subject

IBPS Clerk Important Topics

English Language

Spotting Errors

Phrases and idioms

Synonyms

Word Formation

Spelling

Antonyms

Synonyms

Homonyms

Active/ Passive voice

Direct and Indirect speech

Reasoning

Analogy

Classification

Statement and conclusions 

Syllogism

Word formation

Series Test

Number, Ranking and time sequence

Statement and assumptions

Statement and arguments

Passage and conclusions

Alphabet test

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relations

Figure series

Clocks and Calendar

Input/output

Direction sense Test

Decision-making test

Numerical Ability

Ratio and proportion

Averages

Mixture and Alligation

Time and work

Speed Time and Distance

Volume and Surface Area

Percentages

Partnership

Profit and Loss

Interest

Problem on Ages

Data Interpretation

General Awareness

National and International Current Affairs

Recent credit and monetary policies

Overview of the Indian Financial System

History of the Indian banking system

Abbreviations and Economic terminologies

Banking Terms, etc

Analyse the IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern

The next IBPS Clerk preparation strategy is understanding the latest IBPS Clerk exam pattern and format. It will help them to align their preparation approach with the actual requirements and provide insights into exam format, question structure, number of sections, etc. Check the IBPS Clerk exam pattern for the prelims exam below.

Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

Create Study Plan

Aspirants must create an effective study plan that balances the availability of time and topics to be studied daily.  Hence, it is advised to cover the important topics first and then pick the easy or less weightage topics. With this, it is important to include mock tests and daily revision sessions in the study plan.

Choose the Right Books

Candidates must pick expert-recommended books and learning resources based on the latest trends, patterns, and formats. They are advised to refer to the best IBPS Clerk books to learn the fundamentals for all the topics prescribed in the syllabus. Also, one must read one or two books for every section to understand the concepts easily.

Solve IBPS Clerk Previous Year Question Papers

IBPS Clerk Previous Year Question Papers are one of the important parts of the preparation strategy. Solving past year papers will help aspirants to understand the topics asked in the exam and the difficulty level over the past years. This will also provide insights into the weightage of the topic and prioritize the topics accordingly in their preparation.

Attempt Mock Tests & Sample Papers

Aspirants must include mock tests and sample papers from reliable sources in their IBPS Clerk preparation strategy. It will help them to evaluate their preparation, analyze their strong & weak areas, and enable them to improve their weak areas. It will boost their problem-solving speed, accuracy, and overall time management.

Revision Matters!

The IBPS Clerk preparation strategy is incomplete without any proper revision. It will boost their confidence and help them remember the concepts for a longer period. Thus, they must prepare short notes for every topic as it would benefit quick revision.

Subject-Wise IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy 2023

The IBPS Clerk prelims syllabus covers three subjects, i.e., English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. On the other hand, the IBPS Clerk mains syllabus covers four subjects, i.e., General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude. Check the subject-wise  IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy below.

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy for Quantitative Aptitude

Here is the list of IBPS Clerk preparation tips for quantitative aptitude given below.

  • Learn the fundamentals of all the topics prescribed in the syllabus.
  • Memorize formulas and shortcut techniques for squares, cubes, percentages, etc., and improve calculation speed.
  • Attempt mock tests and quizzes every day to improve their question-solving speed, accuracy, etc.

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy for Reasoning Ability

Here is the list of IBPS Clerk preparation tips for reasoning ability given below.

  • Cover the basic concepts of all the important topics.
  • Practice unlimited questions from puzzles, inequality, seating arrangements, syllogism, etc.
  • Attempt full-length and sectional tests daily to boost their problem-solving speed, accuracy, and analytical skills.

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy for the English Language

Here is the list of IBPS Clerk preparation tips for the English Language given below.

  • Read the editorial part of the newspaper to learn new words daily to improve reading and writing skills and solve comprehension-related questions correctly.
  • Brush up on the concepts of grammar to improve vocabulary skills.
  • Practice questions from topics like one-word substitution, synonyms & antonyms, Idioms, and Phrases, etc.

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy for General Awareness

Here is the list of IBPS Clerk preparation tips for general awareness given below.

  • Read newspapers and news magazines daily to cover all the cover events happening around the world.
  • Jot down all the important dates, recent appointments, recent credit and monetary policies, etc., in a separate notebook and revise them regularly.
  • Attempt current affairs quizzes daily to track their preparation level.

FAQ

How can I pass the IBPS Clerk exam in the first attempt?

To ace the IBPS Clerk exam in the first attempt, the candidate must complete the vast syllabus on time, attempt mock tests and previous year's question papers and revise all the covered topics/concepts regularly.

How much time is required to prepare for IBPS Clerk?

Aspirants must spend at least 5-6 hours daily to prepare well for the IBPS Clerk exam.

How can I start preparing for the IBPS Clerk exam?

Candidate can start their IBPS Clerk preparation by analysing the syllabus and exam pattern, choosing the best books, and practicing unlimited questions from reliable sources to obtain favorable results.

