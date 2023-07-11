IBPS Clerk Exam Centre List 2023: Check State Wise Centre List

IBPS Clerk Exam Centre List 2023: IBPS Clerk exam centre list for prelims and mains exams has been announced through the official notification. Check the important points about the IBPS Clerk exam centre here.

IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has updated the IBPS clerk exam centre list for prelims and mains exams through the official notification PDF. As per the latest updates, the IBPS clerk 2023 exam will be held in approximately 200 cities, whereas the IBPS clerk exam cities for the mains exam is around 80. However, aspirants must indicate their preference for the exam centres while filling out the prelims and main exams application forms.

The actual date, time, and the IBPS clerk exam centre will be mentioned in the IBPS Clerk admit card. Scroll down the page to get a tentative IBPS Clerk Exam Centre list for the online prelims and mains exams.

IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023

Here is the complete overview of the IBPS Clerk exam centre list shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Post Name Clerk Participating Banks 11 IBPS Clerk Vacancy 4545 Application Mode Online Selection Process Prelims, Mains Eligibility Graduate, 20 to 28 years IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023 Prelims- 200, Mains-80 IBPS Clerk 2023 Apply Online Last Date July 21, 2023 IBPS Clerk Exam Dates 2023 Prelims: 26, 27 August, 02 September 2023 Mains Exam: 07 October 2023

IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023 for Prelims

The IBPS clerk prelims exam will be conducted at the following IBPS clerk exam centres list, and the venue address will be informed in the hall ticket. The tentative list of IBPS Clerk prelims exam centres is tabulated below.

State /UT/ NCR IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Centre Andaman & Nicobar Port Blair Andhra Pradesh Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram Arunachal Pradesh Naharlagun Assam Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur Bihar Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea Chandigarh Chandigarh/Mohali Chhattisgarh Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Raipur Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Surat, Jamnagar Delhi Delhi/New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram Goa Panaji Gujarat Ahmedabad, Anand, Gandhinagar, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara Haryana Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hissar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Yamuna Nagar Himachal Pradesh Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una Jammu & Kashmir Jammu, Samba, Srinagar Jharkhand Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Karnataka Bengaluru, Belgaum, Bidar, Davangere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Hassan, Hubli, Mangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Udupi Kerala Alappuzha, Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrichur Ladakh Leh Lakshadweep Kavarrati Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain Maharashtra Amravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Ratnagiri, Solapur Manipur Imphal Meghalaya Shillong Mizoram Aizawl Nagaland Kohima Odisha Balasore, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur Puducherry Puducherry Punjab Amritsar, Bhatinda, Fategarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur Rajasthan Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur Sikkim Bardang/ Gangtok Tamil Nadu Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, Nagercoil, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli, Vellore, Virudhunagar Telangana Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal Tripura Agartala Uttar Pradesh Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Faizabad, Ghaziabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida/ Greater Noida, Prayagraj(Allahabad), Sitapur, Varanasi Uttarakhand Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee West Bengal Asansol, Durgapur, Greater Kolkata, Hooghly, Kalyani, Siliguri

IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023 for Mains

The IBPS clerk mains exam will be conducted at the following IBPS clerk exam centres list and the address of the venue will be advised in the hall ticket. The tentative list of IBPS Clerk mains exam centres is tabulated below.

State /UT / NCR IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Centre Andaman & Nicobar Port Blair Andhra Pradesh Guntur, Kurnool, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam Arunachal Pradesh Naharlagun Assam Guwahati, Silchar Bihar Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Chandigarh Chandigarh/Mohali Chhattisgarh Raipur Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Surat Delhi Delhi/New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram Goa Panji Gujarat Ahmedabad, Vadodara Haryana Ambala, Hissar Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur, Shimla Jammu & Kashmir Jammu, Srinagar Jharkhand Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Karnataka Bengaluru, Hubli, Mangalore Kerala Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram Ladakh Leh Lakshadweep Kavaratti Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Indore Maharashtra Aurangabad, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune Manipur Imphal Meghalaya Shillong Mizoram Aizawl Nagaland Kohima Odisha Bhubaneshwar Puducherry Puducherry Punjab Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala Rajasthan Jaipur, Udaipur Sikkim Bardang/ Gangtok Tamil Nadu Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli Telangana Hyderabad Tripura Agartala Uttar Pradesh Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Prayagraj(Allahabad), Varanasi Uttarakhand Dehradun West Bengal Asansol, Greater Kolkata, Kalyani, Siliguri

Important Points Related to IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023

Aspirants are required to choose the IBPS Clerk exam centre in the IBPS Clerk application form for prelims and mains exams.

The IBPS clerk exam centre, venue address, date and time for both online prelims and main examinations shall be informed in the respective call letter.

IBPS clerk exam centres will be assigned to the aspirants as per their preferences.

No request for modification of the exam centre shall be accepted.

However, IBPS reserves the right to cancel any exam centre and/ or add some other Centres, at its discretion, based on the response, administrative feasibility, etc. IBPS also reserves the right to assign the aspirants any centre other than the one they have selected. Also, they may be allocated exam centres outside the State/UT for which vacancies they are applying.

Aspirants are required to appear in the exam centre at their own risk and expense.

Any misbehaviour in the exam result will lead to disqualification of candidature/ exam and from attempting future exams conducted by IBPS.

Documents Required in IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023

Aspirants must carry the valid IBPS clerk call letter and one of the following Valid Photo ID proofs bearing the same name as it appears in the call letter to the IBPS clerk exam centre to appear in the exam.

PAN Card

Passport

Permanent Driving License

Voter’s Card with photograph

Bank Passbook with photograph

Photo identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer or People’s Representative on official letterhead

Identity Card issued by a recognized college or university

Aadhaar/ E-Aadhaar card with a photograph

Employee ID

Bar Council Identity card with photograph

Items Not Allowed in IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023

Aspirants must keep in mind that they are not allowed to carry the following things/documents to the assigned IBPS clerk exam centre: