IBPS Clerk Exam Centre List 2023: Check State Wise Centre List

IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has updated the IBPS clerk exam centre list for prelims and mains exams through the official notification PDF. As per the latest updates, the IBPS clerk 2023 exam will be held in approximately 200 cities, whereas the IBPS clerk exam cities for the mains exam is around 80. However, aspirants must indicate their preference for the exam centres while filling out the prelims and main exams application forms.
The actual date, time, and the IBPS clerk exam centre will be mentioned in the IBPS Clerk admit card. Scroll down the page to get a tentative IBPS Clerk Exam Centre list for the online prelims and mains exams.
IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023
Here is the complete overview of the IBPS Clerk exam centre list shared below for the ease of the aspirants.
|
Conducting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection
|
Post Name
|
Clerk
|
Participating Banks
|
11
|
IBPS Clerk Vacancy
|
4545
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains
|
Eligibility
|
Graduate, 20 to 28 years
|
IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023
|
Prelims- 200, Mains-80
|
IBPS Clerk 2023 Apply Online Last Date
|
July 21, 2023
|
IBPS Clerk Exam Dates 2023
|
Prelims: 26, 27 August, 02 September 2023
Mains Exam: 07 October 2023
IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023 for Prelims
The IBPS clerk prelims exam will be conducted at the following IBPS clerk exam centres list, and the venue address will be informed in the hall ticket. The tentative list of IBPS Clerk prelims exam centres is tabulated below.
|
State /UT/ NCR
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Centre
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
Port Blair
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Naharlagun
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur
|
Bihar
|
Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh/Mohali
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Raipur
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|
Surat, Jamnagar
|
Delhi
|
Delhi/New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram
|
Goa
|
Panaji
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad, Anand, Gandhinagar, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara
|
Haryana
|
Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hissar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Yamuna Nagar
|
Himachal
Pradesh
|
Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Jammu, Samba, Srinagar
|
Jharkhand
|
Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru, Belgaum, Bidar, Davangere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Hassan, Hubli, Mangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Udupi
|
Kerala
|
Alappuzha, Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrichur
|
Ladakh
|
Leh
|
Lakshadweep
|
Kavarrati
|
Madhya
Pradesh
|
Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain
|
Maharashtra
|
Amravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Ratnagiri, Solapur
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
Nagaland
|
Kohima
|
Odisha
|
Balasore, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar, Bhatinda, Fategarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur
|
Rajasthan
|
Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur
|
Sikkim
|
Bardang/ Gangtok
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, Nagercoil, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli, Vellore, Virudhunagar
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Faizabad, Ghaziabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida/ Greater Noida, Prayagraj(Allahabad), Sitapur, Varanasi
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee
|
West Bengal
|
Asansol, Durgapur, Greater Kolkata, Hooghly, Kalyani, Siliguri
IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023 for Mains
The IBPS clerk mains exam will be conducted at the following IBPS clerk exam centres list and the address of the venue will be advised in the hall ticket. The tentative list of IBPS Clerk mains exam centres is tabulated below.
|
State /UT / NCR
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Centre
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
Port Blair
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Guntur, Kurnool, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Naharlagun
|
Assam
|
Guwahati, Silchar
|
Bihar
|
Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna,
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh/Mohali
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Raipur
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|
Surat
|
Delhi
|
Delhi/New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram
|
Goa
|
Panji
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad, Vadodara
|
Haryana
|
Ambala, Hissar
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Hamirpur, Shimla
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Jammu, Srinagar
|
Jharkhand
|
Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru, Hubli, Mangalore
|
Kerala
|
Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
|
Ladakh
|
Leh
|
Lakshadweep
|
Kavaratti
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal, Indore
|
Maharashtra
|
Aurangabad, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
Nagaland
|
Kohima
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
Punjab
|
Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur, Udaipur
|
Sikkim
|
Bardang/ Gangtok
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Prayagraj(Allahabad), Varanasi
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
West Bengal
|
Asansol, Greater Kolkata, Kalyani, Siliguri
Important Points Related to IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023
- Aspirants are required to choose the IBPS Clerk exam centre in the IBPS Clerk application form for prelims and mains exams.
- The IBPS clerk exam centre, venue address, date and time for both online prelims and main examinations shall be informed in the respective call letter.
- IBPS clerk exam centres will be assigned to the aspirants as per their preferences.
- No request for modification of the exam centre shall be accepted.
- However, IBPS reserves the right to cancel any exam centre and/ or add some other Centres, at its discretion, based on the response, administrative feasibility, etc. IBPS also reserves the right to assign the aspirants any centre other than the one they have selected. Also, they may be allocated exam centres outside the State/UT for which vacancies they are applying.
- Aspirants are required to appear in the exam centre at their own risk and expense.
- Any misbehaviour in the exam result will lead to disqualification of candidature/ exam and from attempting future exams conducted by IBPS.
Documents Required in IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023
Aspirants must carry the valid IBPS clerk call letter and one of the following Valid Photo ID proofs bearing the same name as it appears in the call letter to the IBPS clerk exam centre to appear in the exam.
- PAN Card
- Passport
- Permanent Driving License
- Voter’s Card with photograph
- Bank Passbook with photograph
- Photo identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer or People’s Representative on official letterhead
- Identity Card issued by a recognized college or university
- Aadhaar/ E-Aadhaar card with a photograph
- Employee ID
- Bar Council Identity card with photograph
Items Not Allowed in IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023
Aspirants must keep in mind that they are not allowed to carry the following things/documents to the assigned IBPS clerk exam centre:
- Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc.
- Any communication device like a Mobile phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.
- Other items like Goggles, Handbags, Hairpin, Hair-band, belts, Cap, etc.
- All ornament like Ring, Earrings, Nose-pin, Chain/Necklace, Pendants, Badge, brooch, etc., should be thoroughly checked.
- Any watch/Wrist Watch Camera, devices with screen freeze or storage facilities, etc.
- Any metallic item
- Any eatable item opened or packed, water bottle, etc.
- Any other item which could be used for unfair means for hiding communication devices like cameras, blue tooth devices, etc.