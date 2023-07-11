IBPS Clerk Exam Centre List 2023: Check State Wise Centre List

IBPS Clerk Exam Centre List 2023: IBPS Clerk exam centre list for prelims and mains exams has been announced through the official notification. Check the important points about the IBPS Clerk exam centre here.

IBPS Clerk Exam Centre
IBPS Clerk Exam Centre

IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has updated the IBPS clerk exam centre list for prelims and mains exams through the official notification PDF. As per the latest updates, the IBPS clerk 2023 exam will be held in approximately 200 cities, whereas the IBPS clerk exam cities for the mains exam is around 80. However, aspirants must indicate their preference for the exam centres while filling out the prelims and main exams application forms.

The actual date, time, and the IBPS clerk exam centre will be mentioned in the IBPS Clerk admit card. Scroll down the page to get a tentative IBPS Clerk Exam Centre list for the online prelims and mains exams.

IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023

Here is the complete overview of the IBPS Clerk exam centre list shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

Career Counseling

Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

Post Name

Clerk

Participating Banks

11

IBPS Clerk Vacancy

4545

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains

Eligibility

Graduate, 20 to 28 years

IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023

Prelims- 200, Mains-80

IBPS Clerk 2023 Apply Online Last Date

July 21, 2023

IBPS Clerk Exam Dates 2023

Prelims: 26, 27 August, 02 September 2023

Mains Exam: 07 October 2023

IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023 for Prelims

The IBPS clerk prelims exam will be conducted at the following IBPS clerk exam centres list, and the venue address will be informed in the hall ticket. The tentative list of IBPS Clerk prelims exam centres is tabulated below.

State /UT/ NCR

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Centre

Andaman & Nicobar

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Arunachal Pradesh

Naharlagun

Assam

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur

Bihar

Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea

Chandigarh

Chandigarh/Mohali

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Raipur

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

Surat, Jamnagar

Delhi

Delhi/New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram

Goa

Panaji

Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Anand, Gandhinagar, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara

Haryana

Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hissar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Yamuna Nagar

Himachal

Pradesh

Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu, Samba, Srinagar

Jharkhand

Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Karnataka

Bengaluru, Belgaum, Bidar, Davangere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Hassan, Hubli, Mangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Udupi

Kerala

Alappuzha, Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrichur

Ladakh

Leh

Lakshadweep

Kavarrati

Madhya

Pradesh

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain

Maharashtra

Amravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Ratnagiri, Solapur

Manipur

Imphal

Meghalaya

Shillong

Mizoram

Aizawl

Nagaland

Kohima

Odisha

Balasore, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Puducherry

Puducherry

Punjab

Amritsar, Bhatinda, Fategarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur

Rajasthan

Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur

Sikkim

Bardang/ Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, Nagercoil, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli, Vellore, Virudhunagar

Telangana

Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal

Tripura

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Faizabad, Ghaziabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida/ Greater Noida, Prayagraj(Allahabad), Sitapur, Varanasi

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee

West Bengal

Asansol, Durgapur, Greater Kolkata, Hooghly, Kalyani, Siliguri

IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023 for Mains

The IBPS clerk mains exam will be conducted at the following IBPS clerk exam centres list and the address of the venue will be advised in the hall ticket. The tentative list of IBPS Clerk mains exam centres is tabulated below.

State /UT / NCR

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Centre

Andaman & Nicobar

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

Guntur, Kurnool, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam

Arunachal Pradesh

Naharlagun

Assam

Guwahati, Silchar

Bihar

Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna,

Chandigarh

Chandigarh/Mohali

Chhattisgarh

Raipur

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

Surat

Delhi

Delhi/New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram

Goa

Panji

Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Vadodara

Haryana

Ambala, Hissar

Himachal Pradesh

Hamirpur, Shimla

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu, Srinagar

Jharkhand

Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Karnataka

Bengaluru, Hubli, Mangalore

Kerala

Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

Ladakh

Leh

Lakshadweep

Kavaratti

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Indore

Maharashtra

Aurangabad, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune

Manipur

Imphal

Meghalaya

Shillong

Mizoram

Aizawl

Nagaland

Kohima

Odisha

Bhubaneshwar

Puducherry

Puducherry

Punjab

Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala

Rajasthan

Jaipur, Udaipur

Sikkim

Bardang/ Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli

Telangana

Hyderabad

Tripura

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Prayagraj(Allahabad), Varanasi

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

West Bengal

Asansol, Greater Kolkata, Kalyani, Siliguri

Important Points Related to IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023

  • Aspirants are required to choose the IBPS Clerk exam centre in the IBPS Clerk application form for prelims and mains exams.
  • The IBPS clerk exam centre, venue address, date and time for both online prelims and main examinations shall be informed in the respective call letter.
  • IBPS clerk exam centres will be assigned to the aspirants as per their preferences.
  • No request for modification of the exam centre shall be accepted. 
  • However, IBPS reserves the right to cancel any exam centre and/ or add some other Centres, at its discretion, based on the response, administrative feasibility, etc. IBPS also reserves the right to assign the aspirants any centre other than the one they have selected. Also, they may be allocated exam centres outside the State/UT for which vacancies they are applying. 
  • Aspirants are required to appear in the exam centre at their own risk and expense.
  • Any misbehaviour in the exam result will lead to disqualification of candidature/ exam and from attempting future exams conducted by IBPS.

Documents Required in IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023

Aspirants must carry the valid IBPS clerk call letter and one of the following Valid Photo ID proofs bearing the same name as it appears in the call letter to the IBPS clerk exam centre to appear in the exam.

  • PAN Card
  • Passport
  • Permanent Driving License
  • Voter’s Card with photograph
  • Bank Passbook with photograph
  • Photo identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer or People’s Representative on official letterhead 
  • Identity Card issued by a recognized college or university
  • Aadhaar/ E-Aadhaar card with a photograph
  • Employee ID
  • Bar Council Identity card with photograph

Items Not Allowed in IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023

Aspirants must keep in mind that they are not allowed to carry the following things/documents to the assigned IBPS clerk exam centre:

  • Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc.
  • Any communication device like a Mobile phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc. 
  • Other items like Goggles, Handbags, Hairpin, Hair-band, belts, Cap, etc. 
  • All ornament like Ring, Earrings, Nose-pin, Chain/Necklace, Pendants, Badge, brooch, etc., should be thoroughly checked. 
  • Any watch/Wrist Watch Camera, devices with screen freeze or storage facilities, etc.
  • Any metallic item 
  • Any eatable item opened or packed, water bottle, etc. 
  • Any other item which could be used for unfair means for hiding communication devices like cameras, blue tooth devices, etc.

FAQ

What documents should I carry to the IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2023?

Aspirants need to carry their IBPS clerk admit card and one valid photo identity proof to the IBPS clerk exam centre.

Is the allotment of the IBPS Clerk Exam Centre made as per the candidate’s preference?

Yes. Aspirants are required to choose the IBPS Clerk exam centre in the IBPS Clerk application form. However, the officials reserve the right to add or cancel the exam centres due to various reasons.

What are the IBPS Clerk Exam Centres 2023 for Prelims and Mains?

As per the latest updates, the IBPS clerk 2023 exam will be held in approximately 200 cities, whereas the IBPS clerk exam cities for the mains exam is around 80.

