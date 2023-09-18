IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023 Released: Download Your Prelims Marks at ibps.in, Check Link Here

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel and Selection at ibps.in. Candidates can check the direct Link to download IBPS Prelims Marks, Steps to Download the Score Card and Other Details Here.

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel and Selection (IBPS), on 18 Sept, declared the marks of all applicants who have attended the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam on 26 August, 27 August and 02 September. The link is activated on the website of the IBPS. The candidates can download their marks by entering their registration number and date of birth on ibps.in. The scorecard consists of section-wise marks total marks, normalized marks, and section & category-wise cut-off marks.

IBPS Clerk Score Card Link 2023

The link to download the scorecard is available on the official website - ibps.in. The candidates can login through the direct link provided here. The candidates can check their marks by late evening. We have updated the link here. This link is available till 07 Oct 2023.

How to Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2023

To download the scorecard, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth. The candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website i.e. ibps.in Click on ‘Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-Clerks-XIII’ Now, login into the new page Check IBPSC Clerk Prelims Marks 2023 Download and take the print out for future references

ibps.in Clerk Score Card Overview

Exam Authority Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Exam Name IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2023 (CRP Clerks XIII) Post Clerk Vacancies 4545 Selection Process Prelims Mains IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2023 August 26, 27 and September 2, 2023 IBPS Clerk Result Date 2023 14 September 2023 IBPS Clerk Scorecard Date 2023 18 September 2023 Login Credentials Registration Number Date of Birth

IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2023

The main exam for the shortlisted candidates is scheduled to be held on 07 October 2023. In order to appear for the exam, the candidates are required to download the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Admit Card 2023. The admit card is expected next week on the official website.