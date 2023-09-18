IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023 Released: Download Your Prelims Marks at ibps.in, Check Link Here

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel and Selection at ibps.in. Candidates can check the direct Link to download IBPS Prelims Marks, Steps to Download the Score Card and Other Details Here.

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023
IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel and Selection (IBPS), on 18 Sept, declared the marks of all applicants who have attended the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam on 26 August,  27 August and 02 September. The link is activated on the website of the IBPS. The candidates can download their marks by entering their registration number and date of birth on ibps.in. The scorecard consists of section-wise marks total marks, normalized marks, and section & category-wise cut-off marks.

IBPS Clerk Score Card Link 2023

The link to download the scorecard is available on the official website - ibps.in. The candidates can login through the direct link provided here. The candidates can check their marks by late evening. We have updated the link here. This link is available till 07 Oct 2023.

Career Counseling
IBPS Clerk Score Card Link Download Here
IBPS Clerk Score Card Notice Click Here

How to Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2023

To download the scorecard, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth. The candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

  1. Go to the official website i.e. ibps.in
  2. Click on ‘Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-Clerks-XIII’
  3. Now, login into the new page
  4. Check IBPSC Clerk Prelims Marks 2023
  5. Download and take the print out for future references 

ibps.in Clerk Score Card Overview

Exam Authority

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

Exam Name

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2023 (CRP Clerks XIII)

Post

Clerk 

Vacancies

4545

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2023

August 26, 27 and September 2, 2023

IBPS Clerk Result Date 2023

14 September 2023

IBPS Clerk Scorecard Date 2023

18 September 2023
Login Credentials

Registration Number

Date of Birth

IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2023

The main exam for the shortlisted candidates is scheduled to be held on 07 October 2023. In order to appear for the exam, the candidates are required to download the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Admit Card 2023. The admit card is expected next week on the official website.

 

FAQ

How can I download the IBPS Prelims Score Card ?

The candidates can download the score card by visiting the website of IBPS.

Is IBPS Score Card Released ?

Yes, the score card link is available on the website of IBPS.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next