IBPS Clerk 2022: State & Category-wise 6000+ Vacancies in Participating Banks

IBPS Clerk 2022 Notification released @ibps.in for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts. Check here List of Participating Banks and State-wise & Category-wise details.

Updated: Jul 1, 2022 19:33 IST
IBPS Clerk State and Category wise Vacancies Details in Participating Banks

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII).

The online written examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination. Candidates who qualify in the Main examination and are sufficiently high in the merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating banks and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS RRB 2022 – Admit Card & Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, and Vacancies.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

August 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

August 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

August 2022

Online Prelims Exam

September 2022

Prelims Exam Result

September/ October 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

September/ October 2022

Online Mains Exam

October 2022

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

IBPS Clerk 2022 Participating Banks

  1. Bank of Baroda
  2. Bank of India
  3. Bank of Maharashtra
  4. Canara Bank
  5. Central Bank of India
  6. Indian Bank
  7. Indian Overseas Bank
  8. Punjab National Bank
  9. Punjab & Sind Bank
  10. UCO Bank
  11. Union Bank of India

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022

As per the latest official notification released by IBPS, there are total number of 6035 vacancies for Clerical cadre posts across 11 Participating Banks.

Depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2023-24 based on the business needs of the Participating Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc.

Below, we have shared indicative State-wise and Category-wise vacancies of each of the Participating Banks. Since recruitment in clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks is done on State/UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only.

State Name

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

GEN

Total Vacancies

ANDAMAN & NICOBAR

0

0

0

0

4

04

ANDHRA PRADESH

11

7

32

19

140

209

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

0

6

0

1

7

14

ASSAM

11

17

42

15

72

157

BIHAR

43

3

73

26

136

281

CHANDIGARH

0

0

3

0

9

12

CHHATTISGARH

10

29

5

9

51

104

DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI DAMAN & DIU

0

0

0

0

1

01

DELHI (NCR)

45

17

87

27

119

295

GOA

1

12

11

4

43

71

GUJARAT

15

35

100

25

129

304

HARYANA

21

0

38

10

69

138

HIMACHAL PRADESH

22

2

17

7

43

91

JAMMU & KASHMIR

1

1

9

1

23

35

JHARKHAND

6

17

6

5

35

69

KARNATAKA

50

22

89

32

165

358

KERALA

5

0

11

6

48

70

LADAKH

0

0

0

0

0

0

LAKSHADWEEP

0

2

0

0

3

05

MADHYA PRADESH

46

71

38

28

126

309

MAHARASHTRA

81

72

215

73

334

775

MANIPUR

0

0

0

0

4

04

MEGHALAYA

0

2

0

1

3

06

MIZORAM

0

0

0

0

4

04

NAGALAND

0

1

0

0

3

04

ODISHA

23

26

11

10

56

126

PUDUCHERRY

0

0

0

0

2

02

PUNJAB

122

0

83

39

163

407

RAJASTHAN

24

13

20

9

63

129

SIKKIM

0

2

2

0

7

11

TAMIL NADU

56

3

53

26

150

288

TELANGANA

17

0

0

6

76

99

TRIPURA

3

5

0

2

7

17

UTTAR PRADESH

218

11

315

106

439

1089

UTTRAKHAND

3

1

1

1

13

19

WEST BENGAL

117

23

118

50

220

528

Total

951

400

1379

538

2767

6035

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 State-wise & Category-wise Break up

Andaman & Nicobar

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Andaman Nicobar

Andhra Pradesh

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Andhra Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Arunachal Pradesh

Assam

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Assam

Bihar

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Bihar

Chandigarh

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Chhattisgarh

Dadra & Nagar Haveli Daman & Diu

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Dadra Nagar Haveli Daman Diu

Delhi (NCR)

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Delhi NCR

Goa

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Goa

Gujarat

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Gujarat

Haryana

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Himachal Pradesh

Jammu & Kashmir

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Jammu Kashmir

Jharkhand

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Jharkhand

Karnataka

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Karnataka

Kerala

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Kerala

Ladakh

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Ladakh

Lakshadweep

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Lakshadweep

Madhya Pradesh

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Maharashtra

Manipur

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Manipur

Meghalaya

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Meghalaya

Mizoram

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Mizoram

Nagaland

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Nagaland

Odisha

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Odisha

Puducherry

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Puducherry

Punjab

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Punjab

Rajasthan

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Rajasthan

Sikkim

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Sikkim

Tamil Nadu

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Tamil Nadu

Telangana

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Telangana

Tripura

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Tripura

Uttar Pradesh

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Uttar Pradesh

Uttarakhand

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 Uttarakhand

West Bengal

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 West Bengal

