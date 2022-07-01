IBPS Clerk 2022: State & Category-wise 6000+ Vacancies in Participating Banks

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII).
The online written examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination. Candidates who qualify in the Main examination and are sufficiently high in the merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.
Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating banks and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS RRB 2022 – Admit Card & Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, and Vacancies.
About IBPS Clerk Recruitment
IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.
IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS Clerk 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022
|
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*
|
August 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download
|
August 2022
|
Online Prelims Exam
|
September 2022
|
Prelims Exam Result
|
September/ October 2022
|
Mains Exam Admit Card Download
|
September/ October 2022
|
Online Mains Exam
|
October 2022
|
Provisional Allotment
|
April 2023
IBPS Clerk 2022 Participating Banks
- Bank of Baroda
- Bank of India
- Bank of Maharashtra
- Canara Bank
- Central Bank of India
- Indian Bank
- Indian Overseas Bank
- Punjab National Bank
- Punjab & Sind Bank
- UCO Bank
- Union Bank of India
Also Read: IBPS Clerk 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies
IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022
As per the latest official notification released by IBPS, there are total number of 6035 vacancies for Clerical cadre posts across 11 Participating Banks.
Depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2023-24 based on the business needs of the Participating Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc.
Below, we have shared indicative State-wise and Category-wise vacancies of each of the Participating Banks. Since recruitment in clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks is done on State/UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only.
|
State Name
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
GEN
|
Total Vacancies
|
ANDAMAN & NICOBAR
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
04
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
11
|
7
|
32
|
19
|
140
|
209
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
14
|
ASSAM
|
11
|
17
|
42
|
15
|
72
|
157
|
BIHAR
|
43
|
3
|
73
|
26
|
136
|
281
|
CHANDIGARH
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
9
|
12
|
CHHATTISGARH
|
10
|
29
|
5
|
9
|
51
|
104
|
DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI DAMAN & DIU
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
01
|
DELHI (NCR)
|
45
|
17
|
87
|
27
|
119
|
295
|
GOA
|
1
|
12
|
11
|
4
|
43
|
71
|
GUJARAT
|
15
|
35
|
100
|
25
|
129
|
304
|
HARYANA
|
21
|
0
|
38
|
10
|
69
|
138
|
HIMACHAL PRADESH
|
22
|
2
|
17
|
7
|
43
|
91
|
JAMMU & KASHMIR
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
1
|
23
|
35
|
JHARKHAND
|
6
|
17
|
6
|
5
|
35
|
69
|
KARNATAKA
|
50
|
22
|
89
|
32
|
165
|
358
|
KERALA
|
5
|
0
|
11
|
6
|
48
|
70
|
LADAKH
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LAKSHADWEEP
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
05
|
MADHYA PRADESH
|
46
|
71
|
38
|
28
|
126
|
309
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
81
|
72
|
215
|
73
|
334
|
775
|
MANIPUR
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
04
|
MEGHALAYA
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
06
|
MIZORAM
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
04
|
NAGALAND
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
04
|
ODISHA
|
23
|
26
|
11
|
10
|
56
|
126
|
PUDUCHERRY
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
02
|
PUNJAB
|
122
|
0
|
83
|
39
|
163
|
407
|
RAJASTHAN
|
24
|
13
|
20
|
9
|
63
|
129
|
SIKKIM
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
11
|
TAMIL NADU
|
56
|
3
|
53
|
26
|
150
|
288
|
TELANGANA
|
17
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
76
|
99
|
TRIPURA
|
3
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
7
|
17
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
218
|
11
|
315
|
106
|
439
|
1089
|
UTTRAKHAND
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
13
|
19
|
WEST BENGAL
|
117
|
23
|
118
|
50
|
220
|
528
|
Total
|
951
|
400
|
1379
|
538
|
2767
|
6035
IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 State-wise & Category-wise Break up
Andaman & Nicobar
Andhra Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
Dadra & Nagar Haveli Daman & Diu
Delhi (NCR)
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu & Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Ladakh
Lakshadweep
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Nagaland
Odisha
Puducherry
Punjab
Rajasthan
Sikkim
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Tripura
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal