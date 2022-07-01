IBPS Clerk 2022: State & Category-wise 6000+ Vacancies in Participating Banks

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII).

The online written examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination. Candidates who qualify in the Main examination and are sufficiently high in the merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating banks and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS RRB 2022 – Admit Card & Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, and Vacancies.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* August 2022 Pre-Exam Training* August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2022 Online Prelims Exam September 2022 Prelims Exam Result September/ October 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download September/ October 2022 Online Mains Exam October 2022 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS Clerk 2022 Participating Banks

Bank of Baroda Bank of India Bank of Maharashtra Canara Bank Central Bank of India Indian Bank Indian Overseas Bank Punjab National Bank Punjab & Sind Bank UCO Bank Union Bank of India

Also Read: IBPS Clerk 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022

As per the latest official notification released by IBPS, there are total number of 6035 vacancies for Clerical cadre posts across 11 Participating Banks.

Depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2023-24 based on the business needs of the Participating Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc.

Below, we have shared indicative State-wise and Category-wise vacancies of each of the Participating Banks. Since recruitment in clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks is done on State/UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only.

State Name SC ST OBC EWS GEN Total Vacancies ANDAMAN & NICOBAR 0 0 0 0 4 04 ANDHRA PRADESH 11 7 32 19 140 209 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 0 6 0 1 7 14 ASSAM 11 17 42 15 72 157 BIHAR 43 3 73 26 136 281 CHANDIGARH 0 0 3 0 9 12 CHHATTISGARH 10 29 5 9 51 104 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI DAMAN & DIU 0 0 0 0 1 01 DELHI (NCR) 45 17 87 27 119 295 GOA 1 12 11 4 43 71 GUJARAT 15 35 100 25 129 304 HARYANA 21 0 38 10 69 138 HIMACHAL PRADESH 22 2 17 7 43 91 JAMMU & KASHMIR 1 1 9 1 23 35 JHARKHAND 6 17 6 5 35 69 KARNATAKA 50 22 89 32 165 358 KERALA 5 0 11 6 48 70 LADAKH 0 0 0 0 0 0 LAKSHADWEEP 0 2 0 0 3 05 MADHYA PRADESH 46 71 38 28 126 309 MAHARASHTRA 81 72 215 73 334 775 MANIPUR 0 0 0 0 4 04 MEGHALAYA 0 2 0 1 3 06 MIZORAM 0 0 0 0 4 04 NAGALAND 0 1 0 0 3 04 ODISHA 23 26 11 10 56 126 PUDUCHERRY 0 0 0 0 2 02 PUNJAB 122 0 83 39 163 407 RAJASTHAN 24 13 20 9 63 129 SIKKIM 0 2 2 0 7 11 TAMIL NADU 56 3 53 26 150 288 TELANGANA 17 0 0 6 76 99 TRIPURA 3 5 0 2 7 17 UTTAR PRADESH 218 11 315 106 439 1089 UTTRAKHAND 3 1 1 1 13 19 WEST BENGAL 117 23 118 50 220 528 Total 951 400 1379 538 2767 6035

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022 State-wise & Category-wise Break up

Andaman & Nicobar

Andhra Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

Assam

Bihar

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

Dadra & Nagar Haveli Daman & Diu

Delhi (NCR)

Goa

Gujarat

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Jammu & Kashmir

Jharkhand

Karnataka

Kerala

Ladakh

Lakshadweep

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Manipur

Meghalaya

Mizoram

Nagaland

Odisha

Puducherry

Punjab

Rajasthan

Sikkim

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Tripura

Uttar Pradesh

Uttarakhand

West Bengal

IBPS Clerk 2022 Apply Online