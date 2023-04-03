IBPS PO Final Result 2023: Get here direct link to download IBPS PO Final Result 2023 and Other Details

IBPS PO Final Result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the combined results for the Probationary Officers (IBPS PO 2023) Main and interview rounds. This recruitment exam is also known as "Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XII)".

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can access their results on the official IBPS website, ibps.in, from April 1 to 30. To check their results, candidates need to provide their registration number or roll number and date of birth or password.

IBPS PO Final Result 2023

It is important to note that candidates who have not been provisionally allotted or placed in the reserve list will not be considered for IBPS PO vacancies. The reserve list will expire automatically on March 31, 2024, as per the official notice, without any prior notice.

If any discrepancies or issues arise during the result verification process, candidates are advised to contact the concerned authorities immediately. It is also recommended that candidates keep their roll numbers or registration numbers handy to avoid any confusion while checking their results.

IBPS CRP PO/MT-XII 2022 Final Result Download Link

To access the IBPS PO Main 2023 Results , candidates will need to visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or click on the link given below. The official website will have all the necessary information and updates related to the IBPS PO Final Result 2023 2023.

The IBPS PO Final Result 2023 will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score. It is important for candidates to keep their login credentials, such as registration number and password, handy to check their results.

IBPS PO Final Result 2023 Download

Candidates can also check their scorecard from the direct link given below

IBPS PO Final Result 2023 Direct Link to download PDF

How to Check IBPS PO Mains 2023 Results?

To check the IBPS PO Final Result 2023, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. Look for the link to the IBPS combined result for Final and interview for (CRP PO/MT-XII) result and click on it. Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth or password. Click on the 'Submit' button to login. The IBPS PO combined results 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the results and take a printout of it for future reference.

IBPS Mains Cut Off 2023

The table provided below displays the highest and lowest scores obtained by candidates based on their respective category in the IBPS PO cut-off 2023.

Category Maximum Scores Minimum Scores SC 48.98 38.02 ST 47.09 36.24 OBC 51.16 41.38 EWS 49.24 41.76 UR 57.62 43.47

By following these instructions, candidates can easily access and download the IBPS PO Final Result 2023 from the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection without any difficulty. It is important to keep the hard copy of the scorecard for future use.