IBPS PO Recruitment Notification 2023 at ibps.in: Registration to Start Tomorrow, Check Exam Date, Last Date Here

IBPS PO 2023 Exam Notification: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) published a notification for recruitment of staff for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts. Candidates can apply online at ibps.in. IBPS PO Application Link is available from 01 to 21 August through Common Recruitment Process.

IBPS PO 2023 Exam Notification: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released a short notification for the recruitment of staff for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts. According to the notice, IBPS PO Application Link is available from tomorrow i.e. from 01 August 2022 upto 21 August through Common Recruitment Process (CRP-PO/MT-XIII). Candidates can apply online at ibps.in.

More than 3000 vacancies are expected to be filled at Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab & Sind Bank and Bank of Maharashtra. The candidates can check the category-wise vacancy reservation in the notification PDF given in this article.'

If you are interested in a career in banking, the IBPS PO exam is a great place to start. By preparing well for the exam, you can increase your chances of success and land your dream job in banking.

IBPS PO Exam Dates

Applicants who would successfully submit their application are required to appear for IBPS PO Exam on 23 and 30 September 2023 and 01 October 2023. The exact date of the exam will be notified in IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2023.

IBPS PO 2023 Important Dates

The online registration will start from tomorrow i.e. 01 August 2023. The candidates can check the other important dates in the table below:

IBPS PO Notification Date 01 August 2023 IBPS PO Registration Starting Date 01 August 2023 IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date September/ October 2023 IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card Date September 2023 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training September 2023 Conduct of Pre-Exam Training September 2023 IBPS PO Prelims Result Date October 2023 IBPS PO Mains Exam Date November 2023 IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Date October/ November 2023 IBPS PO Mains Result Date December 2023 IBPS PO Interview Date Jan/Feb 2024 IBPS PO Interview Admit Card Date January/ February 2024 IBPS PO Provisional Allotment Date April 2024

IBPS PO Notification 2023

The IBPS PO Notification 2023 provides important information related to the exam such as the exam schedule, exam pattern, syllabus, and important instructions before filling the application. The release of the notification marks the beginning of the application window, where candidates can submit their applications online.

IBPS PO 2023 Overview

Aspiring candidates can check the start and end dates for the application submission, as well as the dates for the Preliminary and Main examinations. The notification will also provide detailed guidelines on how to apply online through the official IBPS website.

Name of the Bank Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS Name of the Post Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee Job Location All India Advertisement Number CRP-PO/MT-XIII Vacancies to be released Name of the Exam IBPS PO Exam 2023 Eligibility Graduates between 20 to 30 years Selection Process Online Prelims Exam Online Mains Exam Interview Registration Dates 01 August to 21 August Application Mode Online Official Website ibps.in

IBPS PO 2023 Vacancy Details

Participating Banks Vacancies Bank of Maharashtra to be announced Bank of Baroda to be announced Bank of India to be announced Canara Bank to be announced Central Bank of India to be announced Indian Bank to be announced Indian Overseas Bank to be announced Punjab National Bank to be announced Punjab & Sind Bank to be announced UCO Bank to be announced Union Bank of India to be announced Total to be announced

IBPS PO 2023 Eligibility Criteria

IBPS PO Educational Qualification 2023

The applicants must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

IBPS PO 2023 Age Limit

Minimum: 20 years

Maximum: 30 years

IBPS PO 2023 Selection Process

The IBPS PO exam is highly regarded in the banking industry and is conducted in three phases: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Interview.

The exam is aiming to check the candidate’s proficiency in areas like the English language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. Successful candidates are selected as Probationary Officers in various public sector banks, paving the way for a promising career in banking.

IBPS PO 2023 Application Fee

The fee will be charged as below:

SC/ST/PWD - Rs.175/- (Intimation Charges only)

General and Others - Rs. 850/- (App. Fee including intimation charges)

The IBPS PO Notification 2023 is an exciting opportunity for candidates aiming to build a rewarding career in the banking industry. With a comprehensive selection process and a well-defined exam pattern, the IBPS PO exam offers a fair chance for candidates to showcase their knowledge and skills. Aspirants are advised to stay updated with the official IBPS website for the latest information and to start their preparations early to maximize their chances of success in the examination. Securing a position as a Probationary Officer through IBPS can be a significant stepping stone towards a successful and fulfilling career in the banking sector.