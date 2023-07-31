IBPS PO Recruitment Notification 2023 at ibps.in: Registration to Start Tomorrow, Check Exam Date, Last Date Here

IBPS PO 2023 Exam Notification: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) published a notification for recruitment of staff for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts. Candidates can apply online at ibps.in. IBPS PO Application Link is available from 01 to 21 August through Common Recruitment Process.

IBPS PO 2023 Notification Out
IBPS PO 2023 Notification Out

IBPS PO 2023 Exam Notification: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released a short notification for the recruitment of staff for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts. According to the notice, IBPS PO Application Link is available from tomorrow i.e. from 01 August 2022  upto 21 August through Common Recruitment Process (CRP-PO/MT-XIII). Candidates can apply online at ibps.in.

More than 3000 vacancies are expected to be filled at Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab & Sind Bank and Bank of Maharashtra. The candidates can check the category-wise vacancy reservation in the notification PDF given in this article.'

If you are interested in a career in banking, the IBPS PO exam is a great place to start. By preparing well for the exam, you can increase your chances of success and land your dream job in banking.

Career Counseling

IBPS PO Exam Dates

Applicants who would successfully submit their application are required to appear for IBPS PO Exam on 23 and 30 September 2023 and 01 October 2023. The exact date of the exam will be notified in IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2023.

IBPS PO 2023 Important Dates

The online registration will start from tomorrow i.e. 01 August 2023. The candidates can check the other important dates in the table below:

IBPS PO Notification Date 01 August 2023
IBPS PO Registration Starting Date 01 August 2023
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date September/ October 2023 
IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card Date September 2023
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training September 2023 
Conduct of Pre-Exam Training September 2023 
IBPS PO Prelims Result Date October 2023 
IBPS PO Mains Exam Date November 2023
IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Date October/ November 2023
IBPS PO Mains Result Date December 2023
IBPS PO Interview Date Jan/Feb 2024
IBPS PO Interview Admit Card Date January/ February 2024 
IBPS PO Provisional Allotment Date April 2024

IBPS PO Notification 2023

The IBPS PO Notification 2023 provides important information related to the exam such as the exam schedule, exam pattern, syllabus, and important instructions before filling the application. The release of the notification marks the beginning of the application window, where candidates can submit their applications online.

IBPS PO 2023 Overview

Aspiring candidates can check the start and end dates for the application submission, as well as the dates for the Preliminary and Main examinations. The notification will also provide detailed guidelines on how to apply online through the official IBPS website.

Name of the Bank Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS
Name of the Post Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee
Job Location All India
Advertisement Number CRP-PO/MT-XIII
Vacancies to be released
Name of the Exam IBPS PO Exam 2023
Eligibility Graduates between 20 to 30 years 
Selection Process

Online Prelims Exam

Online Mains Exam

Interview
Registration Dates 01 August to 21 August
Application Mode Online
Official Website ibps.in

IBPS PO 2023 Vacancy Details

Participating Banks

Vacancies

Bank of Maharashtra

to be announced

Bank of Baroda

to be announced

Bank of India

 to be announced

Canara Bank

to be announced

Central Bank of India

to be announced

Indian Bank

to be announced

Indian Overseas Bank

to be announced

Punjab National Bank

to be announced

Punjab & Sind Bank

to be announced

UCO Bank

to be announced

Union Bank of India

to be announced

Total

to be announced

IBPS PO 2023 Eligibility Criteria

IBPS PO Educational Qualification 2023

The applicants must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

IBPS PO 2023 Age Limit

  • Minimum: 20 years
  • Maximum: 30 years

IBPS PO 2023 Selection Process

The IBPS PO exam is highly regarded in the banking industry and is conducted in three phases: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Interview.

The exam is aiming to check the candidate’s proficiency in areas like the English language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. Successful candidates are selected as Probationary Officers in various public sector banks, paving the way for a promising career in banking.

IBPS PO 2023 Application Fee

The fee will be charged as below:

  • SC/ST/PWD - Rs.175/- (Intimation Charges only)
  • General and Others -  Rs. 850/- (App. Fee including intimation charges)

The IBPS PO Notification 2023 is an exciting opportunity for candidates aiming to build a rewarding career in the banking industry. With a comprehensive selection process and a well-defined exam pattern, the IBPS PO exam offers a fair chance for candidates to showcase their knowledge and skills. Aspirants are advised to stay updated with the official IBPS website for the latest information and to start their preparations early to maximize their chances of success in the examination. Securing a position as a Probationary Officer through IBPS can be a significant stepping stone towards a successful and fulfilling career in the banking sector.

FAQ

Who can Apply for IBPS PO 2023 ?

Graduates are eligible to appear for IBPS PO Exam 2023.

What is IBPS PO 2023 Exam Date ?

IBPS PO Exam is expected to be conducted on 23 and 30 September 2023 and 01 October 2023.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next