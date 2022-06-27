IBPS RRB 2022 Registration Last Date Today for 8000+ PO Clerk: Apply Now!

IBPS RRB 2022 Registration: This is a gentle reminder for all the candidates who have not submitted the IBPS RRB Application Form as the registrations are going to end today on ibps.in. So, the candidates are advised to submit their application, right away, as the link shall be deactivated after the last date which is 27 June 2022. The candidates can check IBPS RRB PO Clerk Application Link and Notification by clicking on the link provided below:

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is filling up 8285 vacancies for the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), through Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- XI), in 43 Regional Rural Banks across the Country.

As per the IBPS RRB Notification 2022, the online examinations for Clerk, PO, and Officer Posts is tentatively scheduled to be held in August and September/ October 2022.The interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November 2022.

Candidates who are interested in IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 should possess a graduation degree. The age limit for IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment 2022 is 28 years while for IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2022 is 30 years. However, the maximum for the post of Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) and Officer Scale- II (Manager) is 40 years and 32 years respectively.

IBPS RRB Notification and Online Application 2022