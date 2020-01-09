ICAI Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Officer, Director and Other Posts, 27 Vacancies Notified, Apply by 8 Feb

ICAI Recruitment 2020: Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued an advertisement regarding the recruitment of managerial posts including Director, Deputy Director, Senior Officer and Officer Posts. Candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 8 February 2020.

According to the advertisement, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) will recruit 27 vacancies. For which, candidates can submit the applications by 8 February 2020 at ICAI, CMA Bhawan, 12 Sudder Street, Kolkata – 700016.

Candidate applying to the post should have leadership qualities, excellent communication, interpersonal and motivational skills for applying to the post. Candidates can check brief of vacancy numbers, eligibility criteria and others by scrolling down.

Important Date:

Last date of application: 8 February 2020

ICAI Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Director – 4 Posts

Deputy Director – 3 Posts

Senior Officer – 3 Posts

Officer – 17 Posts

ICAI Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates can refer to the official website of ICAI for educational qualification, age limit, experience criteria and other details.

ICAI Official website



How to apply for ICAI Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for ICAI Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the ICAI, CMA Bhawan, 12 Sudder Street, Kolkata – 700016 on or before 8 February 2020.

