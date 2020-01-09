AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020 for 15977 Animal Husbandry Assistant and Other Posts

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020: Andhra Pradesh, Grama Sachivalaya is soon going to start the recruitment process for more than 15000+ posts of Animal Husbandry Assistant, Village Horticulture Assistant, Village Surveyor and Panchayat Digital Assistant. AP Grama Sachivalaya Recruitment Notification has been published in newspapers. As per media reports, the detailed notification will be published on the AP Grama Sachivalaya official website shortly.

A total of 15977 vacancies are expected to be filled. Out of total, 6916 vacancies for Animal Husbandry Assistant, 1746 for Village Horticulture Assistant, 1234 for Village Surveyor and 1122 vacancies for Panchayat Digital Assistant.

Once the AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification for 15977 Vacancies will be released, candidates would be able to check important dates, eligibility criteria, application process, age limit, selection criteria for the posts. Meanwhile, candidates can go through the short advertisement PDF link given below.

Last year, AP Grama Sachivalayam had invited 1.2 lakh vacancies for posts of Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, Gopalamitra Live Stock Assistant, Live Stock Assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant etc.

