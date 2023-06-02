Integral Coach Factory ICF Chennai Recruitment 2023 For 782 Apprentices Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

ICF Chennai has invited online applications for the 782 Apprentices Posts on its official website. Check ICF Chennai Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ICF Chennai Recruitment 2023 Notification: Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai has invited online applications for the 782 Apprentices on its official website. The registration process for the Integral Coach Factory ICF Chennai Apprentice Recruitment drive commenced on May 31 and will conclude on June 30, 2023.



A total of 782 Apprentices seats will be filled for various trades out of which 252 are for Freshers and 530 are for Ex-ITI.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) with Science & Math under 10+2 system with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.





ICF Chennai Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: May 31, 2023

Closing date of application: June 30, 2023





ICF Chennai Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Freshers-252

Ex-ITI-530

ICF Chennai Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Ex-ITI

Fitter, Electrician & Machinist: Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50%

marks) with Science & Maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.

Carpenter, Painter & Welder: Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.

Programming and System Admin. Asst.:Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50%

marks) and also possess National Trade certificate in the trade of Computer Operator and Programming Asst. issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.

Freshers

Fitter, Electrician & Machinist: Should have passed Std X (with minimum 50% aggregate

marks) with Science & Math under 10+2 system or its equivalent.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



ICF Chennai Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as on 30/06/2023)

15 to 24 years.

The upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years for OBC candidates, 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 10 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)candidates.

Rate of stipend:

Freshers – School pass-outs (class 10th) ₹ 6000/- (per month)

Freshers – School pass-outs (class 12th) ₹ 7000/- (per month)

Ex-ITI – National or State certificate holder ₹ 7000/- (per month)



ICF Chennai Recruitment 2023 PDF







ICF Chennai Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website -https://pb.icf.gov.in and following the guidelines mentioned in the notification.

