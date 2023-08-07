ICG Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Group C Civilian Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

ICG Group C Recruitment 2023 : Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has invited online application for the Group C Civilian posts on its official website-https://indiancoastguard.gov.in/. Check eligibility, age limit, how to apply and others here.

ICG Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released notification for various civilian posts including Store Keeper Grade II, Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade), Draughtsman, Engine Driver and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 04, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Diploma in Civil or Electrical or

Mechanical or Marine Engineering or Naval Architecture/ 10th standard pass Certificate in the respective trade from ITI with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Indian Coast Guard has launched a recruitment drive for various group C posts and you can check all the details including recruitment process, eligibility, age limit and others here.

ICG Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 11, 2023

Closing date of application: September 04, 2023.

ICG Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Store Keeper Grade II-1

Engine Driver-4

Draughtsman-1

Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade)-4

Forklift Operator-1

Welder (Skilled)-1

Lascar-8

MTS (Peon)-2

MTS (Sweeper)-2

Unskilled Labourer-1

ICG Recruitment 2023: Minimum Educational Qualifications

Store Keeper Grade II-12th pass from recognized Board or University.

Engine Driver-Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent and Certificate of competency as Engine Driver from from recogsized Govt. Institute or equivalent.

Draughtsman-Diploma in Civil or Electrical or Mechanical or Marine Engineering or Naval Architecture and Ship construction from a recognized University or institution or certificate

in Draughtsmanship in any of the above said disciplines from an Industrial training institute.

Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade)- 10th standard pass.

(ii) Must possess valid driving license for both heavy and light motor vehicles.

(iii) Knowledge of motor mechanism (should be able to remove minor defects in vehicles).

Forklift Operator- Certificate in the respective trade from ITI or other recognised Institutions with not less than one year experience in the trade or 3 years experience in the trade for which

no training is available in ITI or other recognised institutions.

Should possess heavy duty vehicle driving license.

Welder (Skilled)-Matriculation or equivalent.

Should have successfully completed apprenticeship

from a recognized / reputed workshop in the relevant trade

Lascar-Matriculation pass or its equivalent from recognized boards.

Three years experience in service on Boat.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.



ICG Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF





How To Apply For ICG Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed format with duly filled with all the requisite documents should be reach to the following address by ordinary post only on or before to closing date of application i.e September 04, 2023- Headquarters, Coast Guard Region (West), Worli Sea Face PO., Worli Colony, Mumbai – 400 030.