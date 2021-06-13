ICMR Recruitment 2021 for Project Consultant and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Apply Till June 25

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has notified for the recruitment of the Project Consultant (Non Medical) and other posts on its official website. Check details.

ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited online application for the recruitment of the Project Research Scientist-II, Project Consultant (Non Medical) and others on temporary contract basis for its short-term research projects. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before on or before 25 June 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB)/MPH / MS / M. Pharma/M. Tech/Ph.D. in Life Sciences with additional eligibility can apply for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Advt. No.: CT&HSR/ECD/Project/2021

Dated: 10 June 2021

Important Date for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 June 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Project Research Scientist-II: 01

Project Research Associate –III: 01

Project Consultant (Non Medical): 01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Research Scientist-II: Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) after MBBS with 01 year experience OR Postgraduate Diploma in Medical subjects after MBBS degree with 04 years experience in Medical subjects after MBBS degree Project

Research Associate –III: MPH / MS / M. Pharma / M. Tech with at least one research paper in Science citation indexed journal

Project Consultant (Non Medical): Ph.D in Life Sciences with relevant experience and publications in peer reviewed journals.



Consolidated emoluments (per month) for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Project Research Scientist-II: Rs.64,000/-

Project Research Associate –III: Rs.54,000/- + HRA

Project Consultant (Non Medical): Maximum Rs.1,00,000/- depending upon experience and knowledge



Maximum age limit for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Project Research Scientist-II: 40 Yrs.

Project Research Associate –III: 40 Yrs.

Project Consultant (Non Medical): 70 Yrs

How to Apply for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications in the prescribed form, duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self-attested, on the email: covidclinical.registry@gmail.com on or before 25 June 2021 up to 17:00 hours.