By Nikhil Batra
Sep 6, 2025, 19:39 IST

Whether you are preparing for exams, buying a car, or just curious, this RTO code list of all states and UTs in India will help you easily recognize vehicle registration numbers.

List of State-Wise RTO Code in India

When you travel across India, one thing that always catches your attention is the number plate of every vehicle. This registration number plate is a combination of letters and numbers. It is not random because it is issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The RTO is known to be responsible for managing vehicle registration. 

Every state and Union Territories in India carries its own set of RTO codes and these codes make it easy for everyone to identify about the registration of a vehicle. Further these codes can help in law enforcement and vehicle resale across all over India. 

Knowing the complete list of RTO codes for every state and Union Territory in India can be useful for students preparing for competitive exams, vehicle buyers, frequent travelers, and even general knowledge enthusiasts. 

List of RTO Codes of All States and Union Territories of India

Here is the list of RTO codes of every state in India. 


State

RTO Code

Andhra Pradesh

AP

Arunachal Pradesh

AR

Assam

AS

Bihar

BR

Chhattisgarh

CG

Goa

GA

Gujarat

GJ

Haryana

HR

Himachal Pradesh

HP

Jharkhand

JH

Karnataka

KA

Kerala

KL

Madhya Pradesh

MP

Maharashtra

MH

Manipur

MN

Meghalaya

ML

Mizoram

MZ

Nagaland

NL

Odisha

OD

Punjab

PB

Rajasthan

RJ

Sikkim

SK

Tamil Nadu

TN

Telangana

TS

Tripura

TR

Uttar Pradesh

UP

Uttarakhand

UK

West Bengal

WB


RTO Codes for Union Territories of India

Here is the complete list for the Union Territories of India. 

Union Territory

RTO Code

Andaman and Nicobar

AN

Chandigarh

CH

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

DN

Daman and Diu

DD

Lakshadweep

LD

Delhi

DL

Puducherry

PY

Jammu and Kashmir

JK

Ladakh

LA

In conclusion, understanding the RTO codes of every state and Union Territory in India makes it easier to identify where a vehicle is registered and also gives a clear idea of how the transport system works across the country. Whether you are preparing for exams, buying a vehicle, or just curious about number plates, knowing these codes is always handy.


