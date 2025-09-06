When you travel across India, one thing that always catches your attention is the number plate of every vehicle. This registration number plate is a combination of letters and numbers. It is not random because it is issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The RTO is known to be responsible for managing vehicle registration.

Every state and Union Territories in India carries its own set of RTO codes and these codes make it easy for everyone to identify about the registration of a vehicle. Further these codes can help in law enforcement and vehicle resale across all over India.

Knowing the complete list of RTO codes for every state and Union Territory in India can be useful for students preparing for competitive exams, vehicle buyers, frequent travelers, and even general knowledge enthusiasts.